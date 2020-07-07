Trump's niece claims he paid someone to take his SAT

-
Trump's niece claims he paid someone to take his SAT12:48 p.m.
Fauci says comfort in lower coronavirus death rate is 'false narrative'2:00 p.m.
Movie theaters sue New Jersey for not yet letting them reopen1:48 p.m.
Increased demand leads to 'a new testing crisis' in some cities12:18 p.m.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus11:53 a.m.
Trump claims 'fake news' is ignoring coronavirus mortality while repeating false number debunked by the media11:23 a.m.
Data errors raise possibility PPP funding wasn’t actually exhausted when many small businesses were shut out11:17 a.m.
Tom Hanks urges Americans to 'do your part' in coronavirus pandemic: It 'should be so simple'10:42 a.m.
