Graduation Day
Trump mostly veers away from politics in West Point commencement speech

12:31 p.m.

President Trump's West Point commencement address was controversial as soon as it was planned months ago.

The main concern was that he was forcing cadets back to campus prematurely amid the coronavirus pandemic. That sentiment lingered up until Saturday when the ceremony took place, but the nationwide protests against police brutality and the military's uncertain security role during the unrest, added another layer of possible contentiousness. But the president mostly veered away from overtly discussing politics; he didn't mention anything about conflicts between him and high-ranking commanders, the possibility of renaming bases that currently honor Confederate officers, or about the protests themselves, aside from a vague reference to "turbulent times."

Instead, he praised the Army's durability, diversity, and unity, as well as his administration's efforts to increase the military's budget and withdraw from conflict zones.

As for the coronavirus situation, in the two weeks before Saturday's event, the cadets quarantined in groups of about 250 upon returning to campus, and all were tested for the virus; at least 15 tested positive. But the event itself apparently went smoothly — the cadets wore masks, sat several feet apart, and saluted Trump as they crossed the stage to receive their diplomas instead of shaking hands. Family and friends watched online. Read more at Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

George Floyd
Houston prosecutor suggests George Floyd may have been set up in 2004 arrest

11:19 a.m.
Kim Ogg.
DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Around 16 years before George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he may have been set up by a Houston police officer who arrested him for a minor drug offense, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg told The Wall Street Journal.

Floyd was arrested over what Ogg, Houston's top prosecutor, described as a "one-rock, $10 dollar crack buy" when he was still living in Houston in 2004. He served time in state jail for the offense.

After examining the case, Ogg now believes the arresting officer, Gerald Goines, "was likely lying," pointing to multiple red flags, including the fact that the officer, Gerald Goines, was the only police witness. Plus, the deal was "very small time" and not the type of case her administration "would accept for charges." But the most significant cause for skepticism appears to be Goines' notorious reputation. Floyd's case was first flagged as part of a broader investigation into Goines' conduct after the narcotics officer was charged with murder last year and allegedly lied to obtain a search warrant for a drug raid in which two people were killed.

Goines has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and his criminal case is still pending — his attorney said Goines supports the calls for police reform sparked by Floyd's death, but that Ogg's findings are "nothing but a political press move."

Per the Journal, Ogg is considering expanding the review of Goines' cases in an effort to offer relief to those who may have been wrongfully accused, arrested, and convicted. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

press pause
Beijing shuts down market, reverses some reopening plans after more than 50 coronavirus cases found

9:03 a.m.
Xinfadi market.
GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Beijing authorities swiftly shut down the largest wholesale food market in the Chinese capital Saturday, as well as residential communities in the surrounding area, after more than 53 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the city.

Nearly every infected person had worked or shopped at the Xinfadi market, where the virus was reportedly detected on cutting boards for imported salmon. Of the 53 cases, 46 — all market employees — were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis.

The outbreak comes more than 50 days since Beijing saw its last reported local coronavirus case, and the city had slowly been returning to normal. Now, Beijing is tightening traffic controls into and out of the city, paramilitary police reportedly stand guard outside the market, and plans to reopen primary schools and hold some athletic and cultural events have been reversed. Officials said they will set up temporary open-air trading posts so fruit and vegetables remain available.

The news out of Beijing highlights the difficulty of suppressing the virus. Similarly, in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D), temporarily paused the state's reopening efforts Friday after it recorded the highest daily number of new infections since the pandemic began. Experts believe the virus could eventually make a resurgence in places where it has dwindled, although Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said a massive second wave is not "inevitable" if "you approach it the proper way." Read more at The New York Times and The Associate Press. Tim O'Donnell

rescheduled
Trump Tulsa rally scheduled for Juneteenth pushed back a day

8:19 a.m.

President Trump on Friday evening tweeted he is rescheduling a rally that was set to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, falls on that that day, and the president said many of his African-American "friends and supporters" suggested changing the date "out of respect for this holiday."

The rally will be moved back a day to June 20.

Trump had received criticism for scheduling the rally on Juneteenth, but it wasn't just the date people found objectionable. In 1921, an armed white mob looted and burned an affluent, predominantly black neighborhood in Tulsa, killing hundreds of people. Trump's critics said the decision to hold a rally there "is disrespectful to the lives and community" that were lost, especially at a time when Americans are protesting racial injustice nationwide. The president hasn't addressed the location. Read more at NBC News and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

delay delay delay
Warner Bros. delays Tenet, which was set to be the 1st big movie back in theaters

June 12, 2020
Tenet
Warner Bros.

Hollywood is still hoping there can be an abbreviated summer movie season this year, but its unofficial start date has just been kicked slightly down the road.

Warner Bros. announced on Friday that Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which was set to be the first big blockbuster movie released in theaters after they widely reopen following coronavirus closures, is being delayed, though not by too long: the film is moving from July 17 to two weeks later on July 31.

Tenet had always been scheduled to open in July, and the studio didn't push it from that date even as other big summer films abandoned their releases when theaters closed. It thus became the blockbuster that would welcome audiences back to theaters should theaters actually be able to widely reopen by mid-July after closing due to the pandemic, though in recent weeks, questions swirled about whether that timeline was feasible and whether Warner Bros would be forced to abandon the date.

The studio now has done so, although it still evidently believes a July opening is possible, despite coronavirus hospitalizations rising in numerous states.

Deadline previously reported that Warner Bros. needed at least 80 percent of movie theaters globally to be reopened by Tenet in order to maintain the July 17 date, with this including theaters in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, where about 25 percent of a film's opening weekend is typically grossed. AMC Theaters, the nation's largest movie chain, announced earlier this week it expected "almost all" of its U.S. theaters to be reopen in July, although whether New York City can be included in that is an open question.

Shortly after delaying Tenet, Warner Bros. also pushed Wonder Woman 1984 from August to October.

Now, all eyes are on whether Disney will delay Mulan's release date, because if not, that would now become the summer's first big blockbuster; it's currently set for July 24. Brendan Morrow

transgender rights
Trump administration finalizes rollback of transgender health care protections

June 12, 2020
pride flag
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

The Trump's administration's Department of Health and Human Services finalized a rule on Friday that will roll back health care protections for transgender people.

The rule, established along with the Affordable Care Act, prevents health care providers from denying transgender patients health care by banning discrimination on the basis of "gender identity." When HHS announced its plans to scrap this policy, advocacy groups and lawmakers alike began criticizing the move as damaging to a vulnerable group of Americans. The new policy will reportedly allow health care providers to further lean on religious exemptions.

As The New York Times' Michael Gold pointed out, the timing is particularly noteworthy, since the announcement comes "in the middle of Pride month, on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, during a pandemic.

An HHS official said the move "will eliminate mass confusion that was unleashed by the Obama-era decision to redefine sex to cover a wide array of gender identities," reports Axios. The nonprofit Human Rights Campaign quickly announced a legal challenge to the rule. Summer Meza

masks on
CDC 'strongly encourages' protesters and rally attendees to wear masks

June 12, 2020
Protester wearing a mask.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidelines are incredibly relevant right now.

On Friday, the CDC introduced precautions Americans should follow as they start to return to regular life and events. In particular, the CDC recommends anyone organizing a large event — a rally or protest, for example — should "strongly encourage" participants to wear cloth masks.

Large gatherings have become unexpectedly widespread in the past few weeks as people around the world gather to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S. Meanwhile, President Trump is gearing up to hold his first rally in months next week, and with Trump resistant to wearing masks himself, he so far hasn't encouraged those around him to don one. The Republican National Convention's keynote speeches will also officially be in person in Jacksonville, Florida, in August, and the convention's organizers don't want those speakers wearing masks.

Before heading to a big event, the CDC recommends everyone evaluate how many people they'll be around, and acknowledge "interacting with more people raises your risk" of COVID-19 infection. Being within six feet of other people and spending more time around them will also increase risk. If you must go out, be sure to wear a cloth mask, and bring tissues and hand sanitizer, the CDC says. Kathryn Krawczyk

Decision Time
Amy Klobuchar's vice presidential chances are reportedly sliding

June 12, 2020
Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly narrowing his own vice presidential list.

The presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee has promised to choose a woman as his running mate, and amid nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, has been under more pressure to choose a black woman. And given that those protests began in Minneapolis, where Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was once the top prosecutor, her chances are reportedly dwindling, The Associated Press reports.

Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have been near the top of Biden's VP shortlist since ending their own campaigns for president, people with knowledge of the Biden search committee tell AP. Joining them on that list of as few as six top contenders is Susan Rice, who was the national security adviser for former President Barack Obama.

Most other leaders Biden once considered are still on his list, but "one contender whose standing does appear to have fallen is" Klobuchar, AP writes. People with knowledge of Biden's decision process "did not rule Klobuchar out," but given increased scrutiny of her prosecutorial record in the last few weeks, she is "less likely to be tapped," AP writes.

Biden hasn't had formal interviews with his potential running mates just yet. Those are expected in a few weeks, with Biden making a final decision after that. Kathryn Krawczyk

