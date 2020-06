Report: Russian bounties resulted in deaths of U.S. troops

Due to intelligence gleaned from U.S. military interrogations of captured militants, it is believed that Russian bounties offered to Taliban-linked fighters in Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of several American service members, multiple people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The exact number is unclear, they said. The New York Times first reported the existence of the bounties on Friday, and on Sunday, the paper said U.S. spies and commandos first warned their superiors about the suspected plot as early as January.

The C.I.A. reviewed the intelligence and confirmed the bounties, the Post reports, but the Trump administration has not yet decided what to do in response. One official told the Post Zalmay Khalilzad, the special envoy for Afghanistan, thinks Russia should be directly confronted, but some officials in charge of Russia on the National Security Council are wary of taking any immediate action. Catherine Garcia