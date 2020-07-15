Trump demotes campaign manager Brad Parscale

-
Trump demotes campaign manager Brad Parscale9:41 p.m.
Trump administration reportedly considering travel ban on Chinese Communist Party members10:45 p.m.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus9:04 p.m.
NBC News/WSJ poll shows Biden with 11-point national lead over Trump7:49 p.m.
Trump weakens environmental law to speed up permits for pipelines, freeways6:58 p.m.
Massive Twitter hack targets Biden, billionaires, brands and more in attempt to steal Bitcoin5:59 p.m.
Maryland is investigating 'widespread identity theft' and $500 million in fraudulent unemployment claims5:45 p.m.
Biden gets widest lead yet in national poll — and there is 'no upside, no silver lining,' for Trump5:15 p.m.
