Black Lives Matter co-founder says call to 'defund' police departments is about investing in other community resources

The phrase "defund the police" is causing a stir amid nationwide protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza appeared on Sunday's edition of NBC's Meet the Press, where she explained to host Chuck Todd what the demand really means.

While there are people who are calling for completely defunding and abolishing police departments, Garza believes it's about investing more heavily in other community resources that are crucial but often overlooked, such as housing and education. While "defund the police" may sound radical, Garza said, so did the Black Lives Matter movement when it originated a few years ago. Now, it's a "household name."

EXCLUSIVE on #MTP: Black Lives Matter Co-founder @aliciagarza explains the call to “Defund the Police.” #IfItsSunday “Why can’t we look at how it is that we reorganize our priorities so people don’t have to be in the streets during a national pandemic, a global pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/JUazC3is02 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 7, 2020

Don't expect lawmakers, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) to adopt the phrase, even if they agree with Garza's description of its contents. But while Booker will choose his words differently, he told Todd he hopes people look more deeply at what the argument represents, noting that when he was the mayor of Newark, New Jersey, he had police officers question why they were the ones dealing with "the fragility or vulnerability of society." Tim O'Donnell