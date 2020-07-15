Trump demotes campaign manager Brad Parscale

With the election less than four months away and national polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden ahead by double digits, President Trump has decided to shake up his campaign.

Trump announced on Wednesday night he is replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien, a longtime political operative and field director for Trump's 2016 campaign. In a tweet, Trump said Parscale has "been with me for a very long time," and will now serve as a senior adviser for data and digital operations.

Trump's poll numbers are dropping, with a majority of voters not approving of his handling of the coronavirus or race relations. White House officials told The Washington Post Trump hasn't been happy with Parscale for several weeks, and he was blamed for the low turnout at Trump's rally in Tulsa last month; Parscale boasted that the campaign received one million ticket requests for the event, but only about 6,000 people showed up.

Parscale is close to Trump's older children and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. His firm also bills for the campaign salaries of Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend. Catherine Garcia