GOP lawmaker reportedly overheard calling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'f---ing bitch'

Rep. Ted Yoho, a conservative Republican from Florida, reportedly cursed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) earlier this week as they were leaving the Capitol Building.

Ocasio-Cortez was headed into the Capitol to vote when she passed Yoho, who was just leaving after voting himself, The Hill reports. Yoho then called out Ocasio-Cortez over her comments connecting poverty and unemployment to crime, and branded her "disgusting" for doing so, according to what a reporter for The Hill overheard.

"You are out of your freaking mind," Yoho reportedly continued, to which Ocasio-Cortez said he was being "rude." They then walked away, and Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) joined up with Yoho. But when they were a few steps apart, Yoho threw in a last thought: "F---ing bitch," The Hill recounts.

Ocasio-Cortez confirmed the account to The Hill, saying "That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me — ever. I've never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me." Yoho told The Hill he had "no comment," while Williams claimed he heard none of the exchange. "I don't know what their topic was. There's always a topic, isn't there?" he said.

Ocasio-Cortez recently linked a spike in crime in New York City with record unemployment throughout the country, and doubled down last week even after a wave of Republican criticism. Kathryn Krawczyk