Gaps in coronavirus data could 'bake in a whole new generation' of racial disparities

Only 48 percent of reported coronavirus cases in the United States contain information on race and ethnicity, Politico reports, and experts warn that could result in long-term adverse effects in predominantly minority communities.

It is well-known that minorities account for a disproportionate number of coronavirus-related deaths, but specifics are missing. A few states have compiled the necessary data, but many haven't, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not tracked what percentage of people getting tested for the virus are minorities. "We can't develop a national strategy to reach the underserved, or know how well we're doing, until we have data that shows us if we're reaching them or not," said Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir during congressional testimony last week.

The lack of data means it's unclear if some of the country's most vulnerable communities will receive the testing, contact tracing, and medical resources they need to fight the virus, which would be especially concerning should cases surge again. But the problems created by the pandemic could last for a long time even if the virus is eventually under control. "Unless we use data and focus concretely on race, we are going to let COVID-19 bake in a whole new generation of disparities," said John Kim, the executive director of racial justice research and policy organization Advancement Project California. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell