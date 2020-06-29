See More Speed Reads
Gilead's coronavirus drug remdesivir will cost over $3,000

9:29 a.m.

Gilead Sciences, the American drug company producing a Food and Drug Administration-approved antiviral drug being used to treat severe cases of COVID-19, had agreed to donate its supply of remdesivir through the end of June, but it's now time to put a price on the potentially game-changing medicine — and it won't be cheap.

In the United States, remdesivir will cost $520 per dose, which amounts to more than $3,000 over the course of a typical coronavirus treatment. While that's a lot of money, CNBC reports the price is actually lower than the $5,000 per course some were expecting. Gilead said remdesivir is being offered at a discount "well below value," noting the pandemic requires they do things differently.

The drug will actually be offered at a lower price outside the U.S. Per CNBC, in "other developed countries" the entire course of treatment will cost $2,340, which Gilead says is the result of the way the drug discounting system in the U.S. works. Tim O'Donnell

Nearly one-third of ICU coronavirus patients in a Houston hospital system are reportedly under 50

10:20 a.m.

Texas has emerged as one of the United States' coronavirus hot spots in recent weeks, and data shows the recent spike doesn't completely match up with the early days of the pandemic in terms of demographics.

Back in April, when the virus first peaked, most of the patients testing positive in the Houston Methodist Hospital system were over 50, The New York Times reports. Now, the majority are reportedly relatively young. And while it's widely believed younger, healthier people are at a lower risk of developing severe infections or dying, there are no guarantees. In the Methodist system, nearly one-third of intensive care patients are under 50, which the Times notes is higher than the previous surge.

Meanwhile, The Texas Tribune and Fox4 in Dallas previously reported that people under 50 made up 50 percent of those hospitalized with the virus in June, as well as 30 percent of those in intensive care.

The trend doesn't appear to be confined to Texas, at least anecdotally. Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that states like Arizona, Florida, and California were also seeing more patients in their 20s, 30s, and 40s testing positive and winding up in the hospital. Read more about Houston Methodist Hospital's experience with the coronavirus at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Fauci says it's 'unlikely' U.S. will get to herd immunity if many Americans refuse to get coronavirus vaccine

10:13 a.m.

The United States may not get to herd immunity if many Americans refuse to get a coronavirus vaccine that's around 70 percent effective, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in an interview with CNN spoke about how effective a COVID-19 vaccine might be, noting that this remains unclear but that he'd "settle" for one being about 70 or 75 percent effective since "that would bring you to that level of what would be herd immunity level." Herd immunity, as the Mayo Clinic explains, "occurs when a large portion of a community (the herd) becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely."

This prompted a question from CNN's Elizabeth Cohen about whether the U.S. would be able to get to herd immunity if a coronavirus vaccine is about 70 or 75 percent effective like Fauci said and if around a third of Americans refuse to get it.

"Unlikely," Fauci said.

Cohen pointed to some polls indicating how many Americans either say they wouldn't get a coronavirus vaccine or aren't sure; in a May CNN poll, for example, about a third of respondents said they wouldn't try to get the vaccine.

Fauci in the interview noted it's important to get "people to understand that we're doing everything we can to show that it's safe and that it's effective, and it's for the good of them as individuals and in society to take the vaccine," but given the "anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling among some people in this country," there's "a lot of work to do." Brendan Morrow

China approves coronavirus vaccine for military use, skipping a major safety trial along the way

9:57 a.m.
Chinas Peoples Liberation Army.
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images

China is taking the fast track to approving a COVID-19 vaccine — and potentially putting lives in danger along the way.

China's Central Military Commission approved military use of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics announced Monday. It's unclear whether military members will be mandated to use the vaccine, but even an approval for optional use is worrisome considering the vaccine had only just been approved for human trial, Reuters reports.

CanSino's vaccine has already gone through two phases of experimentation, and had been deemed safe and showed some efficacy in humans, CanSino said. But it would have to undergo a third phase of widespread human testing to actually be deemed an effective and safe vaccine. It had just won approval to begin that third phase of trials both in China and abroad, with human trials scheduled to begin in Canada. But the Chinese military also moved to skip that necessary safety phase, allowing the use of the vaccine for the military for one year, CanSino said.

"The Ad5-nCoV is currently limited to military use only and its use cannot be expanded to a broader vaccination range without the approval of the Logistics Support Department," CanSino told Reuters, citing the department that okayed the military use in the first place. The vaccine is one of eight under development in China that were approved for human trial, and was developed jointly with China's Academy of Military Science. Kathryn Krawczyk

The Lincoln Project's brutal new ad doesn't buy Trump's denial on Russia's U.S. troop bounties

9:37 a.m.

A clandestine unit of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency paid cash bounties to Afghan militants linked to the Taliban for killing U.S. and allied troops in the country, The New York Times reported Friday, adding that Trump was briefed on the Russian operation in March. The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The Associated Press confirmed the classified intelligence assessment on Saturday, and the Post and the Times reported Sunday that U.S. officials believe the bounties resulted in U.S. service members being killed.

The White House reportedly considered several responses but has taken no action — in fact, Trump has since invited Russia back into the G-7 and announced a drawdown of U.S. forces in Germany, both actions welcome in Moscow. The White House said Trump was not briefed on the intelligence assessment — which raised questions of its own — and Trump elaborated in tweet Sunday night, claiming "intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me" or Vice President Mike Pence.

Among those who do not believe Trump has refrained from acting because he was kept in the dark is the anti-Trump Republican group the Lincoln Project, which churned out another brutal ad on Saturday. "When Trump tells you he stands by the troops, he's right — just not our troops," the ad concludes.

The fact that the Russian bounty operation was reported in all major national newspapers "doesn't mean it's certainly true," David Frum noted. "But it does mean that very credible people in U.S. intelligence service are angry and alarmed. Angry and alarmed enough to provide evidence to three leading media sources." It's possible, he conceded, that Trump and other officials "are telling a version of the truth — that the information was withheld from Trump by briefers who have learned not to upset him" with negative intelligence on Russia. Peter Weber

China is waging 'demographic genocide' against Muslim minorities through forced sterilization, IUDs

8:34 a.m.

"The Chinese government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population," The Associated Press reports, citing government statistics and documents and interviews with 30 people subject to "what some experts are calling a form of 'demographic genocide.' The state regularly subjects minority women to pregnancy checks, and forces intrauterine devices, sterilization, and even abortion on hundreds of thousands, the interviews and data show."

China's foreign ministry called AP's report "fake news" and claimed "everyone, regardless of whether they're an ethnic minority or Han Chinese, must follow and act in accordance with the law." And there is some truth to that: Since 2014, President Xi Jinping has allowed Han Chinese to have up to two children, or three if they live in the countryside, the same rules applied to Uighurs and other minorities since the 1990s. "But while equal on paper, in practice Han Chinese are largely spared the abortions, sterilizations, IUD insertions, and detentions for having too many children that are forced on Xinjiang's other ethnicities," AP reports.

Fines for having more than three children were tripled in Xinjiang in 2017, to at least three times the annual disposable income of the county, but only minorities are sent to "re-education" concentration camps if they don't pay, their children sent to orphanages, AP says. Han Chinese in the area are offered subsidies to move to Xinjiang and then have more children or intermarry with Uighurs.

"The intention may not be to fully eliminate the Uighur population, but it will sharply diminish their vitality," Darren Byler, an expert on Uighurs at the University of Colorado, tells AP. "It will make them easier to assimilate into the mainstream Chinese population." Joanne Smith Finley at Britain's Newcastle University calls it "genocide, full stop," albeit "slow, painful, creeping genocide." Read more about the campaign at The Associated Press. Peter Weber

Michelle Obama honors Beyoncé at politics-filled BET Awards

8:14 a.m.
Beyonce attends the Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Beyoncé on Sunday night spoke out in support of Black Lives Matter protesters and called on all those watching to vote while accepting a BET Award presented to her by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama at the virtual BET Awards introduced Beyoncé, who was receiving the Humanitarian Award, as "the queen," praising her as someone whose music "gives voice to Black joy and Black pain" and whose activism "demands justice for Black lives."

"She's always turning up, looking out, and making us all a little bit better," Obama said. "A little more fierce. And she's doing it all while staying devoted to her children, and the loved ones she holds dear. So to my girl, I just want to say, you inspire me. You inspire all of us."

Beyoncé in her speech dedicated the award to those "marching and fighting for change" amid the protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

"Your voices are being heard, and you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain," she said. "Now, we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power, and that is to vote. I'm encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together."

Beyoncé added that during local elections and primaries, "there are people banking on us staying at home," but "we have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does." Brendan Morrow

The FDA's 'Wild West' COVID-19 antibody test rules did more harm than good, 60 Minutes finds

7:20 a.m.

"Wyatt Earp, the gunslinger who helped tame the American West, once said, 'fast is fine but accuracy is final,'" Sharyn Alfonsi reported on Sunday's 60 Minutes. "The same thing could be said about testing for COVID-19." On March 16, as the new coronavirus was spreading in parts of the U.S. and there were few working diagnostic tests, "the Food and Drug Administration took the unprecedented step of allowing COVID antibody tests to flood the market without review."

"The promise of a new serology, or antibody blood test, that could determine if a person had been exposed to COVID-19 and developed 'protective' antibodies was being heralded as the next best thing" to diagnostic testing, 60 Minutes reported. But federal officials knew pretty quickly that this "'game-changer' that could get Americans back to work" wouldn't work, because many of the tests were seriously flawed, Anfonsi reported, citing a three-month investigation. They "continued to allow them to be sold anyway."

The FDA said it allowed these flawed tests to remain on the market for 50 days after a "careful balancing of risks and benefits." But Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), who is investigating that decision, told 60 Minutes "we've never seen anything like this in terms of a policy which is basically an anything goes, Wild West type of approach to regulating a health care market." In late May, the FDA started pulling tests — 50 so far — "but by then it was too late," 60 Minutes reports. "The flawed antibody tests are still being used and the bad data collected from them is guiding critical decisions about when to reopen communities."

If you still want to get a serology test, Alfonsi said you should get checked two or three times using different tests to lower the risk of false positives — and even if you do turn out to have antibodies, there's no guarantee you have immunity from the coronavirus. Peter Weber

