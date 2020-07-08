Pilot with diabetes makes commercial aviation history

-
Pilot with diabetes makes commercial aviation history12:57 a.m.
-
Endurance athlete runs 218 miles to support grandmother recovering from COVID-191:57 a.m.
-
New Jersey congressman who joined GOP over Trump impeachment gets Democratic challenger1:31 a.m.
-
U.S. coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx was surprised by young people sparking new surge in cases12:22 a.m.
-
Mary Kay Letourneau dies of cancer at 58July 7, 2020
-
Chief Justice John Roberts hospitalized in June after falling and injuring his headJuly 7, 2020
-
Israel's top public health official resigns, saying leaders ignored warnings about reopening countryJuly 7, 2020
-
Trump's niece says he made comments about her body that left her feeling 'self-conscious'July 7, 2020
12:57 a.m.
1:57 a.m.
1:31 a.m.
U.S. coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx was surprised by young people sparking new surge in cases
12:22 a.m.
July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020
Israel's top public health official resigns, saying leaders ignored warnings about reopening country
July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020