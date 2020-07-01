See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Nurse finally gets to thank the firefighter who saved her life 37 years ago

2:03 a.m.

Deirdre Taylor can't really recall the day Eugene Pugliese rescued her from a burning apartment, but he remembers everything.

In December 1983, Pugliese, then a firefighter in Manhattan, was inspecting water pipes when a man ran up to him and said there was a fire in a nearby building. He raced inside, rescuing a woman from her burning apartment. She told Pugliese her daughter was still inside, and he found 4-year-old Deirdre, unconscious. He revived the girl by giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and although he "didn't see her ever again after that, I always wondered about her," Pugliese told CNN.

Today, Taylor is a 40-year-old emergency room nurse living in Virginia. She also wondered what happened to Pugliese, and tried to track him down online, to no avail. "I had a second chance at life, thanks to him," she said. During the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor went to New York City to help treat patients, and asked a firefighter she met if he knew Eugene Pugliese. He didn't, but a friend did, and that man shared Pugliese's phone number with Taylor.

Pugliese, 75, told CNN he was "on cloud nine" when Taylor called. He was thrilled to hear from her, and to learn that she "turned out to be a remarkable woman with a magnificent life." They quickly realized they had a lot in common, including being major Yankees fans, and when it's safe to meet in person, they plan on going to a game together. Catherine Garcia

Trump Immigration
Judge appointed by Trump strikes down his 3rd-country asylum immigration rule

1:59 a.m.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington, D.C., struck down President Trump's third-country asylum rule late Tuesday, handing another blow to Trump's hardline immigration policies. The rule, enacted in 2019, effectively prevents mostly Central American migrants from applying for asylum in the U.S. unless they have first sought asylum in Mexico. Kelly, appointed by Trump in 2017, said the Trump administration failed to comply with the federal Administrative Procedure Act in its attempt to wrongfully sidestep the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The Immigration and Nationality Act, with few exceptions, allows migrants to apply for asylum when they arrive on U.S. soil, Kelly said. "There are many circumstances in which courts appropriately defer to the national security judgments of the executive," he wrote in his ruling. "But determining the scope of an APA exception is not one of them." Peter Weber

2020 elections
5-term GOP congressman endorsed by Trump unseated by far-right challenger with QAnon sympathies

1:05 a.m.
Lauren Boebert
Emily Kask/AFP/Getty Images

Rep. Scott Tipton (R-Colo.) conceded defeat to his GOP primary challenger, Lauren Boebert, on Tuesday night, sealing an upset victory in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District by the far-right electoral newcomer. President Trump, who had endorsed Tipton on Monday, quickly congratulated Boebert on "a really great win!" Tipton is a five-term incumbent who beat Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush by 8 percentage points in 2018. Mitsch Bush won the Democratic primary and will face Boebert in the general election.

Boebert, who owns a gun-themed bar, ran as a more Trump-aligned conservative and said in one interview that she is "very familiar with" the QAnon conspiracy theory, thinks "it could be really great for our country," and hopes it is true. "She worked conservative talk radio pretty effectively in the district and across the state," Dick Wadhams, a former chairman of the Colorado GOP, told The Colorado Sun. "The 3rd has never been a rock-hard Republican district," so Boebert is "going to have to figure out how to adjust her campaign to be competitive." Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball election tracking organization changed the district from "likely Republican" to "leans Republican" after Tipton's loss.

Cheri Bustos, chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, suggested late Tuesday that "Washington Republicans should immediately disavow Lauren Boebert and her extremist, dangerous conspiracy theories," but they declined. Boerbert told a Denver Post reporter she has already gotten congratulatory calls from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Ken Buck, chairman of the Colorado Republican Party. Peter Weber

The votes are in
Oklahoma voters narrowly approve Medicaid expansion

1:02 a.m.
An I Voted sticker.
Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Voters in Oklahoma on Tuesday narrowly approved expanding Medicaid coverage to about 200,000 low-income adults.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, State Question 802 passed by 6,488 votes, The Oklahoman reports. This amends the Oklahoma Constitution, preventing the state's Republican-led Legislature from undoing the expansion.

Amber England, the campaign manager for Yes on 802, said in a statement that in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, "Oklahomans stepped up and delivered life-saving care for nearly 200,000 of our neighbors, took action to keep our rural hospitals open, and brought our tax dollars home to protect jobs and boost our local economy."

Oklahoma has until July 1, 2021, to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act; the state will be responsible for 10 percent of the cost, with the federal government paying the rest. About 800,000 residents are now covered by Medicaid. Catherine Garcia

searching for answers
Mother of Army specialist killed in Afghanistan says Russian bounty reports must be investigated

12:22 a.m.
A U.S. troop salutes.
John Moore/Getty Images

Shawn Gregoire's son, Army Spc. Isaiah Nance, was killed nearly a year ago in Afghanistan, and now she has more questions than ever about his death.

Over the weekend, Gregoire read a New York Times report on U.S. intelligence assessments that Russia paid Taliban-linked militants bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. On Monday, The Associated Press reported that former National Security Adviser John Bolton told colleagues he verbally briefed President Trump about the plot in March 2019.

On July 29, 2019, Nance, 24, and another service member were killed by an Afghan soldier being trained by the U.S. military. Gregoire, a Chicago resident, told NBC 5 that in light of the reports, her son's death needs to be investigated. "I would like for someone to be held accountable for this," she said. "Considering that my son Isaiah was killed during an insider attack and it's almost been a year later and I don't have any reports on the final findings, I can't help but wonder if his death was caused by this."

Trump has claimed he was never briefed on the matter, tweeting that it was "possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax." Gregoire told NBC 5 "everything can't be a hoax," and "somebody needs to look into it." Her son was "generous and upbeat," she said, and "the mom in me aches for everyone who suffered last year, and even before that and after that. There definitely needs to be some action taken for this. I mean, to put bounties on U.S. soldiers' heads? Something needs to be done." Catherine Garcia

Blast from the past
Watch young Don Cheadle and Golden Girls' Blanche grapple with racism, Confederate flags in 1992

June 30, 2020

Before the Avengers movies, Hotel Rwanda, and Oceans Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen, Don Cheadle was a cast member in the short-lived Golden Girls spinoff The Golden Palace. And decades before Black Lives Matter and the police killings of Michael Brown, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd (among others), Bill Clinton-era America had a "national conversation on race." Racism wasn't solved in the 1990s, obviously, but in one marker of how far we've come (and haven't), freelance journalist Seb Starcevic dug up this Golden Palace clip from 1992.

The plot of The Golden Palace involves three of the four Golden Girls (Bea Arthur moved on) investing in a hotel with only two remaining staff members, manager Roland Wilson (Cheadle) and a chef played by Cheech Marin. In this scene, Cheadle tries to explain to Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) why the Confederate flag is bad. Starcevic guides us through the rest.

Earlier Tuesday, Mississippi became the final state to remove the Confederate battle emblem from its flag, retiring the stars and bars from official American symbology. Two weeks ago, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races. So, change happens. Peter Weber

2020
Democrat John Hickenlooper to challenge Cory Gardner in Colorado Senate race

June 30, 2020
John Hickenlooper.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper won the state's Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, and will face off against Sen. Cory Gardner (R) in November.

Hickenlooper, who briefly ran for president last year, defeated Andrew Romanoff, a former speaker of the Colorado House. In recent weeks, Hickenlooper was fined $3,000 after an independent ethics commission said he violated state law as governor by accepting rides on a private jet and limo, and was criticized for a comment he made in 2014 comparing elected officials to Roman slaves on ships.

Hillary Clinton won Colorado in 2016. Gardner is considered one of the GOP's most vulnerable senators, and Democrats are hoping Hickenlooper will flip the seat. Catherine Garcia

surprise bipartisanship
Senate passes extension of small business relief program

June 30, 2020
Sen. Chris Coons.
Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

The Senate on Tuesday evening passed legislation extending a program helping small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill allows the Small Business Administration to keep approving Paycheck Protection Program loans until Aug. 8. The loans can be turned into grants. The bill, which will next head to the House, was approved by unanimous consent, just a few hours before the program was set to expire with $130 billion still unspent, Politico reports. So far, the Small Business Administration has approved almost 4.9 million loans, totaling $520.6 billion.

The unanimous agreement was a surprise, as lawmakers had been arguing over different legislation dealing with the program. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told Politico something had to be done to extend the program, as there are "literally millions of small businesses nationwide at risk." Catherine Garcia

