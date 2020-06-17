See More Speed Reads
charges filed
That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women

7:10 p.m.
Danny Masterson.
Anna Webber/Getty Images

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women during incidents at his home in the early 2000s, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

If convicted of all three charges, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. His arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

The That '70s Show and The Ranch actor has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003, and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003, with the alleged crimes taking place in his Hollywood Hills home, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said.

The D.A.'s office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations for one of the alleged crimes, Deadline reports. Catherine Garcia

Federal prosecutors reportedly weighing whether to criminally charge John Bolton

8:22 p.m.
John Bolton.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors are considering whether to criminally charge former National Security Adviser John Bolton with revealing classified information in his forthcoming memoir, people familiar with the matter told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

These discussions are being held at the highest levels of the Justice Department, and involve Attorney General William Barr, the Times reports.

Bolton served as President Trump's national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. His book, The Room Where it Happened, is scheduled for release on June 23, but journalists who received advanced copies revealed on Wednesday some of the memoir's more eye-opening allegations, including that Trump begged Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win his re-election and used the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to take attention away from news that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, used her personal email to conduct government business.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney's office in Washington filed a lawsuit attempting to block publication of the The Room Where it Happened, accusing Bolton of breaching a contract he signed when he became national security adviser. The book, the DOJ said, is "rife with classified information." Bolton's attorney, Charles Cooper, said in a statement his client spent months working with National Security Council officials to ensure any classified information was removed from the book, and the White House is trying to censor Bolton. Catherine Garcia

President of Honduras hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

6:36 p.m.
Juan Orlando Hernández.
Orlando Sierra/AFP via Getty Images

One day after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was hospitalized Wednesday for pneumonia.

He is receiving intravenous medicine and is in good condition, the Honduran health agency SINAGER said. Hernández, 51, tweeted that he appreciated the well wishes he has received and will "continue working for the Honduran people."

Hernández and his wife were tested for COVID-19 after feeling under the weather over the weekend. His wife, as well as two presidential aides, also tested positive for the virus.

Latin America is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases and over 70,000 deaths. In Honduras, there are nearly 10,000 confirmed cases, with the death toll at 330. Catherine Garcia

White House aides reportedly aren't sure Trump is enthusiastic about a second term

5:49 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

How low is morale in the White House nowadays? Some of President Trump's aides think it's at the lowest point since he took office, The New York Times reports.

The officials, most of whom spoke with the Times on condition of anonymity, said the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests have stalled the enthusiasm Trump showed when he was running for office in 2016. As far back as early April, several current and former aides said, Trump realized how serious the public health and economic crises stemming from the virus were, leaving them to doubt whether he was excited about overseeing the country pull out of the recession, especially since he's reportedly never seemed to enjoy his presidential duties as much as he did winning the election.

Trump is certainly going to continue his re-election bid against the Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, but some advisers reportedly aren't sure if he's truly interested in it. Per the Times, in recent weeks, the president has spent a lot of time complaining about the criticism he's received over his response to George Floyd's death, which he felt he handled well. Some staff members said the commander-in-chief is simply lonely, with few people he genuinely enjoys talking to. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Fulton County DA says officer who shot Rayshard Brooks kicked him while he laid on the ground 'fighting for his life'

4:49 p.m.

Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot Friday evening, has been charged with felony murder and 10 other offenses, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said Wednesday.

Brooks, a 27-year-old man black man, was asleep in his car when Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, had him take a sobriety test. A scuffle ensued, and police said Brooks grabbed one of the officer's nonlethal tasers before running away when Rolfe drew his weapon and fired, shooting him twice in the back, allegedly declaring "I got him." Prosecutors also said Brooks "never presented himself as a threat" and that Rolfe kicked him after the shooting, an action Howard said suggests Rolfe wasn't fearful of Brooks.

Brosnan, meanwhile, has been charged on three counts, including aggravated assault and violations of oath for stepping on Brooks' shoulders while he was on the ground and failing to render aid. He has agreed to testify against Rolfe, prosecutors said. Read more at The New York Times and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tim O'Donnell

Trump called journalists 'scumbags' who 'should be executed,' Bolton claims

4:44 p.m.
President Trump and John Bolton.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump's anti-journalist rhetoric is reportedly far worse behind the scenes.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's forthcoming book, The Room Where it Happened, is in the hands of a few journalists, and it's chock full of quotes and recollections from Bolton's time in the Trump White House. And while Bolton's affirmation of Trump's push for a Ukraine affirmation is noteworthy as it relates to Trump's impeachment, some of his seemingly throwaway statements, like the time Trump called for journalists to be "executed," are among the most disturbing of Bolton's claims.

In The Room Where it Happened, Bolton recalls a 2019 closed-door meeting with Trump in New Jersey, The Washington Post reports via an advance copy. There, Trump said journalists should be put in jail so they have to reveal anonymous sources, Bolton claims. "These people should be executed. They are scumbags," Trump said, per Bolton's recollection.

"Enemy of the people" almost seems like a compliment now. Kathryn Krawczyk

Bolton says Trump approved of Chinese President Xi building Uighur concentration camps

4:19 p.m.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcoming ceremony November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China
Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images

The jaw-dropping allegations from John Bolton's book just keep coming.

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday published an excerpt from the upcoming book from President Trump's former national security adviser, The Room Where It Happened, in which Bolton details a 2019 conversation Trump had with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Setting the stage for the conversation, Bolton writes that in 2018, Trump asked "why we were considering sanctioning China over its treatment of the Uighurs, a largely Muslim people who live primarily in China's northwest Xinjiang Province." Cut to June 2019, when Trump spoke to Xi and Xi "explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang."

"According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do," Bolton writes, adding that a National Security Council staffer says Trump "said something very similar during his November 2017 trip to China."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last year said the U.S. calls on China "to immediately end its campaign of repression in Xinjiang" and "release all those arbitrarily detained" amid its "highly repressive campaign against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) that includes mass detentions in internment camps."

Bolton also alleges that Trump once "refused to issue a White House statement" on the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square, wrongly saying "that was 15 years ago" and asking, "Who cares about it?" He additionally writes that Trump heaped praise on Xi by telling him "you're the greatest Chinese leader in 300 years" before deciding actually, he's "the greatest leader in Chinese history."

Shortly after this allegation from Bolton was made public on Wednesday, Trump signed the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 into law. Brendan Morrow

Bolton's book alleges Trump's controversial defense of Saudi crown prince was a press diversion tactic

4:15 p.m.
Donald Trump and Mohammad bin Salman.
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Back in November 2018, about six weeks after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, President Trump issued a statement defending Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, even though the CIA concluded he ordered Khashoggi's assassination a few days earlier.

Now, former National Security Adviser John Bolton alleges in his forthcoming book, The Room Where It Happened, that Trump's enthusiastic rhetoric wasn't really about the possibility that the crown prince had nothing to do with the incident. Instead, Bolton said the statement was mainly part of an effort to draw media attention away from Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, who was under fire following a story about her using her personal email for government business. "This will divert from Ivanka," Trump said, per Bolton's account. "If I read the statement in person, that will take over the Ivanka thing."

It wasn't the only time Bolton's book claims Trump was more concerned about controlling press attention than actual policy. Bolton says the president didn't care too much about the actual denuclearization negotiations with North Korea when he met with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in 2018, instead viewing the historic summit "as an exercise in futility." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

