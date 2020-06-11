Trump predicts America will overcome racism 'very quickly and very easily'

President Trump says America will be done with "bigotry and prejudice" before we know it.

Trump traveled to Dallas on Thursday for a roundtable on race and policing, though for some reason didn't invite the top three law enforcement officials in the area, all of whom are black. There, Trump defended police departments and offered up an executive order that he suggested will help repair America's centuries of racism "very quickly and very easily."

Trump started his talk by defending discriminatory and otherwise unethical police, saying "you always have a bad apple no matter where you go," but adding "there are not too many in the police department." Americans, as well, "are good and virtuous people," Trump added. "We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear," he said, and then posited that "we're going to do it very quickly and very easily."

Part of that speedy action will come in the form of an executive order that will "encourage" officers to use "force, but force with compassion." "If somebody's real bad, you're going to have to do it with real strength," Trump added.

President Trump says he is finalizing an executive order that will "encourage" police departments nationwide to have a standard for using "force with compassion" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/SrA8yMnsvA — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 11, 2020

Trump didn't say when the U.S. can expect his executive order, or just why he branded it with the oxymoron of the century. Kathryn Krawczyk