Obama-Biden virtual fundraiser brings in more than $11 million

During their first joint fundraiser of 2020, former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden raised more than $11 million for Biden's campaign.

Donors were told they could give any amount in order to participate in the virtual event on Tuesday, and the Biden campaign said more than 175,000 grassroots contributors gave a total of $7.6 million. There was a separate online event for donors who gave large amounts of money, The Guardian reports, and that brought in more than $3.4 million. This was the most money Biden has raised during a single event since he launched his campaign.

While speaking to donors, Obama said while it's exciting to see so many young people energized and marching in demonstrations, "that does not mean that it assures our victory and it does not mean that it gets channeled in a way that results in real change. There's a backlash, that is fierce, against change." He encouraged them to continue to fight for equality and justice, and remember that the political process "is always going to be slower" and "less satisfactory" than demanding change through protests. Catherine Garcia