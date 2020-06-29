See More Speed Reads
we're all hikers now
Andrew Cuomo built a coronavirus 'mountain'

1:14 p.m.

Welcome to the great New York state science fair.

New York's coronavirus cases are finally starting to settle down, with hospitalizations falling from their peak of more than 18,000 to just 853 as of Sunday. So New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) decided to celebrate by essentially adding a new mountain to the states' famed Adirondack region, or at least a scaled-down replica of one.

Cuomo started his Monday press conference by quizzing the gathered reporters on the highest mountain in New York state, which is Mt. Marcy, and then pulling back a curtain to reveal a mountain of his own. But the green topographic sculpture wasn't anything you'd encounter on a hike — it was a massive model of the state's COVID-19 hospitalization curve. "This is the mountain that New Yorkers climbed" before the hospitalization curve plateaued after 42 days, Cuomo explained, making it clear that "we don't want to climb this mountain again."

Mt. Marcy was named after the New York state governor in charge when the Adirondack high peaks were first surveyed, presumably meaning this latest addition is named Mt. Cuomo. Kathryn Krawczyk

Jacksonville, new site of the Republican National Convention, adopts mandatory mask policy

1:20 p.m.

Jacksonville, Florida, is adopting a mandatory mask policy for public gatherings in indoor locations, as well as any other scenario where social distancing isn't feasible. The mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday. The news probably won't thrill President Trump, since Jacksonville is the new home to the Republican National Convention.

The convention was initially slated to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, but Trump clashed with the state's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper over social distancing guidelines, prompting other cities to seek the spotlight (formal portions of the convention will still take place in Charlotte because of contractual obligations). Trump told Cooper he didn't "want to be sitting in a place that's 50 percent empty," and that attendees should wear masks only if they choose to.

Eventually, Jacksonville won the derby to host Trump's nomination acceptance. Now that Florida is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, though, the situation has changed, at least when it comes to the optional mask wearing Trump had hoped for — otherwise, Trump and the RNC are reportedly still committed to holding the event in Jacksonville. Of course, the convention is scheduled to take place between Aug. 24 and 27, so the mask requirement could be lifted by then. Tim O'Donnell

A Colin Kaepernick drama series from Ava DuVernay is in the works at Netflix

12:03 p.m.
Colin Kaepernick
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Colin Kaepernick is getting the Hollywood treatment in a new Netflix show from Ava DuVernay.

DuVernay is working on a six-episode Netflix limited drama series about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be titled Colin in Black & White and, according to the Reporter, will "examine Kaepernick's adolescent life, focusing on his high school years and the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today."

Kaepernick, who while in the NFL kickstarted a movement to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice, will produce and serve as narrator for the show. The series will be written by Michael Starrbury, and DuVernay will produce, although Deadline reports it's unclear if she'll direct as well. DuVernay and Starrbury last year worked with Netflix on When They See Us, an acclaimed limited series about the Central Park Five case.

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay said. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn't be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix."

Kaepernick said the show will "explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years." He added, "It's an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see." Brendan Morrow

Obama is reportedly 'tickled' by Biden's big polling lead over Trump

11:50 a.m.
Former President Barack Obama.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is at an impasse.

After eight years in office, Obama was ready for a break, and still doesn't seem inclined to get back in the ring to promote the candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden. But he still knows he needs to be an "enthusiastic supporter" of the Biden campaign, leaving him stuck trying to balance campaigning for the Democrat without furthering a "proxy war" between himself and President Trump, The New York Times reports.

Obama largely retreated from the spotlight after Trump's unexpected 2016 win, and wasn't eager to get too involved this time around. But Biden's presumptive nomination has given Obama a "semi-starring role in a production he has not written or directed," especially as Biden proves "covetous of [Obama's] support and fiercely determined to win on his own," the Times writes. Obama has reportedly been hesitant to headline more Biden fundraisers for this reason, and when some people close to Obama suggested it's just his attempt to avoid "overshadowing" Biden, Biden aides told the Times, "by all means, overshadow us."

Still, Obama "takes pride" in the fact that he has millions more Twitter followers than Trump even though he seldom uses his account, the Times reports. And while aides tell the Times that Obama isn't trying to make himself into a "proxy" for Biden, he has been closely following recent polls and finds himself "tickled by the lopsided metrics of their competition of late," the Times continues. Read more about what Obama is up to at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Why the financial industry is celebrating a Supreme Court ruling — for now

11:29 a.m.

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the president can fire the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau "at will." That's seemingly a victory for the financial industry, which has been locked in a never-ending tug-of-war with the CFPB since it was established in 2010, but the celebration may not last forever, HuffPost reports.

Prior to the ruling, the CFPB director could only be fired for cause, namely "inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office." The reason behind the distinction is that the post comes with a 5-year term, which means the director could serve under the president of a different party, so the for-cause rule makes it more challenging for a president to terminate the director for partisan, political reasons. But in response to a lawsuit, the court decided the restrictions violate the constitutional authority bestowed upon the executive branch.

In the short-term, the financial industry — which saw the CFPB return $12 billion to defrauded consumers between 2010 and 2016 — is likely on board with the decision, but there's a catch. The current CFPB Director Kathy Kranninger, who was appointed by President Trump, is considered a defender of the financial sector. If Trump loses to the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in November, Biden will now have a lot more leeway to make a change. Tim O'Donnell

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion restrictions

11:05 a.m.
Supreme Court
Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

A Louisiana abortion law has just been ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

In a 5-4 decision on Monday, the court struck down a restrictive Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have "active admitting privileges" at a hospital within 30 miles, NBC News reports. The law was passed in 2014, and the court noted it was similar to a Texas law it previously struck down in 2016. The restrictions under Louisiana's law could have resulted in the state having just one abortion clinic, The New York Times notes.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the liberal majority, saying that although he joined the dissent for the case of the Texas law, "the Louisiana law imposes a burden on access to abortion just as severe as that imposed by the Texas law, for the same reasons," per The Washington Post. "Therefore Louisiana's law cannot stand under our precedents." Brendan Morrow

Nearly one-third of ICU coronavirus patients in a Houston hospital system are reportedly under 50

10:20 a.m.

Texas has emerged as one of the United States' coronavirus hot spots in recent weeks, and data shows the recent spike doesn't completely match up with the early days of the pandemic in terms of demographics.

Back in April, when the virus first peaked, most of the patients testing positive in the Houston Methodist Hospital system were over 50, The New York Times reports. Now, the majority are reportedly relatively young. And while it's widely believed younger, healthier people are at a lower risk of developing severe infections or dying, there are no guarantees. In the Methodist system, nearly one-third of intensive care patients are under 50, which the Times notes is higher than the previous surge.

Meanwhile, The Texas Tribune and Fox4 in Dallas previously reported that people under 50 made up 50 percent of those hospitalized with the virus in June, as well as 30 percent of those in intensive care.

The trend doesn't appear to be confined to Texas, at least anecdotally. Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that states like Arizona, Florida, and California were also seeing more patients in their 20s, 30s, and 40s testing positive and winding up in the hospital. Read more about Houston Methodist Hospital's experience with the coronavirus at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Fauci says it's 'unlikely' U.S. will get to herd immunity if many Americans refuse to get coronavirus vaccine

10:13 a.m.

The United States may not get to herd immunity if many Americans refuse to get a coronavirus vaccine that's around 70 percent effective, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in an interview with CNN spoke about how effective a COVID-19 vaccine might be, noting that this remains unclear but that he'd "settle" for one being about 70 or 75 percent effective since "that would bring you to that level of what would be herd immunity level." Herd immunity, as the Mayo Clinic explains, "occurs when a large portion of a community (the herd) becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely."

This prompted a question from CNN's Elizabeth Cohen about whether the U.S. would be able to get to herd immunity if a coronavirus vaccine is about 70 or 75 percent effective like Fauci said and if around a third of Americans refuse to get it.

"Unlikely," Fauci said.

Cohen pointed to some polls indicating how many Americans either say they wouldn't get a coronavirus vaccine or aren't sure; in a May CNN poll, for example, about a third of respondents said they wouldn't try to get the vaccine.

Fauci in the interview noted it's important to get "people to understand that we're doing everything we can to show that it's safe and that it's effective, and it's for the good of them as individuals and in society to take the vaccine," but given the "anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling among some people in this country," there's "a lot of work to do." Brendan Morrow

