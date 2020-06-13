Trump mostly veers away from politics in West Point commencement speech

President Trump's West Point commencement address was controversial as soon as it was planned months ago.

The main concern was that he was forcing cadets back to campus prematurely amid the coronavirus pandemic. That sentiment lingered up until Saturday when the ceremony took place, but the nationwide protests against police brutality and the military's uncertain security role during the unrest, added another layer of possible contentiousness. But the president mostly veered away from overtly discussing politics; he didn't mention anything about conflicts between him and high-ranking commanders, the possibility of renaming bases that currently honor Confederate officers, or about the protests themselves, aside from a vague reference to "turbulent times."

Instead, he praised the Army's durability, diversity, and unity, as well as his administration's efforts to increase the military's budget and withdraw from conflict zones.

Trump’s prepared remarks for West Point commencement speech aren’t political—avoids the current controversies about Milley’s apology for church walk photo op, or efforts to rename military bases that currently honor Confederate military leaders. Story by @justinsink and me pic.twitter.com/RiEXFlQALA — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 13, 2020

As for the coronavirus situation, in the two weeks before Saturday's event, the cadets quarantined in groups of about 250 upon returning to campus, and all were tested for the virus; at least 15 tested positive. But the event itself apparently went smoothly — the cadets wore masks, sat several feet apart, and saluted Trump as they crossed the stage to receive their diplomas instead of shaking hands. Family and friends watched online. Read more at Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell