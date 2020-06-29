See More Speed Reads
McConnell says there shouldn't be a 'stigma' attached to wearing a face mask

6:51 p.m.
Mitch McConnell.
Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday urged Americans to wear face masks while out in public amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying there must be "no stigma — none — about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people."

His comments come as the United States deals with a surge of new cases in several parts of the country, including Arizona and Texas. People need to start setting "new routines," McConnell said during a speech on the Senate floor, adding that "wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves. It is about protecting everyone we encounter."

There was a lot of "pain and suffering" that went along with strict stay-at-home guidelines, he said, which is why people should be more willing to "take responsible small steps every day to ensure our country can stay on offense against the virus."

While Vice President Mike Pence was seen wearing a mask while visiting Texas over the weekend, President Trump refuses to put one on in public. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Sunday told CNN Trump could be an example to his supporters, saying it would "help if from time to time the president would wear one to help us get rid of this political debate that says if you're for Trump, you don't wear a mask, if you're against Trump, you do." Catherine Garcia

Tentative March 2021 trial date set for ex-officers charged in George Floyd death

7:36 p.m.
Thomas Lane.
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

A judge on Monday set a tentative trial date for the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Judge Peter A. Cahill tentatively scheduled a March 8 trial date, with a pretrial hearing set for Sept. 11. Derek Chauvin, the officer who placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, has been charged with second-degree murder, while Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. Cahill said he expects their attorneys will file motions for separate trials.

Cahill did not issue a gag order, but did say officials, friends, and family members should refrain from making public statements about the case, as they endanger "the right to a fair trial." If the comments continue, he is prepared to move the trial out of Minneapolis.

The officers were fired after Floyd's death on May 25, which sparked anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests across the United States. Chauvin is in a state prison, held on $1 million bail, while Thao is in jail on $750,000 bail. Lane and Kueng are both free on bond. Catherine Garcia

U.S. announces end of Hong Kong's special status

5:44 p.m.

The United States has revoked Hong Kong's special trading status, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced in a statement Monday.

The decision comes as Beijing prepares to pass a national security law that many fear will severely curtail Hong Kong's autonomy and has prompted the U.S. to, among other things, place visa restrictions on some members of the Chinese Communist Party and end defense exports to Hong Kong. In his statement, Ross said the new security measures will increase the risk "that sensitive U.S. technology will be diverted" to the Chinese army and government. Subsequently, he said, the U.S. can no longer exempt Hong Kong from trade restrictions placed on China.

The end of Hong Kong's special status became a real possibility once the security law came into play, since its implementation will likely render "one country, two systems" nothing more than a slogan, and the U.S. had already announced it no longer considers the city autonomous from Beijing. The move will likely place Hong Kong's role as a leading global financial hub in jeopardy. Tim O'Donnell

Los Angeles could run out of hospital beds in 2–3 weeks amid an 'explosion' of new coronavirus outbreaks

5:14 p.m.
Los Angeles.
David McNew/Getty Images

Many Los Angeles residents and businesses aren't following reopening guidelines, and it's becoming a problem, health officials say.

While Los Angeles County has been California's COVID-19 epicenter since the virus first started spreading, its situation was relatively contained in comparison with the East Coast. But new data shows that fate is changing, with Los Angeles County's Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer warning of "alarming increases in cases, positivity rates, and hospitalization," in a Monday press conference.

So far, 98,000 people have tested positive and 3,300 people have died in L.A. County from COVID-19. Those trends have seen an uptick in the last few weeks, with L.A. County’s Director of Health Services Christina Ghaly noting growing hospitalizations is seemingly stemming from an "increase in transmission." L.A. health experts said the transmission rate began spiking over Memorial Day weekend, as businesses reopened and people failed to wear masks and take other measures to keep safe as they returned to normal life, and Ferrer specifically cited an "explosion of new outbreaks in workplaces."

The skyrocketing transmission rate will soon turn into a skyrocketing hospitalization rate, health leaders said Monday. So for the first time since the coronavirus began to subside in Los Angeles, the county is now predicting it could run out of hospital beds in two to three weeks. ICU beds could also be filled up sometime in July, though hospitals around the world have found ways to increase their capacities throughout the pandemic. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

New Jersey 'indefinitely' postpones plan to restart indoor dining after COVID-19 spikes in other states

4:13 p.m.
Restaurant staff wearing the protective masks work in the kitchen as the city reopens from the coronavirus lockdown on June 15, 2020 in Hoboken, New Jersey
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

New Jersey's plan to restart indoor dining has been put on pause.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Monday announced indoor dining will no longer resume in the state on Thursday as had been previously scheduled.

"We had planned to loosen restrictions this week," Murphy tweeted. "However, after COVID-19 spikes in other states driven by, in part, the return of indoor dining, we have decided to postpone indoor dining indefinitely."

Numerous states have been experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, including Texas and Florida, and Murphy in a news conference said that "we do not wish to see New Jersey experience a similar spike." Additionally, he said that scenes of "overcrowding," "a complete disregard for social distancing," and people not wearing masks at some New Jersey establishments also made this move necessary.

"Unfortunately, the national situation, compounded by instances of knucklehead behavior here at home, are requiring us to hit pause on the restart of indoor dining for the foreseeable future," Murphy said.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in a news conference on Monday called indoor dining "problematic," saying a decision on whether it can still resume in New York City on July 6 will be announced on Wednesday. Brendan Morrow

Amazon-owned Twitch suspends Trump over 'hateful conduct' at rallies

3:34 p.m.
President Trump holds a campaign rally.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump just lost a valuable way of sharing his campaign rallies and public messages.

Twitch, the Amazon-owned livestreaming site, announced Monday it would temporarily suspend Trump's official account on the site. Twitch cited "hateful conduct" for its decision, particularly stemming from broadcasts of Trump's campaign rallies, The Verge reports.

Trump launched his Twitch account a year ago, and at the time the site said it wouldn't tolerate any content that violates its terms of service. Unlike Twitter and Facebook, Twitch would "not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content," it said at the time. Twitch deemed a rebroadcast of Trump's 2016 kickoff rally where he labeled Mexican immigrants "rapists," as well as parts of Trump's recent Tulsa rally, in violation of those terms and removed them as of Monday. The move comes as part of a widespread crackdown on offending content Twitch said it was launching last week.

Just minutes before Twitch announced Trump's suspension, Reddit also announced it was permanently banning several subreddits associated with Trump and the far-right over hate speech. Unlike his Twitch channel, Trump is not officially affiliated with any of the subreddits. Kathryn Krawczyk

Why skeptics aren't buying the White House's line that Trump wasn't briefed on Russian bounty report

3:22 p.m.

The White House on Monday reiterated that President Trump was not briefed on United States intelligence that found a Russian military intelligence unit was offering bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops. The reason, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, was because there was "no consensus" within the intelligence community and the report wouldn't make its way to the Oval Office until it was "verified."

Skeptics, including former CIA officer Ned Price, aren't buying the explanation, however, noting that if things were handled that way within the intelligence community then former President Barack Obama wouldn't have been briefed on the intelligence placing Osama bin Laden in a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Obama eventually signed off on a raid of the complex that resulted in bin Laden's death in 2011.

Of course, not every intelligence report is the same, and despite the uncertainty in the Abbottabad scenario, there were plenty of reasons why the community felt it deserved Obama's attention. Similarly, there could have been reasons why intelligence officials didn't think the Russian bounty information should reach Trump's desk. But it's worth noting that, historically, consensus has not always been a requirement for bringing the commander-in-chief into the fold. Tim O'Donnell

The VMAs will happen at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in August — but with 'limited or no audience'

3:07 p.m.
The MTV Moon Person Award inside Radio City Music Hall for 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Press Junket on August 17, 2018 in New York City
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The MTV Video Music Awards are moving forward in person this year, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Cuomo on Monday announced that the show is set to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 30. Further details about the ceremony weren't unveiled, but according to Cuomo, it will happen either with "limited" or "no" audience.

A spokesperson for MTV previously told Variety the network was "exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold" the show in August, but the network was also "working on several contingency plans." Among those contingency plans include "virtual performances and an audience-free show," although "a traditional physical production is the goal," Variety writes.

This comes after another awards ceremony, the BET Awards, held a virtual ceremony on Sunday night amid the pandemic. The Emmys, meanwhile, are moving forward for September, but whether the show will be fully virtual or not has yet to be announced. Brendan Morrow

