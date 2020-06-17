That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women during incidents at his home in the early 2000s, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

If convicted of all three charges, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. His arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

The That '70s Show and The Ranch actor has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003, and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003, with the alleged crimes taking place in his Hollywood Hills home, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said.

The D.A.'s office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations for one of the alleged crimes, Deadline reports. Catherine Garcia