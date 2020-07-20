See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Kansas governor mandates masks in K-12 schools

8:38 p.m.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.
AP Photo/John Hanna

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) on Monday ordered that masks must be worn and temperatures must be checked at all of the state's K-12 schools when they reopen.

School faculty, staff, students, and visitors must abide by the mandate, with some exceptions, including for those who are deaf or hard of hearing and children under five years old. This order does not need the approval of the Kansas Board of Education.

The board, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, does have to vote on her plan to delay the reopening of K-12 schools from mid-August to Sept. 9. Kelly said that by having an additional three weeks, schools will be able to "work with their counties to get the necessary mitigation supplies" like masks and hand sanitizers and superintendents will have time to "figure out what strategy is best for their district."

Since June 10, the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has more than doubled. The state has recorded over 23,000 confirmed cases, and the death toll has surpassed 300. Catherine Garcia

allegations
Ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry accused of rape and sexual harassment

7:57 p.m.
Ed Henry appears on Fox & Friends.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Jennifer Eckhart, a former Fox Business associate producer, alleges that she was raped by ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry.

The suit, filed in a New York federal court, claims that Henry "preyed upon, manipulated, and groomed Ms. Eckhart" to have a sexual relationship with him, and he told her if she did not go along with his sexual demands, she would receive "punishment and retaliation," BuzzFeed News reports. Eckhart also accused Henry of sexually assaulting her in the office and raping her at a hotel.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Cathy Areu, a regular guest on Fox News, was sexually harassed by Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Howard Kurtz and political analyst Gianno Caldwell; she also claims that Henry sent her sexually explicit messages and pictures. Areu says that in December 2018, Carlson let her know he was staying at a hotel without his wife and children, allegedly "probing to see whether Ms. Areu was interested in a sexual relationship." After she rebuffed his advances, Areu said she was no longer regularly invited to appear on his show.

Areu also claims that Hannity offered male staffers $100 to take her out on a date, Kurtz retaliated against her when she would not meet him in the lobby of the hotel he was staying in, and Caldwell attempted to coerce her into going on a date with him in exchange for setting up a meeting with right-wing personality Ann Coulter.

Henry was fired earlier this month, and in a statement to BuzzFeed News, Fox News said "swift action" was taken after the network learned about the allegations against him. Fox News also said it hired an outside law firm to conduct a "comprehensive independent investigation," which determined that "all of Cathy Areu's claims against Fox News, including its management, as well as its hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Howard Kurtz and its contributor Gianno Caldwell, are false, patently frivolous, and utterly devoid of any merit."

Henry's attorney released a statement denying the allegations, claiming that Eckhart "initiated and completely encouraged a consensual relationship." Catherine Garcia

See you in court
Florida's largest teachers' union sues governor over school reopening order

6:47 p.m.
Ron DeSantis.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Florida Education Association — the state's largest teachers' union — filed a lawsuit on Monday against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), alleging that by hurrying to fully reopen all public schools in August, he is violating a Florida law meant to keep schools "safe and secure."

Coronavirus cases are surging in the state, with Florida reporting more than 10,000 new infections on Monday. DeSantis has recommended that all Florida public schools reopen to their full capacity, and earlier this month, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order for the fall semester requiring all schools to be open for five days a week. Corcoran said schools provide everything from academic learning to socialization, and Florida can't hit its "full economic stride" until the schools are all reopened.

The suit — which names DeSantis, Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education, and the Florida State Board of Education — attempts to block the order. In a statement, Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram said DeSantis "needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one. The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control." Catherine Garcia

This just in
Gun-brandishing St. Louis couple charged with felony

5:49 p.m.

The St. Louis couple that pulled out guns and threatened protesters outside their home last month are facing felony charges.

A photo of Mark and Patricia McCloskey went viral last month after they pulled guns on anti-racism protesters who marched down their gated street and in front of their mansion. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Monday that she charged the McCloskeys with felony unlawful use of a weapon, though she'd like them to take a "diversion program" that will keep them out of the courts.

"It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in a peaceful protest," Gardner said in a statement. "While we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis."

The McCloskeys are personal injury lawyers who have a long history of lawsuits — they even filed one to acquire the home they were photographed outside, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. So it doesn't seem likely they'll accept these charges without a fight. Kathryn Krawczyk

first pitch
Dr. Fauci will throw out the first pitch at baseball's opening game

5:05 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is about to make a lot of his fellow Washington Nationals fans jealous.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has played a central role in the United States' coronavirus response, received an invite from the team to throw out the first pitch Thursday before the defending World Series champs host the New York Yankees to open the baseball season amid the pandemic.

That means Fauci will be one of the few — if not the only — Nationals fans who will get to watch Washington's first home game since the team won the Fall Classic last year in person. Fans, of course, can't attend games this season because of public health and safety concerns, and will be relegated to their couches.

Fauci, though, will probably be a bit conflicted before Thursday's game since he grew up a Yankees fan and apparently still has affection for both clubs. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Trump tweets photo of himself in a mask for the first time

4:45 p.m.

President Trump is a trendsetter who arrived at this trend a few months too late.

Just a week after being seen in public wearing a mask for the first time, Trump made his biggest endorsement yet for wearing a face covering during the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted out a picture of himself wearing a mask, and called it "patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance" — or at least that's what "many people say."

Trump has avoided wearing a mask throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and even when he did, took it off when he got in front of the press. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has chalked up Trump's resistance to the fact that he's constantly tested for COVID-19 and evidence suggests masks are most effective at preventing a person with the virus from spreading it.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Fox & Friends on Monday that "the whole administration is now supportive of masks." Kathryn Krawczyk

veepstakes
Former Obama adviser lays out why Biden's VP would likely be the 'most powerful in history'

4:30 p.m.
Joe Biden.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

You're probably well aware of the fact that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, needs to pick a running mate. As always, voters are watching the process closely, but there's reason to believe his choice could mean even more than usual, The Atlantic reports.

That's because some people believe Biden's No. 2 will have more power than any vice president in history should the pair defeat President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in November. Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior Obama adviser who worked in the administration when Biden himself served as vice president, explained why to The Atlantic.

"Joe Biden's vice president will most likely be the most powerful vice president in history because the trend is toward more powerful vice presidents, Joe Biden knows the value of having a vice president with lots of responsibility, and Joe Biden is going to inherit an epic disaster," Pfeiffer said.

What Pfeiffer didn't mention, but would seemingly add to his argument, is that Biden views himself as a "transition candidate" who wants to help usher in a new era of Democratic political leaders, likely starting with his vice president. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

religious education
Biden wishes schools taught more about Islam

4:00 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden received endorsements from several Muslim American leaders before addressing the Million Muslim Votes summit on Monday.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.), were among several Muslim American officials who signed a letter endorsing Biden on Monday. Omar's endorsement was especially notable seeing as she was a big supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and continues to be a leading progressive voice in the House.

Biden then went on to open his speech with a request: "I wish we were taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith," calling it "one of the great confessional faiths" that "come[s] from the same root" as Christian religions.

Later in his video speech, Biden promised viewers he would end President Trump's ban on travel from several Muslim-majority countries "on day one."

The Million Muslim Votes Summit is organized by Emgage Action, the U.S.'s largest Muslim American PAC. Hillary Clinton didn't attend any Emgage events during her 2016 run, The Washington Post notes, and former President Barack Obama was "cautious" about doing so. Kathryn Krawczyk

