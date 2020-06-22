See More Speed Reads
drama
Edit

Report: Before being pushed out, former top federal prosecutor refused to sign letter criticizing NYC mayor

8:08 p.m.
Geoffrey Berman.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Prior to being alerted via press release that he was being replaced, Geoffrey Berman, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, refused to sign a letter criticizing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for enforcing social distancing measures blocking religious gatherings, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Berman was asked to sign the letter on Thursday by supervisors in the Justice Department, but objected to the idea that de Blasio was imposing a double standard, since he had not been trying to shut down anti-racism and police brutality protests, the Journal reports. Berman also believed the letter was nothing more than a political stunt and worried it would cause tension between the city and his office, two people told the Journal.

In April, as the number of infections and hospitalizations spiked in New York, de Blasio criticized ultra-Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn after they held a large funeral for a prominent rabbi, in violation of social distancing measures enacted by the city. The letter, sent to de Blasio on Friday by Eric Drieband, head of the Justice Department's civil rights division, stated that "compliance with the First Amendment is not optional, and that Amendment protects both free exercise of religion and assembly rights."

Late Friday, Attorney General William Barr made the stunning announcement that Berman was stepping down. Berman quickly replied, saying that he had no plans to resign, and even showed up to work on Saturday. Berman only agreed to leave after receiving a letter from Barr on Saturday saying he had been fired by Trump; later, Trump told reporters he was "not involved."

Two people familiar with the matter said Barr always found Berman hard to work with, and his refusal to sign the letter irritated Barr. He had been looking for someone to replace Berman, the Journal reports, and moved quickly when he learned that Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton wanted the job; Clayton has never worked as a federal prosecutor. A spokeswoman for the Justice Department told the Journal Barr did not know Berman didn't sign the letter, and it had nothing to do with the decision to remove him. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus
Edit

2 Trump campaign staffers who went to Tulsa rally test positive for COVID-19

6:37 p.m.
Donald Trump at his Tulsa rally.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Two members of President Trump's campaign advance team who attended his rally Saturday night in Tulsa have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tim Murtaugh, the campaign's communications director, said on Monday the staffers "were wearing masks during the entire event. Upon the positive tests, the campaign immediately activated established quarantine and contract tracing protocols." NBC News reports they were tested after the rally as a precaution before flying home.

Six other members of the advance team, including at least two Secret Service agents, tested positive before the rally, and did not attend. The crowd was much lower than expected, with 6,200 people in the audience; the arena is able to hold about 19,000. In order to receive a ticket, attendees had to agree not to hold the campaign liable if they caught coronavirus at the event.

Trump is expected to visit the Dream City Church in Phoenix on Tuesday for an event hosted by Students for Trump. In a video posted on YouTube Monday, the megachurch's pastor and chief financial officer said that brand new clean-air technology has been installed inside the building that "kills 99.9 percent of COVID-19 within 10 minutes. So you can know when you come here you'll be safe and protected." Catherine Garcia

hong kong security law
Edit

China reportedly may create new detention centers for those who breach secretive Hong Kong security law

5:48 p.m.
Hong Kong skyline.
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Details are slowly emerging about what potentially could be in Hong Kong's forthcoming national security law, but the full draft reportedly won't be revealed to the public until after it's passed by China's legislature, which is a foregone conclusion.

It's clear the law aims to crack down on crimes of secession, terrorism, subversion, and collusion with foreign countries and institutions that Beijing believes could threaten China's national security. But Hong Kong's opposition movement has been left in the dark about what specific cases will be illegal and what kind of penalties should be expected, which has many people in the autonomous city worried that Beijing's new measure will severely curtail their freedom despite promises to the contrary.

The South China Morning Post reported Monday that one idea under consideration is the establishment of separate detention centers for those suspected of breaching the new law, rather than holding them in police stations after arrest. "Depending on the new law requirement, the subjects will be detained for a certain period of time as the authority sees fit for legitimate processing, before putting the case to the designated law courts," one source said, while another compared the notion to Singapore's Internal Security Act that allows for indefinite detention without trial. Read more at The South China Morning Post. Tim O'Donnell

keep it clean
Edit

Your Apple Watch will soon track your hand washing, and 3 more updates from Apple's June event

5:41 p.m.

Apple is rolling out a new Apple Watch feature that couldn't come soon enough during this pandemic.

Apple's annual developer conference went fully virtual for the first time on Monday as CEO Tim Cook and other developers debuted new updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Mac computers. Here are four new features to expect within the next few months.

1. Apple WatchOS7. The next version of the Apple Watch's operating system, set to come out this fall, will come with enhanced health and fitness tracking features. That includes a new Sleep App, which will help remind users when to wind down and lets them track their sleep quality each night. Apple Watch users can also enable automatic hand wash detection, which will measure how long and how often they're washing.

2. iOS 14. This latest edition of the iPhone's operating system will give the phones a redesigned homescreen that, for the first time, lets them bookmark more than just apps — widgets for weather and photos, are all on the table. "App Clips" — a smaller version of an app that only performs a piece of its functions, will be debuted with iOS 14 later this year. iOS 13 and 14 will also soon host a digital car key feature, though it only works with the BMW 5 Series for now.

3. AirPod improvements. Apple's signature wireless earbuds will soon seamlessly transition between whatever device is playing audio instead of requiring a manual transition. They'll also have enhanced spatial awareness to create a more immersive listening experience.

4. Apps on Mac. iPhone and iPad apps will run on Macs that have its new Big Sur operating system, expected for release later this year.

Find more of what's new at The Verge. Kathryn Krawczyk

Immigration
Edit

Trump administration to extend, expand pandemic-related immigration restrictions

4:50 p.m.
Donald Trump.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is citing the coronavirus pandemic as the driving force behind President Trump's executive order issued Monday that extends previously implemented immigration restrictions through the end of the year while also expanding the limits to new visa categories.

The Trump administration claims the restrictions — which apply to several different types of work and cultural exchange visas, including those in the technology sector — are meant to protect U.S. workers who lost jobs because of the coronavirus; the White House estimates the executive order will prevent foreign workers from filling 525,000 jobs.

But, per The Washington Post, the president's critics believe the pandemic is masking the Trump administration's actual motivation, which is to satisfy the administration's longstanding goal of curtailing immigration, a key aspect of the 2016 presidential campaign.

The restrictions do continue to provide exceptions. Agricultural laborers, some health care workers, university professors, and child-care providers will still be able to acquire their visas. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Wow
Edit

NASCAR drivers and crews parade behind Bubba Wallace's car after noose is found in his garage

4:17 p.m.

NASCAR drivers and crews delivered a strong message of support to the only Black driver among their ranks.

On Sunday night, a noose was found in the garage area of Bubba Wallace's team at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Wallace is the only Black driver in this NASCAR series and drove a car painted with #BlackLivesMatter at Martinsville Speedway earlier this month.

Wallace never saw the noose, but spoke out against the "despicable act of hatred" in a Sunday night statement, as did a number of his white fellow drivers. And on Monday, ahead of the Geico 500 in Talladega, every driver and crew member joined paraded behind Wallace to powerfully show they stood with him, with some drivers even pushing Wallace and his car down the track.

In addition to his Black Lives Matter car, Wallace had been a strong advocate for banning Confederate flags at NASCAR races — something the series agreed to a few weeks ago. NASCAR, as well as the U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Alabama, the FBI, and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are all investigating how someone got the noose into the secure garage area. Kathryn Krawczyk

the dark knight returns
Edit

Michael Keaton might be playing Batman again

3:36 p.m.
Michael Keaton
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Holy DC news, Batman!

Michael Keaton is in talks play Batman again, coming back to the role for the first time since Batman Returns in 1992, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This would be as part of DC's upcoming The Flash film, which stars Ezra Miller. Variety is also reporting that Keaton is in talks for the role.

It doesn't sound like a one-off thing, either. Keaton, according to the Reporter, might also be back for "several other DC-oriented film projects," taking on a Nick Fury-style role as "a mentor or guide or even string puller" and possibly returning in movies like Batgirl. This would be yet another Batman actor that DC would be throwing into the mix in recent years after Ben Affleck starred as Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League and after Robert Pattinson makes his debut as the character in next year's The Batman. Not confusing at all, right?

According to The Wrap, the plot of The Flash, which is based on the Flashpoint comic book storyline, involves Miller's Flash traveling "back in time to prevent the death of his mother," and in the process, he "creates another universe protected by Michael Keaton's Batman, now 30 years older." Prepare to see Keaton go from Batman to Birdman and then back to Batman when the film hits theaters in 2022. Brendan Morrow

Plot twist
Edit

The pandemic may actually increase turnout in Kentucky's primary

3:11 p.m.

COVID-19 has been a disaster for democracy in many states. But in Kentucky, it may lead more people to vote than have in years.

Wisconsin's April primary proved an example of how not to conduct an election during a pandemic, with the state's Supreme Court refusing to delay the election so absentee ballots could get sent out, forcing thousands of voters to wait for hours at just a few polling places. Georgia saw similarly long lines just a week ago, and with fewer than 200 of Kentucky's 3,700 polling places set to be open Tuesday, it's shaping up to look like more of the same, The Washington Post reports.

But Joe Sonka of the Louisville Courier Journal suspects things won't be that bad this time around. After all, nearly twice as many absentee ballots have already been mailed out in Louisville's Jefferson County as turned out in the last three primary elections. That's not even counting the number of people who have voted early in Louisville's election.

Sonka credits Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams for learning from Wisconsin's mistakes, agreeing to let everyone apply for an absentee ballot without requiring an excuse. Still, there's a chance some people who didn't apply for a ballot will face long lines at the limited poll sites on Tuesday, even with hundreds of thousands sending in their votes ahead of time. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.