Trump's niece claims he paid someone to take his SAT

Mary L. Trump's book contains some predictably explosive claims about her uncle, who also happens to be the president of the United States.

Despite the Trump family's attempts to shut down publication of Mary Trump's book Too Much and Never Enough, The New York Times got a copy and pulled out some of its juiciest tidbits on Tuesday. Among them is the story of how President Trump got into college in the first place: by cheating, Mary Trump claims.

Trump went to high school in Queens, New York, before attending Fordham University for two years and then transferring to the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. But to get into Fordham in the first place, Trump paid a proxy to take the SAT exam for him, Mary Trump writes. The high score on the test later helped him get into Wharton, where he earned his bachelor's degree, Mary Trump claims — an education Trump brags about to this day. Trump's associates have tried to bury his educational records from the New York Military Academy and Fordham.

Read more highlights of Mary Trump's book — including his sister's reported criticism of his presidential run — at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk