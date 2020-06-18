See More Speed Reads
senate shift
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's coronavirus response might just win him a Senate seat

2:17 p.m.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Add Montana to the list of Senate seats Democrats might just be able to pick up this fall.

After failing to make a splash in the 2020 presidential race, the term-limited Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock shifted to challenge Sen. Steve Daines (R) for his spot representing Montana. Daines once seemed like a safe bet for preserving his seat, but after Bullock scored high approval ratings for his handling of COVID-19, The Cook Political Report has shifted the race from "lean Republican" to a toss up.

Bullock ran for president by emphasizing he was the only Democrat who'd won statewide office in a state President Trump won in 2016. But Democrats largely wanted Bullock to challenge Daines instead and, after some convincing, he did. The Cook Political Report notes the coronavirus has obviously limited campaigning for any race, but Bullock's leadership during the pandemic did some campaigning for him. Only 20 people have died in Montana from COVID-19, and it has nearly the lowest per capita infection rate of any state in the U.S.

That all propelled approval numbers for Bullock's handling of the pandemic up as high as 75 percent in one poll, and Bullock has a statewide approval rating 20 points higher than Daines', The Cook Political Report notes. That, along with limited polling that puts Bullock in the lead, all propelled the race's move to a toss up. Arizona's Martha McSally, Colorado's Cory Gardner, Maine's Susan Collins, and North Carolina's Thom Tillis, are all Republican senators who've had their races deemed a toss up as well. Kathryn Krawczyk

'fitting tribute'
Vanessa Bryant urges Congress to pass new helicopter safety bill named after Kobe and Gianna

2:14 p.m.
Vanessa Bryant
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Kobe Bryant's widow is advocating for new helicopter safety legislation she says could "save countless lives."

Democrats in Congress on Thursday introduced the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act, named after the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January. The bill, according to CNN, would "require all helicopters certified to carry six or more people to be equipped with a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder."

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife, said in a statement that "I strongly urge" Congress to pass the legislation, as "I believe there is a chance that Kobe and Gianna would still be alive today if their helicopter had been equipped with the safety equipment" that it requires.

"As passengers traveling on aircrafts we assume that proper safety measures are in order to prevent accidents from happening before we fly," she said. "It's unfortunate that this is not the case and aircraft companies must do their part to protect lives."

Bryant also said she's "deeply moved" by the bill being named after Kobe and Gianna, adding that having their names "associated with this federal law that has the potential to save countless lives would be a fitting tribute to their memory." Earlier this year, Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company Island Express Helicopters, which alleges the passengers were killed because of the helicopter pilot's "negligent conduct." Brendan Morrow

'oh really?'
Trump asserts he 'made Juneteenth very famous,' claims 'nobody had ever heard of it'

1:04 p.m.
President Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump is now seeking praise for briefly scheduling a rally on Juneteenth, claiming this made it "very famous."

Trump spoke in a Wall Street Journal interview this week about Juneteenth after he received backlash for scheduling his first rally in months on that day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States; the rally is also taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the 1921 Tulsa race massacre took place. Trump later pushed the rally back a day to June 20th "out of respect for this holiday."

"I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous," Trump told The Wall Street Journal. "It's actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it."

According to the Journal, Trump in the interview "said a black Secret Service agent told him the meaning of Juneteenth" and that "he polled many people around him, none of whom had heard of Juneteenth." In an attempt to prove this point that nobody ever heard of the holiday, he even stopped the interview with the Journal to ask an aide if she had. He apparently didn't get the answer he expected, as the aide pointed out that the White House put out a statement on Juneteenth last year; in fact, the Journal notes the White House has done so during every year of Trump's presidency.

"Oh really? We put out a statement? The Trump White House put out a statement?" he said. "Ok, ok. Good."

As CNN's Daniel Dale points out, this is just the latest instance of Trump asserting that most people hadn't heard of something not especially obscure, including once claiming that "nobody ever heard of the word emolument before" and that "few people have ever even heard of" a Category 5 hurricane. Brendan Morrow

backstabbing shotgun blasters
DACA decision leaves Trump wondering if the Supreme Court 'doesn't like me'

12:32 p.m.

President Trump is a little insecure about the Supreme Court's past few decisions.

On Thursday, Chief Justice John Roberts sided with liberal justices to uphold Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. Roberts, along with Justice Neil Gorsuch, also sided with the liberal wing on Tuesday to affirm the Civil Rights Act protected LGBTQ people from employment discrimination.

Trump seemed to shrug off the Tuesday ruling, calling it "a very powerful decision," but had a very different take come Thursday. "These horrible and politically charged decisions" are "shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives," Trump tweeted. He then used the moment to call for his own re-election, making the case that he could nominate more conservative justices to the court. Conservatives count those nominations as a reason they back Trump even if they don't like him, though Gorsuch's decision on Tuesday called that line of thinking into question.

A few minutes later, Trump apparently wondered if the justices were just gossiping about him behind his back. Kathryn Krawczyk

a difference of opinion
The DACA decision left GOP Sen. Josh Hawley 'disappointed' with the Supreme Court. It left Chuck Schumer in tears.

11:30 a.m.

Conservative senators aren't mad at the Supreme Court, they're just disappointed.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court's liberal wing on Thursday to overturn President Trump's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and extends their work eligibility. That, combined with Tuesday's decision to affirm it's illegal to fire workers for their sexual or gender orientation, has Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) convinced it's "the most disappointing week at SCOTUS in years."

Hawley made that determination in a Thursday tweet, declaring the court "continues to invent and rewrite statutes at will."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) backed him up on the "disappointing" bit in a tweet of her own. And Trump, well, just seemed insecure about the whole thing.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) teared up while discussing the DACA decision on the Senate floor just minutes after it was issued. But even though Trump has channeled Schumer's tears into a mocking nickname in the past, the senator wasn't afraid to own up to his emotions. Kathryn Krawczyk

no can do
Supreme Court blocks Trump's attempt to end DACA in 5-4 decision

10:58 a.m.
Supreme Court
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump on ending DACA.

In a 5-4 decision on Thursday, the court blocked the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protecting undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. before turning 16 from being deported, NBC News reports.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, stating that the administration's effort to end DACA was "arbitrary and capricious" and that it violated Administrative Procedure Act, so the rescission of DACA "must be vacated." Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor joined Roberts. The opinion notes, however, that "the dispute before the court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so."

This decision came days after another loss for the Trump administration when earlier this week, the court ruled that gay and transgender Americans are protected from workplace discrimination under the Civil Rights Act, rejecting the administration's argument. Brendan Morrow

why not both?
Trump's tweets contradict administration's claims that Bolton's book is full of classified information

10:07 a.m.

John Bolton's book is somehow both "lies" and "classified information," President Trump and his team are claiming.

Before the former national security adviser published his White House memoir The Room Where It Happened, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to get its publication delayed, claiming Bolton didn't submit the manuscript for a White House review and was set to air "classified information." But now that the book is in the hands of journalists and Bolton's grievances are out in the world, Trump has pivoted to decrying the book's alleged "lies and fake stories."

Bolton's book claims Trump encouraged China's president to build concentration camps, called for journalists to be executed, and asserts Trump should've been impeached for more than just his Ukraine scandal. Trump took a stab at dispelling all that in a tweet just after midnight Thursday, calling the book "made up of lies and fake stories" and saying Bolton was "a disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war." He said something similar in another tweet a few hours later.

When responders started questioning just how both things could be true, the White House's Director of Strategic Communications tried to clear it up. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Former FDA commissioner is 'more concerned than I was 3 weeks ago' about coronavirus this fall

10:07 a.m.

Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, has grown increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 looking ahead to the fall.

Gottlieb spoke with CNBC on Thursday as numerous states in recent days have set records for the number of new COVID-19 infections, including Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

"I'm more concerned than I was three weeks ago heading into the fall," Gottlieb said, saying that while "we expected numbers to tick up," the "outbreaks are higher than I expected" and are "on the cusp of getting out of control."

Another reason for Gottlieb's concern, he said, is that although we now have "much better tools in place" to get coronavirus outbreaks under control, and "there's still time" to do so, there seems to be a "reluctance" to take action.

"The other thing that makes me more concerned is just the political landscape, and the lack of political will to take mitigation steps," he said. "There seems to be a political reluctance to step in with really any targeted measures right now," he continued, warning that unless lawmakers take "common sense measures" soon, "we're going to be stuck with a lot more spread."

Gottlieb previously noted that the "overall trend is favorable" across the country, but there are "states with bonafide outbreaks underway and they need to get it under control." Vice President Mike Pence earlier this week dismissed concerns over a second coronavirus wave, something Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, somewhat agreed with — in the sense that, he noted, "we're still in a first wave." Brendan Morrow

