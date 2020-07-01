See More Speed Reads
forced labor
Products suspected of using human hair from people in Chinese internment camps seized by U.S. Customs

12:05 p.m.
Chinese flag.
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images

In the latest sign of forced labor inside Chinese internment camps, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in New York on Wednesday seized a 13-ton shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people inside the camps, The Associated Press reports.

It's the second time this year the CBP has placed a detention order on hair weave shipments from China. Although the agency determined the previous shipment in May contained synthetic rather than human hair, there is mounting suspicion that the products are a result of forced labor. The exporters behind Wednesday's shipment and the one in May are based in Xinjiang where an estimated 1 million or more ethnic Turkic minorities, including the mostly-Muslim Uighurs, have been placed in government detention camps.

"This is so heartbreaking for us," said Rushan Abbas, a Uighur American activist whose sister went missing two years ago in China and is believed to be in a detention camp. "I want people to think about the slavery people are experiencing today. My sister is sitting somewhere being forced to make what, hair pieces?"

The allegations of forced labor aren't specific to hair or beauty products. News organizations have conducted investigations that repeatedly reveal detainees are directly or indirectly making sportswear and other apparel for popular U.S. brands like Nike and Patagonia.

China has denied the accusations, but U.S. lawmakers are fairly certain about the veracity. "It is likely that many slave labor products continue to surreptitiously make it into our stores," said Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.). Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

bad advice
Trump reportedly thinks listening to Jared Kushner has hurt him politically

1:04 p.m.
Donald Trump and Jared Kushner.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump reportedly isn't going to lean on his son-in-law Jared Kushner's advice so much going forward, Axios reports.

Three sources with direct knowledge of Trump's thinking told Axios that Trump has come to the conclusion that listening to Kushner frequently in the past has hurt him politically. Instead, it sounds like the president will now rely more on his own gut.

The driving force behind the change is reportedly Kushner's insistence that Trump support criminal justice reform legislation known as the First Step Act in 2018. Per Axios, Trump, who was never very enthusiastic about the bill, now regrets following Kushner's lead on the issue.

A White House official rejected the idea Trump was pulling away from his son-in-law, arguing "numerous anonymous sources" have failed for three years to drive the two apart. But when it comes to criminal justice, at least, Trump has indeed ramped up his support for law enforcement and appears to be re-embracing the role of a tough-on-crime president amid nationwide protests against police brutality. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

'simply not moving'
Facebook ad boycott begins as Zuckerberg plans meeting with organizers

12:58 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
Alex Wong/Getty Images

An ad boycott against Facebook has begun, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly set to chat with its organizers.

Hundreds of companies, including Ford and Coca-Cola, are pulling ads from Facebook in July following the launch of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign demanding that Facebook change the way it handles hate speech on its platform. Ahead of the boycott officially beginning on Wednesday, Reuters reported that Zuckerberg has agreed to meet with its organizers, which include the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP.

In private calls this week, though, Facebook executives reportedly left advertisers frustrated by offering "no new details" to address their concerns and just pointing back to recent statements, Reuters also reports, with one ad agency executive saying, "It’s simply not moving." Civil rights leaders previously released a scathing statement after meeting with Zuckerberg, blasting his "incomprehensible" explanations for leaving controversial posts by President Trump up.

On Wednesday, Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs and communications, wrote an open letter in which he addressed the boycott and said, "I want to be unambiguous: Facebook does not profit from hate." He also doubled down on the company's decision not to remove Trump's posts that Twitter flagged for glorifying violence, saying the "only way to hold the powerful to account is ultimately through the ballot box."

The beginning of the boycott, and Clegg's open letter stating that Facebook doesn't profit from hate, come come after on Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reported that Facebook has profited from ads connected to "Boogaloo" extremists promoting another civil war. BuzzFeed wrote, "as right-wing extremists have used the company’s tools to organize, the world’s largest social network has also profited from ads pushing for white supremacy." Facebook on Wednesday said it's removing hundreds of "Boogaloo" groups, and last week it announced a series of new policies, including labels for newsworthy posts that violate its rules. Brendan Morrow

changing times
More Americans want immigration increased than decreased for the 1st time in Gallup poll's history

12:05 p.m.

Americans' approval of immigration has hit a big new milestone.

Gallup has been surveying Americans' opinions on immigration since 1965, asking them annually if they'd like to see immigration increase, decrease, or stay at the same levels. A preference for increasing immigration has been rising since the early 2000's and, in Gallup's poll released Wednesday, surpassed the percentage of respondents who wanted to see immigration decrease. This was first time in the survey's 55-year history that the proportions flipped.

A total of 34 percent of respondents said they wanted to see immigration increase. Meanwhile 28 percent said they wanted it to decrease, while 36 percent said it should stay at the same levels. That's a big change from the early days of Gallup's polling, where the percentage of Americans who wanted immigration to increase remained steady at 7 percent for nearly 30 years. The proportion of Americans who wanted to see immigration decrease meanwhile increased over that time.

Gallup surveyed 1,034 adults from May 28-June 4, before President Trump moved to stop issuing H1-B and other types of employment visas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey had a 4 percent margin of error. Find the whole report here. Kathryn Krawczyk

'not the time'
New York City postpones plan to resume indoor dining

10:56 a.m.
Customers are served at outside tables as the city moves into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on June 24, 2020 in New York City
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

New York City is following New Jersey's lead in postponing its plan to resume indoor dining.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced the city will not go ahead with allowing indoor dining to return. It was previously set to resume on July 6. The mayor cited the surge in COVID-19 cases in other states like Florida, Texas, and California, saying there have been "a lot of problems" associated with bars and indoor dining in these areas.

"We cannot go ahead at this point in time with indoor dining in New York City," de Blasio said. "Look, even a week ago, honestly, I was hopeful we could. But the news we have gotten from around the country gets worse and worse all the time."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced earlier this week the state would be postponing its plan to resume indoor dining indefinitely, saying "we do not wish to see New Jersey experience a similar spike" as other states. He also cited "knucklehead behavior" from people failing to practice social distancing or wear masks. At the time, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said a similar decision could be made in New York City.

"The data in this city, in this state, has been getting better all the time, but the data around the country has been getting worse and worse and worse, and the last few days, shockingly worse," de Blasio said. He added, however, that while "it is not the time to forge ahead with indoor dining," it "is the time to double down on outdoor dining," which has been allowed to resume in New York City. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is 'viable' — but there are some side effects

10:47 a.m.
Pfizer.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The first clinical data on the vaccine candidate produced by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in partnership with German biotech firm BioNTech showed some positive results, although there were side effects, Stat News reports.

The study randomly assigned 45 patients one of three doses of the vaccine — which relies on experimental messenger-RNA technology — or a placebo. The bad news is half of the patients who received the highest dose of the vaccine developed fevers, so they weren't given a second injection, but those who received the two lower doses did receive a second dose. After the follow-up shot, more than 50 percent of the volunteers reported some kind of adverse effect, including fevers and sleep disturbances. That's troublesome, but none of the side effects were considered life-threatening or resulted in hospitalization or disability.

Now, for the good news. The vaccine generated neutralizing antibodies that prevent the coronavirus from functioning, and the levels of those neutralizing antibodies were 1.8 to 2.8-times the levels found in recovered COVID-19 patients.

No one knows if antibodies lead to immunity, and Pfizer, like every manufacturer with a potential vaccine candidate, will have to conduct larger studies to figure that out. Despite the uncertainty and the side effects, the initial findings represent a promising first step. "We still have a ways to go and we're testing other candidates, as well," said Philip Dormitzer, the chief scientific officer for viral vaccines at Pfizer. "However, what we can say at this point is there is a viable vaccine candidate based on immunogenicity and early tolerability safety data." Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

an unwilling compromise
New York City budget shifts $1 billion from police to community programs, but no one is thrilled with it

10:20 a.m.

New York City's new budget is getting some mixed reactions.

On one hand, the $88.1 billion budget shifts $1 billion in New York police department funding to community programs, a victory for those who want to reform and defund police. But advocates still protested that the cuts didn't go far enough, while even those politicians who wanted to see police reforms worried funds shouldn't be reduced while crime is on the rise, The New York Times reports.

A total of $1 billion will be taken from the NYPD's current $6 billion funding under the city budget the New York City Council passed early Wednesday. The NYPD will skip its next class of recruits, resulting in a cut of about 1,160 officers, to make up the gap. Monitoring of street vendors, homeless people, and schools will be shifted to different departments and agencies, and an overtime budget of $352 million was also slashed. But the budget also came with cuts to plenty of other city services due to a $9 billion revenue shortfall stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson acknowledged protesters may be "disappointed that we could not go further," and said he "wanted us to go deeper." But councilmember Donovan Richards, who heads the committee overseeing the NYPD, said he voted no because "a $1 billion budget cut can't address the racism that runs rampant in the NYPD," he said. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio meanwhile brushed off critics of the budget, saying "some people are never happy."

President Trump, meanwhile, had this to say about the cuts. Kathryn Krawczyk

terminated
Fox News fires anchor Ed Henry over sexual misconduct complaint

10:09 a.m.
Fox News White House correspondent Ed Henry prepares to do a stand-up December 8, 2011 in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Fox News anchor Ed Henry is out.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace in a memo to employees on Wednesday announced that Henry has been fired following a complaint "from a former employee's attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago," CNN reports. Henry was suspended as an outside law firm investigated the claim that was made on June 25, the network said, and "based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated."

Henry served as anchor on Fox's America's Newsroom and has worked for the network since 2011, when he joined as White House correspondent. He previously worked for CNN. This is the latest sexual misconduct scandal to hit Fox News, whose former CEO, Roger Ailes, resigned in 2016 after facing allegations of sexual harassment and assault. In 2017, Bill O'Reilly was forced out of the network after reports on millions in settlements made to women who accused him of sexual harassment. Henry in 2016 took "some time off to work things out," the network said at the time, after a tabloid reported on his extramarital affair.

"Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination,” the network said in its memo. "We will continue striving to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees." Fox News did not release further information about the complaint against Henry. Brendan Morrow

