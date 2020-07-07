See More Speed Reads
don't get complacent
Fauci says comfort in lower coronavirus death rate is 'false narrative'

2:00 p.m.

President Trump on Tuesday criticized the media for not reporting enough on the declining death rate among coronavirus patients in the United States. It is true the death rate is lower now than it was earlier on the during the pandemic, but Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that taking comfort in that fact can lead to "false complacency."

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed concern about "the false narrative" during a Facebook event hosted by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.). His point was that mortality isn't the only negative consequence of COVID-19, which also appears to be causing lingering health issues for recovered patients.

Of course, even if the death rate is significantly lower than has been officially reported — which is possible — an ever-increasing number of infections will still result in a staggering number of fatalities. Tim O'Donnell

baseball history
A majority Black ownership group is trying to bring a potentially game-changing MLB franchise to Nashville

3:31 p.m.

Former MLB All-Star Dave Stewart has been around the game a long time — since he finished his 15-year playing career, he's worked as an executive, a pitching coach, and an agent. Now, he's setting his sights on ownership, but there's a lot more to it than that.

Stewart sits on the board of directors and advisory committee of the Music City Baseball group, which is trying to bring a baseball franchise, either through expansion or relocation, to Nashville, Tennessee. If the group succeeds, USA Today reports, the franchise would be the first in baseball history with majority Black ownership, and only the second in all major American sports after the Charlotte Hornets, who are owned by Michael Jordan.

"This is what baseball should do," Stewart said. "They should open the doors to Black ownership, diverse ownership. This is the time for baseball to do something they've never done. For what this country is going through, and what baseball is going through, there will be a residual effect. This is history."

The plan is for the team to be named the Nashville Stars, which would make it the first club to take its moniker from a Negro League team, honoring a squad that played in Nashville in 1942 before baseball's integration. Additionally, the group envisions a 42,000 seat-stadium in honor of Jackie Robinson.

The effort was first reported last year, but it received a boost this week when it was revealed Stewart, Dave Dombrowski, a baseball lifer who most recently served as the general manager for the Boston Red Sox, and Tony La Russa, one of the game's greatest managers, were on board. The group is expected to make an official expansion proposal to MLB at the 2021 Winter Meetings in Nashville. Read more at USA Today. Tim O'Donnell

NOPE
Health secretary Azar wrongly claims 'health-care workers don’t get infected' in argument for reopening schools

2:19 p.m.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx held a panel on Tuesday to discuss reopening schools this fall. Azar seemed confident about reopening schools with proper precautions come September, but gave a dangerous and downright false explanation for why he supports doing so.

"Health-care workers don't get infected because they take appropriate precautions. They engage in social distancing, wear facial coverings," Azar explained Tuesday, saying if "you can do all of this, there's no reason schools have to be in any way any different." But Azar's claim simply isn't true. Thousands of health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and hundreds have died of the virus, though there's no official count of just how many have contracted the disease. Those are also trained health-care professionals — children surrounded by friends they haven't seen in months surely won't be as disciplined when it comes to social distancing and school staff lack the training and expertise of nurses and doctors.

President Trump demanded "schools must open in the fall" in a Monday tweet, and DeVos responded that he was "absolutely right." Trump's tweet came not long after Harvard University and other colleges began announcing their intentions to go fully remote this fall. Trump will deliver remarks on reopening schools later Tuesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

theaters v. New Jersey
Movie theaters sue New Jersey for not yet letting them reopen

1:48 p.m.
An AMC movie theater on April 06, 2020 in San Francisco, California
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The nation's largest movie theater chains, looking to reopen later this month, are taking New Jersey to court.

AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark Theatres are among the movie theater companies that have filed a lawsuit against New Jersey's governor for not yet giving them the green light to reopen, Variety reports. The companies argue they should be allowed to resume operations at a reduced capacity in the same way churches have been permitted to reopen in the state.

"By this complaint, plaintiffs challenge defendants' unconstitutional and unlawful distinctions in allowing certain places of public assembly to reopen, while requiring movie theaters to remain closed," the lawsuit says, going on to claim that the "government-mandated total closure of movie theaters is neither fair nor reasonable" and "is instead a violation of plaintiffs' First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and freedom of expression, equal protection of the laws, due process under the law, and is a taking of property without just compensation," per The Hollywood Reporter. The lawsuit is being led by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

New Jersey hasn't yet given a date for when movie theaters can reopen, although the major chains have announced plans to begin doing so around the country in a matter of weeks while operating at reduced capacities and requiring masks. The initial plan for the big theaters was to be widely back up and running in time for the first two major blockbusters of the summer, Tenet and Mulan, in July. But theater chains delayed their reopening plans after both of those films pushed their release dates into August amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in some states. After its latest release date delay, Tenet is scheduled to unofficially kick off an abbreviated summer movie season on Aug. 12 — at least, for now. Brendan Morrow

sounds familiar
Trump's niece claims he paid someone to take his SAT

12:48 p.m.
President Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mary L. Trump's book contains some predictably explosive claims about her uncle, who also happens to be the president of the United States.

Despite the Trump family's attempts to shut down publication of Mary Trump's book Too Much and Never Enough, The New York Times got a copy and pulled out some of its juiciest tidbits on Tuesday. Among them is the story of how President Trump got into college in the first place: by cheating, Mary Trump claims.

Trump went to high school in Queens, New York, before attending Fordham University for two years and then transferring to the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. But to get into Fordham in the first place, Trump paid a proxy to take the SAT exam for him, Mary Trump writes. The high score on the test later helped him get into Wharton, where he earned his bachelor's degree, Mary Trump claims — an education Trump brags about to this day. Trump's associates have tried to bury his educational records from the New York Military Academy and Fordham.

Read more highlights of Mary Trump's book — including his sister's reported criticism of his presidential run — at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

'failure of the system'
Increased demand leads to 'a new testing crisis' in some cities

12:18 p.m.
Drivers in their vehicles wait in a long line at a coronavirus testing site in Los Angeles, California on June 10, 2020
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The United States may have increased the number of coronavirus tests conducted daily, but numerous cities are continuing to face major issues keeping up with demand as new cases accelerate across the country.

A new report in The New York Times delves into what it describes as "a new testing crisis" in the United States, as "demand for testing has soared, surpassing capacity" while states experience a spike in COVID-19 cases. The issues with testing arising all over the country stem from three main problems, the Times writes: "a shortage of certain supplies, backlogs at laboratories that process the tests, and skyrocketing growth" in COVID-19 cases.

In particular, the report describes one New Orleans testing site that ran out of tests just five minutes after opening its doors and ended up having to turn people away, while in Phoenix, some people have had to wait "as long as eight hours" to get tested. Plus, certain cities, including San Antonio and Austin, are responding to increased demand by just testing people with symptoms, even though people without symptoms can also contract and spread the virus.

"The United States of America needs a more robust national testing strategy," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told the Times, while Johns Hopkins Hospital infectious disease expert Dr. Morgan Katz said these issues are "terrifying" and point to "a failure of the system." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

testing positive
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

11:53 a.m.
Jair Bolsonaro
Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus after developing mild symptoms, including a fever. He said the fever has subsided and that he's feeling "well, normal."

Bolsonaro has remained one of the biggest outliers among world leaders when it comes to the pandemic. He's frequently downplayed the risk of the virus, describing it as a "little cold," while often joining large crowds of his supporters and, on occasion, attending gatherings without wearing a mask. On a national level he has pushed back against efforts to shut down aspects of the country's economy.

Meanwhile, Brazil has emerged as one of the pandemic's persistent hot spots. More than 65,000 people in the world's sixth most populous nation have died from COVID-19 complications, while more than 1.5 million have been infected with the virus. Those numbers only reflect the confirmed cases, however — experts believe the true toll is much higher, with some accusing the government of hiding the data. Tim O'Donnell

real news
Trump claims 'fake news' is ignoring coronavirus mortality while repeating false number debunked by the media

11:23 a.m.

President Trump has some unfounded complaints about the media fueled by some unfounded interpretations of what recent COVID-19 numbers mean.

In a Tuesday tweet, Trump shared a headline from the conservative news outlet The Washington Times that reported a "tenfold decrease" in death rates from COVID-19, and claimed the U.S. now has the "lowest mortality rate in the world." Trump then complained that "the fake news" wasn't reporting "these most important of facts," seemingly unaware that the number doesn't indicate coronavirus victory.

As it turns out, news outlets Trump has called "fake" were reporting on America's sinking mortality rate long before Trump tweeted his complaint. CNN fact-checked Trump's claim by noting data from Johns Hopkins puts the U.S.'s coronavirus mortality rate at 4.5 percent as of Monday morning, the sixth highest rate in the world.

While it's true that the mortality rate has fallen dramatically in recent weeks, The Washington Post explains why that's not necessarily an indication of success. Mortality rate is the percentage of those who've died compared to cases as a whole, meaning more positive tests, especially among young people, will only drive the death rate down. It also doesn't account for the fact that many people with COVID-19 face severe and debilitating illness even without dying. Kathryn Krawczyk

