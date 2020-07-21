See More Speed Reads
Why only some kids should go back to school

As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the U.S., the question of whether or not schools should open in the fall presents an "absolute disaster of epic proportions with no good answers, no clear sides, and no room for either/or thinking," says Shayla R. Griffin, Ph.D., MSW, author of Those Kids, Our Schools & Race Dialogues. In a Medium post, Griffin says that instead of either/or thinking, we should try a both/and solution: Some schools should open. Some students should go.

More specifically, schools should open full-time only for the students most at the margins, "who are at greatest risk if school buildings remain closed, who cannot meet their basic needs without them." This includes children who need school in order to eat, or are too young to be at home alone while parents go back to work, or who have disabilities "that cannot be supported outside of a school building."

Everybody else should stay home "so that there is some hope of educating those who truly cannot stay home safely." While this plan will be hard for everyone, Griffin says, "unlike many of the other proposals I've seen, at least this response will be both hard and just."

Read her entire argument at Medium. Jessica Hullinger

Why parents should think twice about tickling their kids

"The case against tickling is a strong one," writes Jenny Marder at NYT Parenting. Just because kids are laughing when being tickled doesn't mean they enjoy it. In fact, reflexive laughter can disguise discomfort, says Lawrence Cohen, Ph.D., author of the book Playful Parenting. So what are the rules?

Carers should be "extremely attentive" to their children's cues, because "when we tickle children without their buy-in, we're teaching them that it's okay to be touched and to touch others in ways they don't like," Marder says. If their face turns from a smile to a grimace, it's likely the tickling is unwanted and it's time to stop. Consider other activities, like pillow fights or wrestling. But remember: "If one person is stronger and more confident, and they're the ones always in control, then you're crossing the line from healthy roughhousing to overpowering," says Cohen.

Read more at NYT Parenting. Jessica Hullinger

The House GOP's first meeting in months reportedly got heated

It sounds like House Republicans had a lot they needed to get off their chests after months apart.

In the House GOP's first in-person meeting in months Tuesday, several congressmen reportedly directed their ire at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) all reportedly criticized Cheney, the House's third-ranking Republican, for backing Massie's primary opponent, with Biggs apparently accusing her of undermining the party's ability to win back the House.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) reportedly joined in, chastising Cheney for breaking with President Trump on several issues; Biggs reportedly also said if Cheney didn't have anything nice to say about the president, she shouldn't say anything at all. And Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) reportedly attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheney, for what it's worth, reportedly did not hold back when it was her turn to speak. Tim O'Donnell

Republicans prepare to end unemployment boost as people camp out just to receive initial benefits

A $600/week unemployment boost meant to help the record number of Americans out of work amid the COVID-19 pandemic is expiring at the end of the month, and Republicans seemingly have no plans to let it continue.

Congress started working out a new coronavirus relief bill this week, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) didn't mention extending the unemployment boost in unveiling his party's priorities on Tuesday. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia similarly said Tuesday that the initial stimulus was "something extraordinary," but "we're in a different place, so I don't see the $600 as continuing."

But many Americans aren't in a different place, and some haven't even gotten the boosted benefits they applied for months ago. In Oklahoma, hundreds of people recently camped out in their cars for a shot at one of 800 slots with state unemployment agents to figure out why they hadn't seen unemployment checks yet, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. As of June 21, Oklahoma had approved less than half of the 590,000 claims it had received, and even those whose claims were approved didn't necessarily end up getting paid.

McConnell recently said the boost "made it harder actually to get people back to work" because they were making more unemployment than at their jobs, but economist Carl Tannenbaum laid out some data that disputed that idea. Kathryn Krawczyk

Serena Williams' 2-year-old daughter is now the youngest owner in pro sports

Hush little baby, don't say a word, Mama's gonna buy you … a professional women's soccer team?

On Tuesday, the National Women's Soccer League announced that it has awarded rights to a new expansion team in Los Angeles, for now known as "Angel City." The team belongs to a star-studded, 30-person ownership group headed by actress Natalie Portman, and additionally boasts the nation's youngest pro sports owner: 2-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the daughter of Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, both of whom are also owners, The Athletic reports.

Additional members of the ownership group include 14 former USWNT players as well as actors Uzo Aduba, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, and Eva Longoria. Baby's first sports team will reportedly begin playing in the 2022 season, just ahead of Alexis' fifth birthday. Jeva Lange

Edit

DHS official promotes Tucker Carlson's unverified claim that The New York Times is trying to publish his address

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday accused The New York Times of planning to publish his address, supposedly because "they hate my politics" and want to get his show off the air, while even suggesting the newspaper wouldn't be concerned if one of his children were to get hurt because of the story. The claim wasn't verified, and the Times denied there was ever a plan "to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson's." Still, numerous prominent conservatives are promoting the allegation, including Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, who tweeted Monday night that the Times was "clearly" trying to incite violent action against Carlson.

Additionally, Rep. Eric Crawford (R-Ark.), tweeted "there is absolutely no reason" for the Times to publish Carlson's address unless "it is to intimidate him," while ABC's The View co-host Meghan McCain called the Times' alleged plan "extremely dangerous," arguing that even "printing his neighborhood" was a violation.

By early Tuesday, though, it wasn't Carlson's address that was unveiled on the internet, but the personal information of a Times reporter named Murray Carpenter who Carlson said was reporting the story. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Fauci says he's a 'realist,' not an 'alarmist' after Trump description

Dr. Anthony Fauci is lightly pushing back on some comments from President Trump.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force, spoke to Maria Shriver on Instagram this week, and responded to a question about Trump's recent declaration that he's a "little bit of an alarmist."

"I consider myself a realist, as opposed to an alarmist," Fauci said, NBC News reports.

When Shriver asked Fauci if he thought the description was "unfair" since he's just "dealing with reality," Fauci responded, "I believe so. But then again, others have different opinions."

Trump's comment in an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, in which he also said he has a "very good relationship" with Fauci but that the infectious disease expert has "made some mistakes," came after days of Trump administration officials attacking Fauci. Peter Navarro, White House trade adviser, wrote an op-ed in which he claimed Fauci "has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on," and Fauci subsequently told The Atlantic the recent attacks from these officials are "bizarre" and only "reflect poorly on them."

Fauci has repeatedly expressed dire warnings about the state of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S., in contrast with Trump's more rosy view on the pandemic. In the discussion with Shriver, Fauci again stressed the need to get the number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. down significantly "if we want to go into the fall and winter in good shape." Brendan Morrow

GOP lawmaker reportedly overheard calling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'f---ing bitch'

Rep. Ted Yoho, a conservative Republican from Florida, reportedly cursed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) earlier this week outside the Capitol building.

Ocasio-Cortez was headed into the Capitol to vote when she passed Yoho, who was just leaving after voting himself, The Hill reports. Yoho then called out Ocasio-Cortez over her comments connecting poverty and unemployment to crime, and branded her "disgusting" for doing so, according to what a reporter for The Hill overheard.

"You are out of your freaking mind," Yoho reportedly continued, to which Ocasio-Cortez said he was being "rude." They then walked away, and Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) joined up with Yoho. But when they were a few steps apart, Yoho threw in a last thought: "F---ing bitch," The Hill recounts.

Ocasio-Cortez confirmed the account to The Hill, saying "That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me — ever. I've never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me." Yoho told The Hill he had "no comment," while Williams claimed he heard none of the exchange. "I don't know what their topic was. There's always a topic, isn't there?" he said.

Ocasio-Cortez recently linked a spike in crime in New York City with record unemployment throughout the country, and defended the comments last week even after a wave of Republican criticism. Kathryn Krawczyk

