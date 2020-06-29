See More Speed Reads
Reddit bans 2,000 subreddits, including The_Donald and Chapo Trap House

2:07 p.m.
US President Donald Trump speaks during an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on June 26, 2020.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Reddit has banned about 2,000 forums, including the pro-Trump section, The_Donald.

Reddit announced on Monday it was banning a large number of subreddits, most of which it says are inactive, as part of a crackdown against hate speech, The New York Times reports. Among them was The_Donald, the board for supporters of President Trump that had almost 800,000 users. Trump has in the past tweeted memes that were first posted there.

"Reddit is a place for community and belonging, not for attacking people," Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said, per the Times. "The_Donald has been in violation of that."

A post to Reddit's announcement subreddit laid out the site's new content policy, saying that "communities and users that promote hate based on identity or vulnerability will be banned." As far as The_Donald goes, the announcement said it has "consistently hosted and upvoted more rule-breaking content than average," as well as "antagonized us and other communities," and "its mods have refused to meet our most basic expectations."

Another popular community to be banned was the group for listeners of the leftist podcast Chapo Trap House. Users who visit the page are now met with a message saying the group was "banned for violating Reddit's rule against promoting hate."

Reddit's former CEO, Ellen Pao, previously said the site should ban the pro-Trump forum. "You should have shut down The_Donald instead of amplifying it and its hate, racism, and violence," Pao wrote earlier this month in a tweet directed at Huffman. "So much of what is happening now lies at your feet." Brendan Morrow

The VMAs will happen at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in August — but with 'limited or no audience'

3:07 p.m.
The MTV Moon Person Award inside Radio City Music Hall for 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Press Junket on August 17, 2018 in New York City
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The MTV Video Music Awards are moving forward in person this year, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Cuomo on Monday announced that the show is set to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 30. Further details about the ceremony weren't unveiled, but according to Cuomo, it will happen either with "limited" or "no" audience.

A spokesperson for MTV previously told Variety the network was "exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold" the show in August, but the network was also "working on several contingency plans." Among those contingency plans include "virtual performances and an audience-free show," although "a traditional physical production is the goal," Variety writes.

This comes after another awards ceremony, the BET Awards, held a virtual ceremony on Sunday night amid the pandemic. The Emmys, meanwhile, are moving forward for September, but whether the show will be fully virtual or not has yet to be announced. Brendan Morrow

'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to series of murders, rapes

2:05 p.m.
Joseph James DeAngelo.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As expected, Joseph James DeAngelo — known colloquially as the "Golden State Killer" — pleaded guilty on Monday, and admitted to committing a series of rapes and murders throughout California over a 12-year span in the 1970s and 1980s.

DeAngelo, now 74, has been in the Sacramento County Jail since he was arrested in 2018 after DNA evidence from old crime scenes matched with a potential relative on a genealogical research site, allowing investigators to build a family tree. He's now expected to face life in prison without parole.

Overall, DeAngelo, a former police officer, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of murder and 13 counts of kidnap for robbery and was scheduled to admit to 62 rapes and other crimes for which he wasn't formally charged.

The Sacramento Bee reports that more than 150 people filled a California State University, Sacramento ballroom, which was converted into a courtroom because of the coronavirus pandemic, to witness DeAngelo's admission of guilt. His victims and relatives of victims were reportedly among the attendees. Read more at The Sacramento Bee. Tim O'Donnell

Jacksonville, new site of the Republican National Convention, adopts mandatory mask policy

1:20 p.m.

Jacksonville, Florida, is adopting a mandatory mask policy for public gatherings in indoor locations, as well as any other scenario where social distancing isn't feasible. The mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday. The news probably won't thrill President Trump, since Jacksonville is the new home to the Republican National Convention.

The convention was initially slated to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, but Trump clashed with the state's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper over social distancing guidelines, prompting other cities to seek the spotlight (formal portions of the convention will still take place in Charlotte because of contractual obligations). Trump told Cooper he didn't "want to be sitting in a place that's 50 percent empty," and that attendees should wear masks only if they choose to.

Eventually, Jacksonville won the derby to host Trump's nomination acceptance. Now that Florida is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, though, the situation has changed, at least when it comes to the optional mask wearing Trump had hoped for — otherwise, Trump and the RNC are reportedly still committed to holding the event in Jacksonville. Of course, the convention is scheduled to take place between Aug. 24 and 27, so the mask requirement could be lifted by then. Tim O'Donnell

Andrew Cuomo built a coronavirus 'mountain'

1:14 p.m.

Welcome to the great New York state science fair.

New York's coronavirus cases are finally starting to settle down, with hospitalizations falling from their peak of more than 18,000 to just 853 as of Sunday. So New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) decided to celebrate by essentially adding a new mountain to the states' famed Adirondack region, or at least a scaled-down replica of one.

Cuomo started his Monday press conference by quizzing the gathered reporters on the highest mountain in New York state, which is Mt. Marcy, and then pulling back a curtain to reveal a mountain of his own. But the green topographic sculpture wasn't anything you'd encounter on a hike — it was a massive model of the state's COVID-19 hospitalization curve. "This is the mountain that New Yorkers climbed" before the hospitalization curve plateaued after 42 days, Cuomo explained, making it clear that "we don't want to climb this mountain again."

Mt. Marcy was named after the New York state governor in charge when the Adirondack high peaks were first surveyed, presumably meaning this latest addition is named Mt. Cuomo. Kathryn Krawczyk

A Colin Kaepernick drama series from Ava DuVernay is in the works at Netflix

12:03 p.m.
Colin Kaepernick
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Colin Kaepernick is getting the Hollywood treatment in a new Netflix show from Ava DuVernay.

DuVernay is working on a six-episode Netflix limited drama series about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be titled Colin in Black & White and, according to the Reporter, will "examine Kaepernick's adolescent life, focusing on his high school years and the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today."

Kaepernick, who while in the NFL kickstarted a movement to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice, will produce and serve as narrator for the show. The series will be written by Michael Starrbury, and DuVernay will produce, although Deadline reports it's unclear if she'll direct as well. DuVernay and Starrbury last year worked with Netflix on When They See Us, an acclaimed limited series about the Central Park Five case.

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay said. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn't be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix."

Kaepernick said the show will "explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years." He added, "It's an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see." Brendan Morrow

Obama is reportedly 'tickled' by Biden's big polling lead over Trump

11:50 a.m.
Former President Barack Obama.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is at an impasse.

After eight years in office, Obama was ready for a break, and still doesn't seem inclined to get back in the ring to promote the candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden. But he still knows he needs to be an "enthusiastic supporter" of the Biden campaign, leaving him stuck trying to balance campaigning for the Democrat without furthering a "proxy war" between himself and President Trump, The New York Times reports.

Obama largely retreated from the spotlight after Trump's unexpected 2016 win, and wasn't eager to get too involved this time around. But Biden's presumptive nomination has given Obama a "semi-starring role in a production he has not written or directed," especially as Biden proves "covetous of [Obama's] support and fiercely determined to win on his own," the Times writes. Obama has reportedly been hesitant to headline more Biden fundraisers for this reason, and when some people close to Obama suggested it's just his attempt to avoid "overshadowing" Biden, Biden aides told the Times, "by all means, overshadow us."

Still, Obama "takes pride" in the fact that he has millions more Twitter followers than Trump even though he seldom uses his account, the Times reports. And while aides tell the Times that Obama isn't trying to make himself into a "proxy" for Biden, he has been closely following recent polls and finds himself "tickled by the lopsided metrics of their competition of late," the Times continues. Read more about what Obama is up to at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Why the financial industry is celebrating a Supreme Court ruling — for now

11:29 a.m.

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the president can fire the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau "at will." That's seemingly a victory for the financial industry, which has been locked in a never-ending tug-of-war with the CFPB since it was established in 2010, but the celebration may not last forever, HuffPost reports.

Prior to the ruling, the CFPB director could only be fired for cause, namely "inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office." The reason behind the distinction is that the post comes with a 5-year term, which means the director could serve under the president of a different party, so the for-cause rule makes it more challenging for a president to terminate the director for partisan, political reasons. But in response to a lawsuit, the court decided the restrictions violate the constitutional authority bestowed upon the executive branch.

In the short-term, the financial industry — which saw the CFPB return $12 billion to defrauded consumers between 2010 and 2016 — is likely on board with the decision, but there's a catch. The current CFPB Director Kathy Kranninger, who was appointed by President Trump, is considered a defender of the financial sector. If Trump loses to the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in November, Biden will now have a lot more leeway to make a change. Tim O'Donnell

