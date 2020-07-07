-
Fauci says comfort in lower coronavirus death rate is 'false narrative'2:00 p.m.
-
A majority Black ownership group is trying to bring a potentially game-changing MLB franchise to Nashville3:31 p.m.
-
Health secretary Azar wrongly claims 'health-care workers don’t get infected' in argument for reopening schools2:19 p.m.
-
Movie theaters sue New Jersey for not yet letting them reopen1:48 p.m.
-
Trump's niece claims he paid someone to take his SAT12:48 p.m.
-
Increased demand leads to 'a new testing crisis' in some cities12:18 p.m.
-
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus11:53 a.m.
-
Trump claims 'fake news' is ignoring coronavirus mortality while repeating false number debunked by the media11:23 a.m.
2:00 p.m.
A majority Black ownership group is trying to bring a potentially game-changing MLB franchise to Nashville
3:31 p.m.
Health secretary Azar wrongly claims 'health-care workers don’t get infected' in argument for reopening schools
2:19 p.m.
1:48 p.m.
12:48 p.m.
12:18 p.m.
11:53 a.m.
Trump claims 'fake news' is ignoring coronavirus mortality while repeating false number debunked by the media
11:23 a.m.