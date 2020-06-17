See More Speed Reads
Cambodia is requiring all visitors to pay a $3,000 deposit to cover possible coronavirus costs

9:55 a.m.
Angkor Wat.
TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images

If you're thinking about traveling to Cambodia anytime soon, you should probably be aware of the country's recent announcement that all visitors — in light of the coronavirus pandemic — are required to pay a $3,000 upon arrival at the airport.

Cambodia officials have said the mandatory deposit is refundable after fees are deducted for COVID-19 tests or quarantine and medical costs. Every visitor will have to at least pay for transportation to a testing center, the test itself, a one-night stay in a hotel while waiting for a result, and three meals during the mini-quarantine, which comes out to a more manageable $165. But if one passenger on a plane tests positive every other person on the aircraft must quarantine for 14 days and take a second test, bringing the total up to $1,276, and the number nearly triples, vaulting past the original deposit, for anyone who tests positive. Finally, should a visitor die from the coronavirus while in the country, $1,500 will reportedly be taken out of the deposit for cremation purposes.

Cambodia has staved off the coronavirus quite successfully thanks to a quick response (although some measures have drawn criticism from human rights groups) — as of early June, there have officially been 126 cases since the pandemic began, and 124 recoveries. The perception of safety might tempt some people with the itch to travel to set their sights on the Southeast Asian nation, but the deposit seems likely to be an effective deterrent. Read more at Frommer's. Tim O'Donnell

Joe Biden rises to double-digit lead over Trump in new Reuters/Ipsos poll

8:59 a.m.
Joe Biden
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump was so upset about a CNN/SSRS poll last week that showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 14 percentage points, he threatened to sue the network if it didn't retract and apologize for the survey. On Wednesday morning, Reuters/Ipsos released a poll with Biden beating Trump among registers voters by 13 points, 48 percent to 35 percent, Biden's widest margin this election cycle. Biden's lead over Trump is 8.1 points, 50.1 percent to 41. 7 percent, in the RealClearPolitics polling average (which does not yet include the Reuters/Ipsos poll).

In both the CNN and Reuters polls, Trump's job approval rating sagged at 38 percent, with 57 percent of U.S. adults disapproving. Trump last hit 38 percent approval in Reuters polling last November, when the House was on the verge of impeaching him. Trump still has the upper hand on the economy: 43 percent of voters said he would be better than Biden to handle the economy, versus 38 percent who picked Biden. But Trump was 15 points underwater on handing of the coronavirus pandemic — 55 percent disapproved, 40 percent approved — and his overall net approval rating has steadily dropped a total of 13 points among Republicans since March.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted June 10-16 among 4,426 U.S. adults, and it has a credibility interval of ± 2 percentage points. Peter Weber

Aunt Jemima to be rebranded because it's 'based on a racial stereotype,' Quaker Oats says

8:32 a.m.
Aunt Jemima
Debbi Smirnoff / iStock

Quaker Oats is taking Aunt Jemima out of the mix.

The company announced on Wednesday that it will rename its 130-year-old brand of syrup and pancake mix, Aunt Jemima, and remove the image because its "origins are based on a racial stereotype," NBC News reports.

"As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers' expectations," Kristin Kroepfl, Quaker Foods North America's vice president and chief marketing officer, said.

NBC notes Aunt Jemima was "originally dressed as a minstrel character," though the image has since changed. Cornell University associate professor Riché Richardson wrote in The New York Times in 2015 that the brand should be retired, as its "very much linked to Southern racism" and the logo was "an outgrowth of Old South plantation nostalgia and romance grounded in an idea about the 'mammy,' a devoted and submissive servant who eagerly nurtured the children of her white master and mistress while neglecting her own." As Richardson noted, the logo's inspiration was the minstrel song "Old Aunt Jemima."

Kroepfl said per Adweek that while "work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful," the company realizes that "those changes are not enough." Quaker Oats hasn't unveiled the updated image or name, but the new packaging will reportedly appear in stores this fall, and Kroepfl added that the company will be "gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry." Brendan Morrow

Trump is reportedly looking for ways to block his niece Mary's tell-all memoir, including suing for NDA breaches

8:00 a.m.
Trump, Mike Pence, and William Barr
Doug Millsl-Pool/Getty Images

Having the U.S. Justice Department file a civil breach-of-contract lawsuit against former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton to delay the public release of a book that will embarrass the president, citing nondisclosure agreements Bolton evidently signed, is strange. But President Trump has also "begun discussing siccing his lawyers on his niece," The Daily Beast reported Tuesday night, citing two people familiar with the situation.

Trump was privately briefed Sunday on what he could expect from Mary Trump's noir family memoir, slated to hit shelves July 28, The Daily Beast says, and he has already told confidantes his lawyers will "explore what could be done in the way of legal retribution — or at least a threat — likely in the form of a cease and desist letter," mentioning an old NDA at one point.

Mary Trump, now 55, signed an NDA in 2001 as a part of a legal settlement over the estate of her grandfather Fred Trump, people familiar with the matter tell The Daily Beast, and it reportedly states she isn't allowed to publish anything about that litigation or her relationships with Donald Trump and two of his three his living siblings, Maryanne and Robert. Mary is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981.

Mary Trump is expecting the upcoming book to strain or sever some of her remaining family ties, and she's "prepared for whatever may come" from her volatile uncle, Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo reports, citing one of Mary Trump's acquaintances. "I think she's been getting herself ready for this moment for a really long time," the source told Pompeo. Trump and her various legal and literary agents have been working on the book for a year and a half, Vanity Fair reports, so presumably they have already considered the legal ramifications.

As for President Trump, "based on my experience, if you're asking me which book the president would be more upset about, the Mary Trump one or the John Bolton one, it would be Mary Trump's," former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg told The Daily Beast. "It's about family, it's a personal betrayal. The president has dealt with disgruntled past employees saying things and criticizing him. But in all my research — and I'm very well read on the Trumps — I've never seen something like this." Peter Weber

Late night hosts are underwhelmed by Trump's police reforms, bullish on Bolton's bombshells

5:52 a.m.

Protesters have been demanding police reforms for weeks, and "today the president himself carefully shuffled down the ramp into the fray," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. It was all "a little confusing, because he signed an executive order that would make modest changes," but "he spent the whole time praising the police," he said. "The only paper Trump has signed with less enthusiasm were his first two marriage certificates."

Yes, "Trump signed an executive order on police reform," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show, but "before you get excited, don't — it doesn't do much," other than proposing "an Excel spreadsheet of all the worst cops in America," a chokehold "ban" with a huge loophole, and sundry other tweaks. "This event was supposedly about police reform, but Trump made it clear that he doesn't think it's that necessary," he said, and "he closed by making it creepy."

Colbert turned to former National Security Adviser John Bolton's upcoming book, the latest "damning White House tell-all written by a former White House staffer way too late for it to make any difference." Still, Bolton's book "must be extra spicy," because the Justice Department just filed a breach-of-contract suit against him, he said, shrugging. The lawsuit bizarrely claims Bolton broke a nondisclosure agreement, but "Trump should just cut Bolton a check for $130,000," he joked, making a Stormy Daniels reference.

Tooning Out the News thanked Trump for all the great free publicity on behalf of Bolton's mustache.

Bolton's "the guy who offered to testify during the impeachment trial, but the Republicans said nah, no thanks, we're good," Jimmy Kimmel recalled. At this point, he added, impeachment "feels like a Hulu show I was really into and then hated the ending of. But Bolton is back," and Trump is warning he'll have "criminal problems" because every conversation Trump has is "highly classified." "Those are rules for a bachelor party, not the law," Kimmel said. "He just makes things up as he goes."

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson is "literally putting a Band-Aid on the problem of racism," and Fox News appears to be "disappointed that there's no looting going on anymore," because they're now "manufacturing outrage in response to a nonexistent movement to cancel the show Paw Patrol," Kimmel sighed. "There's real stuff to be mad about, you know."

Late Night's Seth Meyers told jokes about some of them. Watch below. Peter Weber

Turkey airlifts troops into northern Iraq to fight Kurds

3:27 a.m.
Turkey attacks PKK in Iraq in 2007
Mustafa Ozer/AFP/Getty Image

Turkey airlifted commando forces into Iraq's northern Kurdistan region on Wednesday in what Ankara called an assault targeting the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, and its allies. Turkey's Defense Ministry said the incursion, 9 miles into Iraq, followed intense artillery fire and involved fighter jets, attack helicopters, and drones. Turkey sent warplanes into the region on Monday, the first stage of "Operation Claw-Tiger," but this is the first known airborne-and-land offensive inside Iraq, The Associated Press reports.

Iraq's Defense Ministry called on Turkey to "halt these violations and avoid repeating them and respect the bilateral relations between the two countries" in a statement Monday, then summoned Turkey's ambassadors on Tuesday, but neither the PKK nor Baghdad had yet responded to this new invasion, AP says. Turkey's Defense Ministry justified the incursion by citing the PKK's "increasing harassment and attempts to attack" military installations inside Turkey.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Ankara as well as the U.S. and EU, has been fighting Turkey since 1984, in a conflict that has cost more than 40,000 lives. The organization is separate from America's Syrian Kurdish allies, also under assault by Turkey. Peter Weber

Flushing public toilets can probably spread COVID-19, new study finds, but there's a fairly easy fix

2:35 a.m.
Passing toilet paper in a pre-coronavirus time
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Virologists and epidemiologists told NPR back in late May that using a public restroom was, perhaps surprisingly, "low to medium risk" during the coronavirus pandemic, with a few caveats (gas station bathrooms, for example). "There are all sorts of things that you can catch from other people's poop, and you almost never do, because they're set up with all hard surfaces that can be cleaned," said Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious diseases specialist at University of Chicago Medicine. A study published Tuesday in the journal Physics of Fluids found that "other people's poop" can almost certainly spread COVID-19, in an appropriately disgusting manner.

"Scientists have found that in addition to clearing out whatever business you've left behind, flushing a toilet can generate a cloud of aerosol droplets that rises nearly three feet," The New York Times reports. "Those droplets may linger in the air long enough to be inhaled by a shared toilet's next user, or land on surfaces in the bathroom," potentially spreading "infectious coronavirus particles that are already present in the surrounding air or recently shed in a person's stool."

Researchers already knew that feces can contain viable coronavirus particles — some cities have successfully tested sewage to detect the prevalence of COVID-19 in an area — and previous coronaviruses like SARS spread through infectious fecal aerosols. It isn't clear yet how much a risk that is with this new coronavirus. But the new findings are "very alarming," said Yangzhou University fluid dynamics researcher Ji-Xiang Wang, co-author of the study. There is a pretty simple workaround, though, he told the Times: "Close the lid first and then trigger the flushing process."

Other people looking at this issue have come up with other solutions, like ultraviolet lights or automated disinfectant spray, the Times notes, but University of Nebraska microbiologist Joshua Santarpia suggested making lemonade out of this aerosolized fecal stew. "You could simply monitor samples from a shared bathroom on a daily basis," he said. "And if something were to come up positive, you could then go look at everyone who was there and who they had contact with, rather than testing everybody all the time." Peter Weber

Virginia librarian uses drones to drop books off at students' front doors

2:00 a.m.

School librarian Kelly Passek is using the latest technology to deliver books directly to her students.

Passek works for the Montgomery County Public Schools in Virginia. Separated from students because of the coronavirus pandemic, she wanted to find a way to not only connect with them, but also make sure they still had access to educational resources. She has had packages delivered to her house via Wing drone, and thought she could use this same service to drop books off at her students' homes.

Her superintendent agreed to try a pilot program, and since last week, students have been able to go online and request books to check out, with more than 150,000 titles to choose from. Passek packs the books in special boxes, and leaves the rest up to Wing. "Our libraries are essential and unique parts of our community and it is extremely important for our students to continue to have access to the resources that are here in our libraries in order to guarantee their success," Passek said. Catherine Garcia

