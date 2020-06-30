Trump's best-case explanation on the Russian bounties intelligence is still pretty bad

-
Trump's best-case explanation on the Russian bounties intelligence is still pretty bad9:06 a.m.
-
Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy calls for Trump to wear a mask in public and 'set a good example'9:29 a.m.
-
CDC official says 'we have way too much' COVID-19 in the U.S. to easily 'keep things under control'8:24 a.m.
-
Scotland testing COVID-19 therapy to boost immune response early in the infection6:33 a.m.
-
There's bipartisan bafflement at White House claim Trump wasn't briefed on Russian bounties5:10 a.m.
-
Panicked Trump aides apparently tried to get him to delete 'white power' tweet for 3 hours1:59 a.m.
-
This street artist turns potholes into masterpieces1:59 a.m.
-
Unions sue 3 Las Vegas establishments, alleging unsafe working conditions12:52 a.m.
CDC official says 'we have way too much' COVID-19 in the U.S. to easily 'keep things under control'
