Bummer
Coachella and Stagecoach officially canceled for 2020

9:40 p.m.
Concert goers at Coachella in 2018.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The 2020 Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled over fears that there will be a surge in coronavirus cases this fall.

The festivals are held every spring in Indio, California, and were moved from April to October because of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said he canceled the events altogether because he is "concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall." Given those projections, he is "not comfortable moving forward. These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community."

Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott were scheduled to headline Coachella, while Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church were the big names at Stagecoach. The festivals draw tens of thousands of visitors to the region, boosting the economy by an estimated $400 million every year, The Desert Sun reports. Catherine Garcia

Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor shooting incident report lists her injuries as 'none'

8:43 p.m.
A poster with Breonna Taylor's picture on it.
Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

A four-page incident report from the night Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, is almost completely blank.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman and ER tech with no criminal record, was shot and killed on March 13 inside her apartment. The Louisville Metro Police Department released the incident report on Wednesday, and the Courier Journal says it includes Taylor's name, the incident location, time and date, and a case number, but several details that are already known, including Taylor's date of birth, have been redacted.

The report lists Taylor's injuries as "none," and under "forced entry," the "no" box is checked off, despite police officers using a battering ram to gain access to Taylor's apartment, the Courier Journal reports. The "narrative" section used to describe an event only says "PIU investigation."

In the early morning of March 13, three plainclothes detectives entered Taylor's apartment on a "no-knock" search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation. The officers said they announced themselves, but Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and neighbors dispute their account. Walker said he and Taylor believed people were trying to break into their apartment, and he fired a warning shot that allegedly hit one officer, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, in the leg. In return, the officers began firing, and attorneys for Taylor's family say she was shot at least eight times, dying on the floor of her hallway. No drugs were found in the apartment, and no charges have been filed against the officers.

The Courier Journal is suing the Louisville Metro Police Department in an attempt to obtain the investigative file into the shooting; the department has refused, citing the ongoing probe. The newspaper's editor, Richard Green, said he read the incident report and "have to ask the mayor, the police chief, and the city's lawyers: Are you kidding? This is what you consider being transparent to taxpayers and the public? At a time when so many are rightfully demanding to know more details about that tragic March evening, I fail to understand this lack of transparency. The public deserves more." Catherine Garcia

see ya real soon
Disneyland parks set to reopen on July 17

7:32 p.m.
People enter Disneyland.
David McNew/Getty Images

Disneyland and California Adventure will reopen on July 17, about four months after the parks closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

July 17 also marks the 65th anniversary of Disneyland's grand opening. The plan does still need to be approved by the state and local government, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Downtown Disney is set to reopen first on July 9, with the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel welcoming guests again on July 23. The hotels will have a limited number of guests. Walt Disney World in Orlando previously announced it is starting a phased reopening on July 11. Catherine Garcia

starbucks
Starbucks to close 400 stores, expand pickup only locations

6:46 p.m.
A Starbucks store in California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Over the next 18 months, Starbucks plans on closing up to 400 stores in the United States and Canada, while at the same time opening 300 locations strictly for picking up beverages and food.

The company also revealed on Wednesday that it expects to lose $3.2 billion in its third quarter, which ends June 28.

In an email Wednesday, Starbucks told CNN Business data shows that roughly 80 percent of transactions at close to 15,000 U.S. stores are "on-the-go" purchases. Its "innovative" new Starbucks Pickup locations will cater to those customers while also limiting the number of people in a store.

Starbucks wrote in its latest SEC filing that these changes will "enhance the customer experience, expand our retail presence, and enable profitable growth for the future." As of Wednesday, the company has reopened 95 percent of its stores that were closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Catherine Garcia

tensions brewing
The EU is officially calling China a disinformation source over coronavirus

5:27 p.m.
European Union, China flags.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Tensions continue to rise between the United States and China, and the European Union is in the thick of it as well.

The EU often criticizes Russia for spreading disinformation across the continent, but on Wednesday the governing body leveled similar accusations at Beijing for the first time, specifically in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. In a new statement outlining its plans to combat COVID-19 falsehoods, the EU said "foreign actors and certain third countries, in particular Russia and China, have engaged in targeted operations and disinformation in the EU, its neighborhood, and globally."

Jakub Kalenský, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, said the willingness to call out China in this instance is a "good thing," especially because there are still officials in Brussels who want to refrain from exacerbating the situation. "Russia and China are by far the biggest part of the problem," he said.

China, for its part, said it's "always opposed to the fabrication and dissemination of disinformation" and that it is a "victim," not an initiator of such actions. Read the EU's statement here and more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

no more
NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events

5:08 p.m.

NASCAR just became the latest organization to prohibit the display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties, effective immediately.

The auto racing organization released a statement on the matter Wednesday following nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The ban applies to fans, competitors, and anyone else involved in the industry.

Prior to the announcement, driver Bubba Wallace, the first full-time African-American driver in the top-flight Cup series since 1971, had called for NASCAR to get the Confederate flag "out of here," saying there is "no place" for it in the sport. Wallace will unveil a car painted to support the Black Lives Matter movement for a race on Wednesday night. Tim O'Donnell

iced out
New York judge blocks ICE from arresting immigrants when they show up for court hearings

5:04 p.m.

A New York judge is halting ICE's longtime practice of arresting immigrants when they show up for court hearings.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been known to show up to courts and arrest undocumented immigrants when they're tapped as witnesses for lawsuits or are showing up for their own immigration hearings. But after a challenge to the practice from New York state, U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff declared the practice of courthouse arrests illegal on Wednesday.

Both in New York and nationwide, ICE agents reportedly use court hearings as a way to target undocumented immigrants and arrest them while they're out of their homes without a warrant. Immigration experts say the potential for an arrest has had a "chilling effect" on whether immigrants show up for lawsuits or hearings, jeopardizing other court cases in the process. A directive from the New York court system banned the arrests without a signed judicial warrant, but because some immigrants did not know their rights, advocates say the arrests have continued.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez sued ICE to stop the arrests in September. Rakoff ruled Wednesday that the arrests were illegal, whether they pertain to immigrants or "anyone required to travel to a New York state courthouse as a party or witness to a lawsuit." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Federal Reserve projects 9.3 percent unemployment rate by the end of the year

4:18 p.m.
Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is projecting the U.S. unemployment rate will reach 9.3 percent by the end of the year.

The Fed is anticipating a 9.3 percent unemployment rate by the end of 2020 and a 6.5 percent unemployment rate by the end of 2021, The Washington Post reports. The Fed officials are also projecting an unemployment rate of 5.5 percent in 2022, The New York Times reports.

These numbers come after May's jobs report showed the unemployment rate surprisingly declined to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent as states reopened, despite economists expecting it would climb to nearly 20 percent. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted Wednesday it "remains historically high," however; the unemployment rate in February was at a near 50-year low of 3.5 percent prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The extent of the downturn, and the pace of recovery, remain extraordinarily uncertain, and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus," Powell said. "We all want to get back to normal, but a full recovery is unlikely to occur until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities."

The Post notes that the Congressional Budget Office, meanwhile, projects that the unemployment rate won't reach 9.3 percent until the end of 2021 and will be above 11 percent through the end of this year.

The Fed didn't change interest rates on Wednesday, and Powell said that "we're not thinking about raising rates. We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates." Brendan Morrow

