See More Speed Reads
flynn again
Edit

Justice Department's attempt to dismiss Flynn charges is 'gross prosecutorial abuse,' court-tapped lawyer says

2:12 p.m.
Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn isn't off the hook last week.

While the Department of Justice has tried to dismiss charges of lying to the FBI against the retired general after a review of his case, the decision is still up to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan. So Sullivan tapped former federal judge John Gleeson to analyze the case and provide a friend of the court brief, and in Gleeson's view, Flynn should still be charged and sentenced.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to charges of lying to the FBI, but earlier this year, said he wanted to withdraw his plea because he was pressured into giving it. The DOJ sided with Flynn, saying it would move to drop his charges after agreeing the FBI tried to entrap the former national security adviser.

But Gleeson disagreed in his amicus brief filed Wednesday, calling the Justice Department's attempt to drop the charges "gross prosecutorial abuse." It's all "an unconvincing effort to disguise as legitimate a decision to dismiss that is based solely on the fact that Flynn is a political ally of President Trump," Gleeson continued. While there is "ample" evidence Flynn committed perjury by saying he lied in his initial guilty plea, Gleeson recommends Flynn be sentenced on his original charge of lying to the FBI. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus relief
Edit

Mnuchin testifies additional coronavirus relief legislation is 'absolutely' needed

1:59 p.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
AL DRAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testified Wednesday before the Senate Small Business Committee, acknowledging that coronavirus-induced unemployment remains too high and that more measures should be deployed to quicken economic recovery.

"We're open-minded, but we absolutely believe small businesses — and by the way, many big businesses in certain industries — are absolutely going to need more help," he said.

Mnuchin added that while he was "pleasantly surprised" the previously passed $670 billion Paycheck Protection Program helped tether people to their jobs and stymie long-term unemployment, more bipartisan legislation will be needed to inject money into the economy.

From the secretary's perspective, the next stage should look a little different, however. Whereas the PPP was passed quickly and was fairly flexible, if unclear, about which businesses could receive loans, Mnuchin wants to specifically target industries that are having the greatest trouble re-opening going forward. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

'where I stand'
Edit

Eddie Redmayne joins Daniel Radcliffe in rebuking J.K. Rowling's anti-trans tweets

11:57 a.m.
Eddie Redmayne
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Another Wizarding World star has spoken out against J.K. Rowling.

Eddie Redmayne, who leads the Fantastic Beasts film series, on Wednesday released a statement to Variety criticizing recent anti-trans tweets from the Harry Potter author.

"As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand," Redmayne said. "I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid."

The Oscar-winning actor, who played a transgender woman in The Danish Girl, also said that "respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative," writing that "my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse." He added that "they simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it's time to let them do so."

Rowling was heavily criticized after linking to an article that referenced "people who menstruate" and writing, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people." She also tweeted that "if sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased."

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe previously pushed back on Rowling's tweets, writing that he's "deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused" fans," while Luna Lovegood star Evanna Lynch on Tuesday said "I applaud the immense bravery" of transgender men and women.

Meanwhile, GLAAD is calling on companies like Warner Bros., which releases the Fantastic Beasts films that Rowling has written, to rebuke the tweets as well, saying in a statement to Variety that "studios, networks, and brands affiliated with J.K. Rowling owe it to their transgender employees and consumers to speak out against her inaccurate and hurtful comments." Variety reports Warner Bros. declined to comment on GLAAD's statement. Brendan Morrow

police reform
Edit

GOP's Tim Scott has a harsh response for those criticizing him for leading Senate's police reform plan

11:48 a.m.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only black Republican senator, has one question for those criticizing him for leading the GOP's police reform proposal following the killing of George Floyd: Who else do you want running things?

Scott said his Twitter mentions over the last 24 hours have been filled with people essentially calling him a patsy for the Republican Party. But the senator, who is no stranger to drafting and developing legislation dealing with police accountability, wasn't having it, noting that he has faced racial profiling from police officers firsthand and has been speaking about the issue for years.

Scott also had little time for people saying he was given the responsibility because Republican leadership had no other options. On the other side of the aisle, Scott said, there are only two black lawmakers and similar lack of diversity when it comes to staff makeup. Tim O'Donnell

Watch this
Edit

Watch George Floyd's brother deliver a moving statement to Congress: 'George called for help, and he was ignored'

11:37 a.m.

Philonise Floyd doesn't want his message for help to go ignored just like his brother's did.

Floyd appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for its hearing on police brutality, just a day after his family buried his older brother George Floyd. George Floyd's death at the hands of police sparked protests across the world and this congressional hearing, and Philonise Floyd hoped that his testimony would "make sure that his death will not be in vain."

Floyd started his testimony by telling the House about his "big brother," who he called "Perry." But "I'm the big brother now," Floyd told Congress, and that's "why I'm here today." "I couldn't take care of George that day he was killed, but maybe by speaking with you today," Floyd said he might be able to make sure his brother is "more than another name on a list that won't stop growing."

Philonise Floyd went on to describe George as a "gentle giant," and said that was even apparent "when I watched the video of his murder" as he called the officer who killed him "sir." "George called for help, and he was ignored. Please listen to the call I'm making to you now," Floyd finished. Watch his whole statement below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Edit

Scientists believe a pharmaceutical version of a naturally occurring peptide could protect lungs from coronavirus

10:51 a.m.
Coronavirus lung scan.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

While the pharmaceutical industry has mainly focused on developing antiviral drugs that can fight off coronavirus infections and vaccines, one biotech firm is working on a treatment that would protect a patient's lungs from COVID-19's worst effects, Stat News reports.

Scientists now have a clear sense that the virus enters a person's system through ACE2, an enzyme commonly found on the surface of lung cells. One of ACE2's jobs is to prevent inflammation, but when it's interrupted (as it is in coronavirus patients), it can no longer keep a peptide that constricts blood vessels, known as angiotensin II, in check. Normally, ACE2 would fend off angiotensin II by converting it to angiotensin-(1-7), another peptide that relaxes the vessels and reduces inflammation, protecting people from blood clots and oxidation, which some COVID-19 patients have suffered from.

Two scientists, Concepción Peiró, a professor of pharmacology at the Autonomous University of Madrid, and Salvador Moncada, a professor of clinical pharmacology at the University of Manchester, hypothesized that boosting angiotensin-(1-7) could protect patients' lungs, while the immune system took care of the virus on its own. Upon learning this, Rick Franklin, the CEO of Constant Therapeutics, informed the Peiró and Moncada of his company's pharmaceutical version of the naturally-occurring angiotensin-(1-7), and Columbia University is now launching a trial for the drug.

As usual, the testing period will prove tricky, but there's a growing consensus that combating the unopposed angiotensin II could be a "good technique" in trying to protect patients' lungs from the virus, even if it doesn't stave off the infection itself. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

questionable tweets
Edit

White House defends Trump's conspiracy tweet about Buffalo protester, saying he was just 'raising questions'

10:40 a.m.

The White House is defending President Trump's tweet that baselessly accused a 75-year-old protester who was shoved by police of being an "antifa provocateur," even as the tweet reportedly left some aides "despondent."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News on Wednesday, and was asked about Trump's Tuesday tweet in which he floated a conspiracy theory that 75-year-old activist Martin Gugino, who was shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York, was an "antifa provocateur" and that the situation "could be a set up." Two police officers have since been charged with second-degree assault over the incident, which was captured on video that showed Gugino bleeding on the sidewalk. Trump's tweet came after watching the right-wing One America News Network.

"The president was raising questions based on a report that he saw," McEnany said. "They're questions that need to be asked. In every case, we can't jump on one side without looking at all the facts at play. This individual had some very questionable tweets."

This comes after Axios reported that former and current White House aides seemed "despondent" and "at their wits' end" over the tweet, and "one former aide remarked that it's tweets like this that make him wonder whether Trump actually wants to get re-elected." Brendan Morrow

that's gotta hurt
Edit

Trump's approval tanks 10 percent in 1 month

10:21 a.m.
President Trump.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump has had a rough month — or at least a rough past two weeks.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump's approval hit some of its highest levels in late April and early May, according to Gallup. But after peaking at 49 percent approval in a poll conducted May 1–13, Trump tanked a solid ten points to hit 39 percent approval in Gallup's May 28-June 4 poll.

This drop breaks the previous record for Trump's steepest poll-to-poll approval decline, a six-point drop set in April. And as Charlie Cook of the Cook Political Report said, it might be unprecedented in recent presidential history.

Back in early May, Gallup measured Trump's highest approval rate from Democrats throughout his presidency, at 14 percent. Independents also gave Trump his highest ratings in late April and early May, at 47 and 46 percent approval. But those numbers have since slumped among both Democrats and Independents, to five percent and 39 percent, respectively. Approval among Republicans has also fallen from 92 to 85 percent from early May to early June. Meanwhile, Trump saw a nine percent increase in those who disapprove of his job performance from 48 percent to 57 percent from May to June.

Gallup measures presidential approval via "discrete, multiday" surveys of about 1,500 U.S. adults. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.