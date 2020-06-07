See More Speed Reads
Sunday shows
Edit

Black Lives Matter co-founder says call to 'defund' police departments is about investing in other community resources

2:01 p.m.

The phrase "defund the police" is causing a stir amid nationwide protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd. Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza appeared on Sunday's edition of NBC's Meet the Press, where she explained to host Chuck Todd what the demand really means.

While there are people who are calling for completely defunding and abolishing police departments, Garza believes it's about investing more heavily in other community resources that are crucial but often overlooked, such as housing and education. While "defund the police" may sound radical, Garza said, so did the Black Lives Matter movement when it originated a few years ago. Now, it's a "household name."

Don't expect lawmakers, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) to adopt the phrase, even if they agree with Garza's description of its contents. But while Booker will choose his words differently, he told Todd he hopes people look more deeply at what the argument represents, noting that when he was the mayor of Newark, New Jersey, he had police officers question why they were the ones dealing with "the fragility or vulnerability of society." Tim O'Donnell

Breaking news
Edit

Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

7:12 p.m.
Rain clouds over New Orleans.
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Grand Isle.

The National Hurricane Center said Cristobal, the third named storm of this year's hurricane season, has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is bringing heavy rain, which could cause flash flooding and life-threatening storm surges in areas of Louisiana and Mississippi. A voluntary evacuation order was issued in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon for areas outside the levee system.

"Just because this is a tropical storm doesn't mean that we want to let our guard down," CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said. "A storm surge is a major threat, and it's the number one killer in tropical storms like this." Forecasters expect the storm to turn into a tropical depression within 24 hours. Catherine Garcia

pass the torch
Edit

Tom Cotton is 'setting himself up to be the heir to Trumpism,' analyst says

2:59 p.m.
Tom Cotton.
ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is just finishing up his first term in the Senate, but you should probably get used to him, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Cotton caused quite a bit of controversy this week by calling for President Trump to deploy active-duty military to help police keep nationwide protests against police brutality in check, adding that "insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters" should be given "no quarter." Things really boiled over when he placed an op-ed in The New York Times on the subject. The Times' choice to publish Cotton's opinion reportedly created a divide in the newsroom, which, in turn, appears to have strengthened Cotton's "standing with economic and social conservative activists across the country" — many of whom aren't always fond of the Times' work — said Scott Reed, the senior political strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The Republican Party doesn't universally love Cotton — he's reportedly rubbed some of his colleagues the wrong way in the past, and the more moderate wing of the party thinks he's "radioactive," Geoffrey Kabaservice, director of political studies at the Washington-based think tank Niskanen Center, said. But Cotton has Trump's ear, and Kabaservice thinks he may be the recipient of the proverbial torch. "Tom Cotton is indeed setting himself up to be the heir to Trumpism," Kabaservice said. "In some ways, I think his case to lead the Trump wing of the party after this era has only been strengthened by this past week." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Barr says reducing police immunity would result in law enforcement 'pulling back'

1:09 p.m.

Attorney General William Barr said Sunday he doesn't believe limiting qualified immunity to go after "bad cops" is a proper solution to issues within United States law enforcement agencies, despite demands from those protesting against police brutality. Barr told CBS's Margaret Brennan that doing so would result in "police pulling back."

Barr, who played a key role in ordering the violent suppression of demonstrations outside the White House last week, acknowledged there are "instances" of poor policing, but he ultimately thinks "policing is the toughest job in the country" and most officers are "civic-minded people who believe in the public" and do so "bravely" and "righteously." He said he wants people to be careful about labeling all law enforcement "rotten" when their ire should be targeted at individual officers.

Barr also said he believes "racism" is an issue in the United States today, but doesn't think law enforcement is "systemically racist." He did, however, contend that, for much of the country's history, U.S. institutions were "explicitly" racist and have improved since the 1960s. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

A U.K. lab has a plan to make potential coronavirus vaccine available at lowest possible price

11:37 a.m.
Imperial College London vaccine development.
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Imperial College London, which is about to launch a combined first and second phase of coronavirus vaccine testing on June 15, is aiming to make sure its product is available at the lowest possible price in the United Kingdom and several other countries if it proves to be safe and effective, The New York Times reports.

Scientists and health experts have called for any successful vaccine to be distributed at low cost with need prioritized over profit, but since major pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology startups have so far led the development race, it's unclear whether that will happen. The vaccine Imperial College is developing is reportedly cheap and easy to manufacture, so the university is creating a "social enterprise" in partnership with the Hong Kong-based investment firm Morningside Ventures called VacEquity Global Health. The company will be for-profit, but Imperial College has promised to make the vaccine available at the lowest possible cost in the U.K. and low- and middle-income countries. It may charge more for wealthier countries like the United States or Singapore, however.

Meanwhile, scientists are reportedly close to a breakthrough when it comes to antibody therapy, according to pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The potential treatment, which involves the injection of cloned antibodies that counteract COVID-19, could reportedly prove significant for people in the early stages of infection. If the treatment winds up being successful, it will be more expensive than vaccine production, so the therapy would likely be targeted at the elderly and other vulnerable people who may struggle to develop a "good response to a vaccine." Read more at The New York Times and The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Edit

Chris Coons says 5 GOP senators told him they are 'struggling' with supporting Trump's re-election

11:07 a.m.
Donald Trump.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Several prominent Republicans have always struggled with the idea of President Trump sitting in the Oval Office, so it's not surprising to hear that the likes of former President George W. Bush, his brother and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, and Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), reportedly won't or may not support the president's re-election in November.

The New York Times notes that George W. Bush didn't vote for Trump in 2016, but "the reproach of big Republican names carries a different weight when an incumbent president and his shared agenda with Senate leaders are on the line." Still, the Bushes and McCain, as well as several retired lawmakers and military leaders who may not back the president, are able to do so without putting their own positions at risk. Sitting GOP lawmakers who are grappling with whether to vote for Trump are the ones who may have a tougher decision to make.

For some, it's easy. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) won't cast his ballot for Trump, but others, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), are on the fence. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who the Times reports is serving as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's de facto emissary to Republicans in Congress, said he thinks multiple GOP senators won't vote for Trump, even if they don't admit it publicly. "I've had five conversations with senators who tell me they are really struggling with supporting Trump," Coons told the Times, without revealing the names.

Coons' claim seems to have some truth to it. An anonymous Republican senator who is publicly supporting Trump said in an interview with the Times that, as long as the Republicans keep their Senate majority, he might prefer a Biden victory. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

what's going on here
Edit

Brazilian government accused of hiding coronavirus deaths 'by decree,' stops publishing running total

8:17 a.m.
Jair Bolsonaro.
Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been one of the world's most high-profile coronavirus skeptics since the pandemic began, often downplaying the gravity of the global health crisis. Now, his government appears to have taken that skepticism to a new level.

As of Saturday — when global coronavirus deaths passed 400,000 — Brazil has stopped publishing a running total of COVID-19 deaths and infections in what many see as an attempt to hide the virus' true toll in the country, The Associated Press reports. "We are becoming an international joke in terms of public health," said Domingo Alves, an associate professor of social medicine at the University of Sao Paulo. "Deaths cannot be hidden by decree."

The federal Health Ministry took down a website Friday that showed daily, weekly, and monthly coronavirus figures in Brazilian states. The site returned Saturday, minus the total numbers; it now shows only the data for the previous 24 hours, per AP. The last official count showed 615,000 infections and 34,000 deaths, the second and third highest marks in the world, respectively, and some experts believe the world's seventh most populous country is now the epicenter of the pandemic.

While the expert consensus is that Brazil's deaths and infections have been undercounted, Bolsonaro's government has suggested states' tallies have been made to look worse. "The number we have today is fanciful or manipulated," said Carlos Wizard, a businessman expected to assume a high-level post in the Health Ministry.

A council of state health secretaries said it won't let Bolsonaro's "authoritarian, insensitive, inhumane, and unethical attempt" to make COVID-19 deaths "invisible" go forward without a fight. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

economists explain
Edit

Economists explain why May unemployment definitely declined despite error

June 6, 2020

The consensus among economists was that unemployment would rise in May, potentially coming in at around at 20 percent because of the coronavirus pandemic. So when the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that a slew of job gains meant unemployment actually dropped from 14.7 percent to 13.3 percent, some people were either left scratching their heads, or, as The Washington Post reports, wondering whether the Trump administration tinkered with the data to give the White House an economic win.

But many experts, including the former top economist for former President Barack Obama, jumped in to explain why that "100 percent" isn't the case. The BLS did indeed acknowledge a "misclassification error" in the report — people who should've been classified as "temporarily unemployed" were instead classified as employed but "absent" from work. Without the mix-up, May's real unemployment figure likely would've been about 3 percentage points higher. But it turns out it's the result of dealing with challenging amounts of data, rather than book cooking.

The bureau has apparently been dealing with the issue for months, which means April's unemployment was also higher than the official figures. So much so, that it makes May's improvement more dramatic.

Those with a glass half-full perspective will focus on the fact that unemployment declined in May; the half-empty crowd on the fact the numbers remain historically high. The misclassification doesn't change either stance. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.