hong kong security law
Hong Kong police make first arrests under new security law

7:52 a.m.
Hong Kong protest.
DALE DE LA REY/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong police announced Wednesday that they had made their first arrests for violations of China's new national security law, CNBC reports. The law, which China's top legislative decision-making body passed on Tuesday, says that anyone "undermining national unification" between Hong Kong and mainland China faces up to life in prison. The law would have covered many of the pro-democracy protests that have been taking place in Hong Kong since last year. Still, demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong" in the streets on Wednesday, marking the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's 1997 handover from the U.K. to Chinese rule. Police said more than 70 people were arrested for participating in "unauthorized assemblies." Harold Maass

Solving COVID
Homemade cloth masks can successfully block coronavirus particles, study shows

9:33 a.m.
Homemade cloth masks.
VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

If you're going to make your own coronavirus mask, you should probably use cotton, Gizmodo reports.

A new study published last week in ACS Nano involving researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Smithsonian Institution's Conservation Institute eased some concerns that nothing but medical-grade masks can filter coronavirus particles. While N95 masks are still clearly the most effective, cloth masks can help, the study found.

Cotton, in particular, made strong showing, though Gizmodo notes that more tightly-woven types of cotton fabrics, like the kind used in flannel, did better than others.

Layering, while perhaps not incredibly enticing on a comfort level, seems to be key for homemade masks, as well. The best single-layer cotton blocked about 20 percent of the coronavirus-sized particles used in the study, which is useful, but a far cry from the 95 percent filtered by N95 masks.

All told, homemade masks won't provide complete protection, but they appear to at least mitigate the chance of being infected, a nice bonus to the fact they can also help prevent the wearer from spreading the virus to others. Read more at Gizmodo. Tim O'Donnell

mask up
Ordering, asking, or shaming: What's the best way to get Americans to wear face masks?

8:27 a.m.
Republicans wearing masks
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

"In Republican circles — with the notable exception of the man who leads the party — the debate about masks is over: It's time to put one on," The Associated Press reports. GOP House and Senate leaders, governors, and rank-and-file lawmakers have joined Democrats and public health officials in urging Americans to mask up when they go out in public, as COVID-19 ravages the South and Southwest.

At Fox News, hosts Steve Doocy and Sean Hannity have publicly pleaded with President Trump to at least occasionally wear a mask. You might have seen videos of other refuseniks. Research shows masks are effective at containing the coronavirus, so what's the best way to get holdouts to put on their masks?

1. Persuasion: Seeing other people wear masks, including Trump but more importantly members of your social network, is probably the best way to convince mask skeptics, Ray Niaura, a social and behavioral scientist at NYU, tells Politico. "Eventually people are going to say, 'Well all my friends and acquaintances are doing it and they don't seem to be too bent out of shape, so maybe I'll try it', as opposed to 'The government's coming to take my guns and they're forcing me to wear a mask.'"

2. Mandate: Persuasion didn't work with seat belts, despite a big, expensive federal ad campaign in the 1980s, University of Oregon psychology professor Paul Slovic tells Politico. But once wearing seat belts was mandated by law, compliance went from 10 percent "up to that 70, 75 percent," he said. "It wouldn't have gotten there voluntarily, so I think the message for mask wearing is to mandate it and to enforce it." Goldman Sachs forecast Monday that a national mask mandate would boost compliance by 15 percentage points and "potentially substitute for lockdowns that would otherwise subtract nearly 5 percent from GDP."

3. Public pressure: "Social pressure or social disapproval is far more effective in getting people to wear masks," countered Steven Taylor, a clinical psychologist at the University of British Columbia, pointing to the Anti-Mask League that formed in San Francisco during the 1918 flu epidemic.

Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown, said attempts to encourage mask wearing "might be too late" at this point. "The public has received such mixed messages from the administration," he told AP. "I fear we may be stuck with coronavirus until it burns through the American population and leaves hundreds of thousands dead." Peter Weber

settlement
Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach $19 million settlement

8:23 a.m.
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on February 24, 2020 in New York City
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

An almost $19 million settlement has been reached resolving a pair of lawsuits against convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the settlement resolving a 2018 lawsuit from the attorney general's office against the Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein, his brother Bob Weinstein, and a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of women who say he sexually harassed or assaulted them, CNN reports.

Bankruptcy and district courts will have to approve the settlement. It would create a $18,875,000 victims' compensation fund, with accusers able to claim between $7,500 to $750,000, The Associated Press reports. Weinstein in February was convicted of rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

"This agreement is a win for every woman who has experienced sexual harassment, discrimination, intimidation, or retaliation by her employer," James said.

This agreement also releases these Weinstein accusers from non-disclosure agreements, James said. But not all of the accusers are happy with the settlement. Douglas H Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, lawyers representing six Weinstein accusers, in a statement blasted it as a "complete sellout" because Weinstein doesn't have to accept responsibility or personally pay anything, BBC News reports.

"The proposed settlement is a complete sellout of the Weinstein survivors and we are surprised that the attorney general could somehow boast about a proposal that fails on so many different levels," they said. "While we do not begrudge any survivor who truly wants to participate in this deal, as we understand the proposed agreement, it is deeply unfair for many reasons."

The lawyers also said they're "completely astounded" that James is taking a "victory lap" over this proposal. A lawyer for Weinstein said he "remains intently focused in defending himself on all remaining legal matters." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus
The Trump administration has bought up the world's supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

5:26 a.m.
Remdesivir
Ulrich Perrey/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Monday an "amazing deal" reached by the Trump administration to purchase nearly all of Gilead's supply of the antiviral drug remdesivir through September. Other countries, which now won't have access to one of two proven treatments for COVID-19 for three months, did not see the deal as so amazing, at least not in the sense Azar meant.

The U.S. "got access to most of the drug supply, so there's nothing for Europe," Dr. Andrew Hill, a research fellow at Liverpool University, told The Guardian. "Imagine this was a vaccine," he added. "That would be a firestorm. But perhaps this is a taste of things to come."

Azar said the U.S. has reserved 100 percent of Gilead's remdesivir production in July and 90 percent in August and September, for a total of about 500,000 doses. "To the extent possible, we want to ensure that any American patient who needs remdesivir can get it," Azar said. Each treatment course requires an average of 6.25 vials of remdesivir at a cost of $3,200, HHS said. In other developed countries, Gilead announced, a course of treatment will cost nearly $1,000 less, or $2,340.

The U.S. has the world's worst confirmed COVID-19 outbreak by far — 2.6 million of the world's 10.5 million confirmed cases, 127,000 of 512,000 confirmed deaths — and the disease is not under control. But "the U.S. has taken an 'America first' attitude throughout the global pandemic," The Guardian says, trying to negotiate exclusive rights to a German vaccine and briefly securing first dibs on another vaccine from French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi — before Germany and France, respectively, stepped in.

Remdesivir, developed to fight Ebola (unsuccessfully), has been shown to reduce hospital stays for COVID-19 patients with severe cases. The only other treatment found to be effective is the steroid dexamethasone, which reduced the number of deaths by up to a third in a British study. "There has been no attempt to buy up the world's stocks of dexamethasone because there is no need," The Guardian notes: "The drug is 60 years old, cheap, and easily available everywhere." Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Joe Biden leads by double digits in 2 national polls where voters are mostly for or against Trump

3:59 a.m.

Two polls released Tuesday show former Vice President Joe Biden with double-digit leads over President Trump, but both surveys also suggest this election is shaping up to be a referendum on Trump where a majority of voters see Biden as at least an acceptable alternative.

In a USA Today/Suffolk poll, Biden has opened up a 12-point lead, 53 percent to 41 percent — though when given the choice of a generic third-party candidate, Biden's lead shrinks to 9 percentage points, 46 percent to 37 percent. Pew Research Center found Biden with a 10-point lead, 54 percent to 44 percent — close to the 9.6-point lead Biden has in polling averages from both RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight.

In both polls, a dissatisfied electorate is mostly voting either for or against Trump, whose approval rating has dropped to 40 percent (USA Today) or 39 percent (Pew). In the USA Today/Suffolk poll, a quarter of all voters said the most important reason they are voting for their candidate was to oust Trump; the next most popular reason, at 9 percent, was the economy and jobs. Half of all Trump voters said they are "very excited" about their candidate, versus 27 percent of Biden voters. Pew found that 76 percent of Trump voters are mostly voting for Trump and 67 percent of Biden voters are primarily voting against Trump.

For a snapshot of how registered voters view the two candidates, Pew asked what kind of president each would make.

Few voters say Trump is an ‘average’ president; far more describe Biden’s possible presidency that way

On issues and character traits, voters in both polls favored Biden on almost every metric. Trump held a 2-point lead on the economy in the USA Today poll but trailed Biden on six other issues, including a 24-point deficit on handing the COVID-19 pandemic and 29-point chasm on race relations. "Two-thirds of those surveyed, 67 percent, say Biden, a former vice president, has 'the right experience to be president,'" USA Today notes. "Thirty-seven percent say that of Trump, who has been president for 3 1/2 years."

The USA Today/Suffolk poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters via phone June 25-29, with a margin of error of ± 3.1 percentage points. Pew polled 3,577 registered voters June 16-22, and its margin of sampling error is ± 2 points. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Nurse finally gets to thank the firefighter who saved her life 37 years ago

2:03 a.m.

Deirdre Taylor can't really recall the day Eugene Pugliese rescued her from a burning apartment, but he remembers everything.

In December 1983, Pugliese, then a firefighter in Manhattan, was inspecting water pipes when a man ran up to him and said there was a fire in a nearby building. He raced inside, rescuing a woman from her burning apartment. She told Pugliese her daughter was still inside, and he found 4-year-old Deirdre, unconscious. He revived the girl by giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and although he "didn't see her ever again after that, I always wondered about her," Pugliese told CNN.

Today, Taylor is a 40-year-old emergency room nurse living in Virginia. She also wondered what happened to Pugliese, and tried to track him down online, to no avail. "I had a second chance at life, thanks to him," she said. During the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor went to New York City to help treat patients, and asked a firefighter she met if he knew Eugene Pugliese. He didn't, but a friend did, and that man shared Pugliese's phone number with Taylor.

Pugliese, 75, told CNN he was "on cloud nine" when Taylor called. He was thrilled to hear from her, and to learn that she "turned out to be a remarkable woman with a magnificent life." They quickly realized they had a lot in common, including being major Yankees fans, and when it's safe to meet in person, they plan on going to a game together. Catherine Garcia

Trump Immigration
Judge appointed by Trump strikes down his 3rd-country asylum immigration rule

1:59 a.m.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington, D.C., struck down President Trump's third-country asylum rule late Tuesday, handing another blow to Trump's hardline immigration policies. The rule, enacted in 2019, effectively prevents mostly Central American migrants from applying for asylum in the U.S. unless they have first sought asylum in Mexico. Kelly, appointed by Trump in 2017, said the Trump administration failed to comply with the federal Administrative Procedure Act in its attempt to wrongfully sidestep the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The Immigration and Nationality Act, with few exceptions, allows migrants to apply for asylum when they arrive on U.S. soil, Kelly said. "There are many circumstances in which courts appropriately defer to the national security judgments of the executive," he wrote in his ruling. "But determining the scope of an APA exception is not one of them." Peter Weber

