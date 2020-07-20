See More Speed Reads
Quotables
Joe Biden tells MSNBC's Joy Reid he's already vetted 4 VP candidates, will 'narrow the list' soon

11:59 p.m.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was the main guest on Joy Reid's inaugural MSNBC prime time show Monday, and she tried to get him to divulge more information on who he might pick as his running mate. She had some general suggestions, too.

"Black women, in particular, have been the heartbeat of the Democratic Party for a long time," Reid said. "Are you committed to naming a Black woman as your vice presidential running mate?" He wasn't. "I am not committed to naming any but the people I've named, but among them there are four Black women," Biden said. "So that decision is underway right now." He did "guarantee" and "promise," however, that his administration "will look like America, both from vice president to Supreme Court to Cabinet positions to every major position in the White House."

"Have you narrowed down your choices?" Reid asked. "We've gone through about four candidates so far," Biden said, "and then when I get all the vetting done of all the candidates, then I'm going to narrow the list and then we'll see, and then I'm gonna have personal discussions with each of the candidates who are left and make a decision."

Reid began the show by playing clips from Chris Wallace's interview of President Trump on Fox News Sunday, then asking for Biden's reaction. She first showed Trump claiming that regarding the coronavirus pandemic, "no other country has done what we've done in testing — we are the envy of the world." "I think he's right," Biden said. "No country has ever done what we've done: walk away. There is no leadership here. He actually has zero, zero. He surrendered. ... He was gonna be a wartime president, fighting this virus. Well, he raised the white flag. He has no idea what to do. Zero. It's only one thing he has in mind: How does he win re-election? And it doesn't matter how many people get COVID and/or die from COVID." Watch below. Peter Weber

stay out of it
Biden warns Russia, other foreign governments of swift retaliation for election interference

10:56 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday warned foreign governments — particularly Russia — that any entity found to meddle in the 2020 presidential election will face repercussions.

On Friday night, Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said security experts have told him that "the Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process." In a statement released Monday, Biden said the Trump administration is not doing enough to safeguard the election, and he is putting the Kremlin and other foreign governments "on notice," ABC News reports.

If elected, Biden said he will "treat foreign interference in our election as an adversarial act that significantly affects the relationship between the United States and the interfering nation's government. I will direct the U.S. intelligence community to report publicly and in a timely manner on any efforts by foreign governments that have interfered, or attempted to interfere, with U.S. elections."

Biden said he would also direct his administration to "leverage all appropriate instruments of national power and make full use of my executive authority to impose substantial and lasting costs on state perpetrators," which could include "financial-sector sanctions, asset freezes, cyber responses, and the exposure of corruption." He doesn't want to escalate tensions between the United States and any foreign country, but if one "recklessly chooses to interfere in our democracy," Biden said as president he will "not hesitate to impose substantial and lasting costs." Catherine Garcia

Crime
Suspect in killing of New Jersey federal judge's son was an 'anti-feminist' lawyer

9:50 p.m.
Judge Esther Salas' home in North Brunswick, New Jersey.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

The FBI on Monday said Roy Den Hollander, a self-proclaimed "anti-feminist" lawyer, is the primary suspect in Sunday evening's shooting in North Brunswick, New Jersey, which left a federal judge's son dead and husband seriously injured.

Den Hollander, 69, is believed to have approached the home of Judge Esther Salas wearing a FedEx uniform before shooting her son, Daniel Anderl, 20, in the heart. Salas' husband, Mark Anderl, was also shot several times, and is hospitalized in stable condition. The judge was in her basement during the attack, and was not hurt. Den Hollander's body was found on Monday near Liberty, New York, and authorities said it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In 2018, Den Hollander argued a case before Salas, representing a mother and daughter who claimed the draft is unconstitutional because women are not allowed to register for it. Salas let the case proceed, but last year, Den Hollander asked another lawyer to take over for him because he had terminal cancer. In a self-published book, Den Hollander insulted Salas, calling her a "lazy and incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama."

Den Hollander filed lawsuits to try to stop nightclubs from holding "ladies' nights," arguing this violated the 14th Amendment, and end women's studies programs at colleges. He also referred to the Violence Against Women Act as the "Female Fraud Act." In 2008, Den Hollander told The New York Times his anger against feminists stemmed from a bad divorce.

One law enforcement official told the Times that investigators are looking into whether Den Hollander, because of his terminal cancer diagnosis, decided to "take out" his perceived enemies before dying. A spokesman for New York State's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, told the Times the FBI called her on Monday and said Den Hollander had her name and photo in his car, but it is not clear if he planned on targeting her as well. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Kansas governor mandates masks in K-12 schools

8:38 p.m.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.
AP Photo/John Hanna

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) on Monday ordered that masks must be worn and temperatures must be checked at all of the state's K-12 schools when they reopen.

School faculty, staff, students, and visitors must abide by the mandate, with some exceptions, including for those who are deaf or hard of hearing and children under 5 years old. This order does not need the approval of the Kansas Board of Education.

The board, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, does have to vote on her plan to delay the reopening of K-12 schools from mid-August to Sept. 9. Kelly said that by having an additional three weeks, schools will be able to "work with their counties to get the necessary mitigation supplies" like masks and hand sanitizers, and superintendents will have time to "figure out what strategy is best for their district."

Since June 10, the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has more than doubled. The state has recorded over 23,000 confirmed cases, and the death toll has surpassed 300. Catherine Garcia

allegations
Ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry accused of rape and sexual harassment

7:57 p.m.
Ed Henry appears on Fox & Friends.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Jennifer Eckhart, a former Fox Business associate producer, alleges that she was raped by ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry.

The suit, filed in a New York federal court, claims that Henry "preyed upon, manipulated, and groomed Ms. Eckhart" to have a sexual relationship with him, and he told her if she did not go along with his sexual demands, she would receive "punishment and retaliation," BuzzFeed News reports. Eckhart also accused Henry of sexually assaulting her in the office and raping her at a hotel.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Cathy Areu, a regular guest on Fox News, was sexually harassed by Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Howard Kurtz and political analyst Gianno Caldwell; she also claims that Henry sent her sexually explicit messages and pictures. Areu says that in December 2018, Carlson let her know he was staying at a hotel without his wife and children, allegedly "probing to see whether Ms. Areu was interested in a sexual relationship." After she rebuffed his advances, Areu said she was no longer regularly invited to appear on his show.

Areu also claims that Hannity offered male staffers $100 to take her out on a date, Kurtz retaliated against her when she would not meet him in the lobby of the hotel he was staying in, and Caldwell attempted to coerce her into going on a date with him in exchange for setting up a meeting with right-wing personality Ann Coulter.

Henry was fired earlier this month, and in a statement to BuzzFeed News, Fox News said "swift action" was taken after the network learned about the allegations against him. Fox News also said it hired an outside law firm to conduct a "comprehensive independent investigation," which determined that "all of Cathy Areu's claims against Fox News, including its management, as well as its hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Howard Kurtz and its contributor Gianno Caldwell, are false, patently frivolous, and utterly devoid of any merit."

Henry's attorney released a statement denying the allegations, claiming that Eckhart "initiated and completely encouraged a consensual relationship." Catherine Garcia

See you in court
Florida's largest teachers' union sues governor over school reopening order

6:47 p.m.
Ron DeSantis.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Florida Education Association — the state's largest teachers' union — filed a lawsuit on Monday against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), alleging that by hurrying to fully reopen all public schools in August, he is violating a Florida law meant to keep schools "safe and secure."

Coronavirus cases are surging in the state, with Florida reporting more than 10,000 new infections on Monday. DeSantis has recommended that all Florida public schools reopen to their full capacity, and earlier this month, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order for the fall semester requiring all schools to be open for five days a week. Corcoran said schools provide everything from academic learning to socialization, and Florida can't hit its "full economic stride" until the schools are all reopened.

The suit — which names DeSantis, Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education, and the Florida State Board of Education — attempts to block the order. In a statement, Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram said DeSantis "needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one. The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control." Catherine Garcia

This just in
Gun-brandishing St. Louis couple charged with felony

5:49 p.m.

The St. Louis couple that pulled out guns and threatened protesters outside their home last month are facing felony charges.

A photo of Mark and Patricia McCloskey went viral last month after they pulled guns on anti-racism protesters who marched down their gated street and in front of their mansion. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Monday that she charged the McCloskeys with felony unlawful use of a weapon, though she'd like them to take a "diversion program" that will keep them out of the courts.

"It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in a peaceful protest," Gardner said in a statement. "While we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis."

The McCloskeys are personal injury lawyers who have a long history of lawsuits — they even filed one to acquire the home they were photographed outside, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. So it doesn't seem likely they'll accept these charges without a fight. Kathryn Krawczyk

first pitch
Dr. Fauci will throw out the first pitch at baseball's opening game

5:05 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is about to make a lot of his fellow Washington Nationals fans jealous.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has played a central role in the United States' coronavirus response, received an invite from the team to throw out the first pitch Thursday before the defending World Series champs host the New York Yankees to open the baseball season amid the pandemic.

That means Fauci will be one of the few — if not the only — Nationals fans who will get to watch Washington's first home game since the team won the Fall Classic last year in person. Fans, of course, can't attend games this season because of public health and safety concerns, and will be relegated to their couches.

Fauci, though, will probably be a bit conflicted before Thursday's game since he grew up a Yankees fan and apparently still has affection for both clubs. Tim O'Donnell

