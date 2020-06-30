See More Speed Reads
russia bounty scandal
Trump's best-case explanation on the Russian bounties intelligence is still pretty bad

9:06 a.m.

As multiple news organizations flesh out the details of the U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia offered and likely paid bounties to Taliban-linked fighters for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, President Trump and the White House have maintained that Trump never got a briefing on the intelligence. The White House has carefully not denied reports that this intelligence was detailed in at least one President's Daily Brief, the written roundup of essential classified news provided by U.S. intelligence agencies, leaving open the possibility Trump was sent the explosive information but didn't read it.

University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck proposes that is, politically, Trump's best bad option.

Joe Scarborough called Trump's professed ignorance an outright lie on Tuesday's Morning Joe.

New York's Jonathan Chait explores the possibility that Trump's intelligence briefers counted on him not reading the PDB and tiptoed around the Russia bounties "because experience has taught them not to broach the topic of Russian misconduct with the boss." That's not great for Trump either, he said. "If his sensitivity is so acute that they could not even bring up a scheme to finance attacks on the American military — a literal act of war — then the effect is tantamount to the worst-case scenario."

David Ignatius at The Washington Post finds that scenario pretty plausible, arguing that Trump's more troublesome ignorance regards the "basic truth" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is in the payback business" and especially "likes the United States to feel pain, in Afghanistan and everywhere else" — but especially Afghanistan, where CIA support for Islamist insurgents helped bring down the Soviet Union.

Gen. John "Mick" Nicholson Jr. publicly disclosed that Russia was arming and funding the Taliban back in March 2018, Ignatius writes. But "Trump didn't press the Russians to stop, and so they continued." He has continued his steady "buzz of happy talk about improving relations with Putin" ever since, Ignatius added, so "either people don't tell him the truth, or he doesn't want to hear it. Whichever way, he's defaulting on his most basic responsibility as commander in chief." Peter Weber

masks are great again
Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy calls for Trump to wear a mask in public and 'set a good example'

9:29 a.m.

President Trump's favorite morning show is calling on him to wear a mask in public.

Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy on Tuesday interviewed Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and questioned why Trump doesn't wear a mask when he's in public, arguing he should do so if only to lead by example.

"I think that if the president wore one, it would just set a good example," Doocy said. "He'd be a good role model. I don't see any downside to the president wearing a mask in public."

McDaniel responded that Trump has worn a mask and that the "health and safety of this country" is his priority. Last month, when Trump visited a Ford factory in Michigan, he wore a mask only briefly. At the time, Trump said he just wore it in the "back area" because "I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

Trump has previously faced calls from some members of Congress to set a good example by wearing a mask in public, with Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) saying on Sunday, "It would help if from time to time the president would wear one to help us get rid of this political debate that says if you're for Trump, you don't wear a mask, if you're against Trump, you do."

Besides, if Trump did start wearing a mask in public frequently, Doocy joked, "MAGA" going forward can stand for "masks are great again." Brendan Morrow

'very discouraging'
CDC official says 'we have way too much' COVID-19 in the U.S. to easily 'keep things under control'

8:24 a.m.

There's "way too much" COVID-19 in the United States to easily get under control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director, spoke with The Journal of the American Medical Association in an interview this week about the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., warning about "a lot of worrisome factors" in the past week as states like Texas, Florida, and California experience a surge in new cases, per CNBC.

"What I think is very discouraging is we're clearly not at a point where there's so little virus that's being spread that it's going to be easy to snuff out," she said.

Schuchat went on to say that although there are steps that can be taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. is "not in the situation of New Zealand, or Singapore, or Korea, where a new case is rapidly identified, and all the contacts are traced, and people are isolated who are sick, and people who are exposed are quarantined, and they can keep things under control. We have way too much virus across the country for that right now."

These comments, Axios notes, stood "in contrast" with the tone of members of the Trump administration like Vice President Mike Pence, who last week touted that the U.S. is now in a "much better place" with the pandemic.

Schuchat in the interview also said that while there "was a lot of wishful thinking" that the U.S. would be "over" the coronavirus pandemic by the summer, "we are not even beginning to be over this." Going forward, she said, "we just need to expect this virus to continue to circulate." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Scotland testing COVID-19 therapy to boost immune response early in the infection

6:33 a.m.
T cell and cytokines
iStock

TC BioPharm, a Scottish biotech firm, has won approval to test an experimental T-cell injection therapy to fight COVID-19 by boosting the immune system early in a coronavirus infection, the Financial Times reports. The six-month trial in Edinburgh will involve harvesting T-cells from healthy people, cultivating a large number of the cells in a lab, then injecting the donor cells into hospitalized patients. A large enough infusion could head off the infection before the patient needs to move to intensive care, and even prevent cytokine storms that ravage patients whose body mounts an overly aggressive immune response.

"We have got some evidence that if you kill the virus effectively early on, then [there] should be no reason for the host to have this overwhelming response," Dr. Nik HiraniNik Hirani at Edinburgh University's Center for Inflammation Research tells FT. TC BioPharm founder and CEO Mike Leek said the trial will focus on gamma delta T-cells, the "bully boys" of the immune system. "They circulate in surveillance mode looking for a fight and are in particular attracted to cells that are stressed either by cancer or viral infection, for which they are our first line of defense," he said.

T-cells decrease in number as people get older, so the injections might be especially helpful for elderly patients. Peter Weber

russia bounty scandal
There's bipartisan bafflement at White House claim Trump wasn't briefed on Russian bounties

5:10 a.m.

Eight Republican House members went to the White House on Monday for a briefing on U.S. intelligence assessments that Russia offered or paid cash bounties to Taliban-tied militants to kill U.S. and allied troops in Afghanistan. They left confused at the insistence from President Trump and his aides that Trump never got a "briefing" on the alleged Russian plot.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said he was convinced the Russian bounty plot is likely real and "may have been" included in one of Trump's President's Daily Brief (PDB) written classified intelligence roundups. The White House and Director of National Intelligence's office declined to say if the bounty intelligence was included in Trump's PDB. "Trump routinely skips reading the report," NBC News notes, citing multiple officials.

The Associated Press reports at least two Trump PDBs did detail the bounty plot, in early 2019 and another earlier this year; one intelligence official told The New York Times the one this year was presented to Trump on Feb. 27. Trump was also briefed on the Russian plot in person by successive national security advisers in March 2019 and earlier this year, AP reports.

"Anything with any hint of credibility that would endanger our service members, much less put a bounty on their lives, to me should have been briefed immediately to the commander in chief and a plan to deal with that situation," said Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas). A small group of House Democrats will get a White House briefing on Tuesday.

"I just reviewed the intel," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tweeted Monday night. "It's not a hoax, Mr. President." Sen Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) had questions: "No. 1, Who knew what, when? And did the commander-in-chief know? And if not, how the hell not? And No. 2, What are we going to do as a proportional cost in response?"

Former intelligence officials dismissed the White House claim Trump wasn't briefed because of lack of consensus among intelligence agencies, noting that the Russian plot was deemed credible enough it was shared with British and, just last Thursday, NATO allies and discussed at top levels of the National Security Council. "Given that there was an NSC meeting, I suspect that [Trump] did know," former CIA director Michael Hayden told The Washington Post. "It is reprehensible that Trump has said nothing about it since it's become public other than, 'I didn't know.' What is he going to do about it?" Peter Weber

Trump tweets
Panicked Trump aides apparently tried to get him to delete 'white power' tweet for 3 hours

1:59 a.m.
Trump at his golf resort
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump retweeted a video Sunday morning that included one of his supporters at the sprawling Florida retirement community The Villages shouting "white power" while driving a golf cart. He left up the tweet, which he captioned: "Thank you to the great people of The Villages," for more than three hours before he deleted it. During those three hours, a "five-alarm fire" was raging at the White House as aides tried to reach Trump to urge him to take down the tweet, two White House officials tell NBC News. They couldn't reach him, the officials said, because "the president was at his golf club in Virginia and had put his phone down."

The senior advisers who eventually reached Trump included White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Jared Kushner, The Washington Post reports, and Trump finally gave the go-ahead to delete the tweet because he was "moved, in large part, by the public calls from Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate's only black Republican, to do just that." Scott had called the tweet "indefensible" on CNN.

White House spokespeople said Trump had not heard the "white power" chant, and McEnany clarified at Monday's press briefing that Trump had watched the tweet before retweeting it for his 82 million followers, but insisted "he did not hear that particular phrase." Other Trump advocates argued that Trump repudiated his supporter by deleting the tweet, but neither Trump nor anyone else at the White House has publicly condemned the "white power" comment.

The Villages Republican Club did, tweeting that the club was "appalled" by the video and insisting "this is NOT what we stand for and is NOT a reflection of Village residents," 97 percent of whom are white, while 1 percent are Black.

"As protests over police brutality and racial injustice have erupted across the country in recent weeks, Trump has dialed up his inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly turning to racist tropes," the Post says, listing several examples. "The steady stream of racist and offensive language from Trump has convinced many Americans that the president is a racist, according to recent polling." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
This street artist turns potholes into masterpieces

1:59 a.m.

Jim Bachor has proven that anything can be turned into art — even potholes.

Since 2013, Bachor has filled almost 90 potholes in Chicago, then topped them off with mosaic art; it takes about eight to 10 hours to complete each project. Using glass and marble, he has crafted mosaics depicting everything from roses to ice cream sandwiches, but his focus now is on items that are more topical — since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he has made mosaics showing toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Bachor told CBS Sunday Morning that the mosaics can be considered "a souvenir of these times to look back on," and he is "trying to pull out the positive out of a negative." He knows that his mosaics won't last forever — cars will do damage driving over them, and the streets will be repaved — but Bachor still keeps going. "You know, when you love what you do and a lot of people like what you do," he said, "how could you not continue to do that as long as possible as an artist?" Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Unions sue 3 Las Vegas establishments, alleging unsafe working conditions

12:52 a.m.
Harrah's Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Culinary Workers Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 — unions that represent about 60,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas and Reno — are suing Harrah's Las Vegas, the Bellagio, and Signature Condominiums, claiming that the Las Vegas properties are not providing safe working conditions.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, specifically names The Signature at MGM Grand hotel, Sadelle's Cafe at the Bellagio, and Guy Fieri Las Vegas at Harrah's. The unions allege that the establishments are failing to promptly notify employees when co-workers test positive for COVID-19, are not conducting adequate contact tracing, and have provided false information about the coronavirus to workers.

Nevada hotels and casinos were given the green light to reopen on June 4, after shuttering in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit says that since March 1, at least 19 union workers, or members of their families, have died of COVID-19.

In a statement, Caesars Entertainment, which owns Harrah's, said the company "did act in accordance with its health and safety protocols when it learned that an employee at Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar had tested positive for COVID-19," and "launched an investigation at the direction of the Southern Nevada Health District, which identified co-workers who came into close proximity (six feet or less for 10 or more minutes) with the individual who tested positive." Catherine Garcia

