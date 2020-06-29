McConnell says there shouldn't be a 'stigma' attached to wearing a face mask

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday urged Americans to wear face masks while out in public amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying there must be "no stigma — none — about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people."

His comments come as the United States deals with a surge of new cases in several parts of the country, including Arizona and Texas. People need to start setting "new routines," McConnell said during a speech on the Senate floor, adding that "wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves. It is about protecting everyone we encounter."

There was a lot of "pain and suffering" that went along with strict stay-at-home guidelines, he said, which is why people should be more willing to "take responsible small steps every day to ensure our country can stay on offense against the virus."

While Vice President Mike Pence was seen wearing a mask while visiting Texas over the weekend, President Trump refuses to put one on in public. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Sunday told CNN Trump could be an example to his supporters, saying it would "help if from time to time the president would wear one to help us get rid of this political debate that says if you're for Trump, you don't wear a mask, if you're against Trump, you do." Catherine Garcia