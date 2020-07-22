See More Speed Reads
Mookie Betts signs 12-year, $365 million extension with Dodgers

2:37 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The team locked up its newly-acquired star outfielder Mookie Betts for more than a decade Wednesday, inking a 12-year, $365 million dollar extension on top of the $27 million he's owed under his current deal. Only the contract Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels last year tops Betts' deal in overall value historically, but Betts' extension is the largest in history.

It's a lot of money, but Betts is considered one of the best players in the game — many analysts would argue only Trout is superior — and the Dodgers gave up some good young players to pry him from the Boston Red Sox this offseason.

At the time, the risk seemed worth it, even if Betts left as a free agent this winter. The Dodgers were already one of the best teams in the league and Betts, barring injury, seemed as good a bet as anyone to help them get over the hump and win their first World Series since 1988. After the coronavirus pandemic postponed the start of what will ultimately be just a 60-game season, there was perhaps a greater sense of urgency to keep Betts in Los Angeles long-term, although there's little doubt the team wanted to keep him either way.

The 27-year-old Betts will now get a chance to play alongside other young stars like Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler during his prime years, and the Dodgers seemingly have a strong chance to remain competitive for quite some time.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout. Tim O'Donnell

Joe Biden claims Trump is the first racist president. Critics point out other presidents owned slaves.

5:41 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Wednesday called his likely opponent, President Trump, the first racist president in the history of United States. It appears to be the first time he's explicitly described Trump as a racist.

The comment occurred during a virtual town hall meeting as Biden was addressing Trump's propensity to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic and call the pathogen the "China virus." Biden said that "we've had racists" who have tried to get elected president before, but Trump "is the first one that has."

Critics were quick to dispute the comments, though not in defense of the president. Instead, several observers argued many other American presidents deserve the label. Tim O'Donnell

Trump announces 'hundreds' of federal agents will be sent to Chicago and Albuquerque

4:59 p.m.
Federal agents in Portland.
ANKUR DHOLAKIA/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is sending federal troops across the nation — but says it won't be another Portland-style siege.

As federal agents arrested protesters in Portland, Oregon's streets, some for seemingly no reason, Trump warned he might send more agents to other cities if their protests against racism and police brutality continued. And on Wednesday, that threat became reality, with Trump announcing he was deploying "hundreds" of federal agents to Chicago and "other cities," including Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"Murderers and violent criminals are breaking a wide range of federal laws," Trump said on Wednesday to justify his deployment of FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, DEA and ATF agents to Chicago. But Operation Legend won't be a "Portland-style deployment," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday, citing what the Trump administration told her. These forces will apparently bolster current law enforcement efforts, not patrol the streets like they have been in Portland, Lightfoot said.

When asked which "other cities" Trump would be sending troops to, he mentioned Albuquerque. The New Mexico city, which saw major protests last month, will receive two dozen federal agents and nearly $11 million to hire more police officers. Hundreds more federal agents are also on their way to Kansas City, Missouri, after several shootings in the city. Kathryn Krawczyk

New Texas poll hints at 'massive suburban defection' from Trump

4:06 p.m.

Several polls have shown that former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is building a lead among suburban voters across the United States. While it may seem unlikely that will be the case in Texas, a new Quinnipiac University poll does provide some evidence that President Trump's suburban support is dwindling there.

The poll, released Wednesday, still shows Trump leading his likely challenger among white voters with a college degree, 49 percent to 42. But The Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman noted that Trump's support among the same demographic was much higher in 2016 when he ran against Hillary Clinton, suggesting a "massive suburban defection" is on the horizon for the incumbent.

Overall, the poll is another indicator that Texas could be a close contest in November.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 880 self-identified registered voters in Texas between July 16-20. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

Dave Grohl rips Trump, DeVos on reopening schools: 'Teachers want to teach, not die'

4:01 p.m.
Dave Grohl
John Shearer/Getty Images

Dave Grohl thinks the Trump administration's push to reopen schools sure smells like something, but it's not teen spirit.

The rock star this week released an essay in The Atlantic, as well as a "Dave's True Stories" audio episode, praising teachers and ripping President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos while cautioning against reopening schools too soon during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As much as Donald Trump's conductor-less orchestra would love to see the country prematurely open schools in the name of rosy optics (ask a science teacher what they think about White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's comment that 'science should not stand in the way'), it would be foolish to do so at the expense of our children, teachers, and schools," Grohl says.

Grohl, whose mother is a retired teacher, reflected on the "whole new set of dilemmas" teachers are facing amid the "ever more politicized" debate about reopening schools, writing, "Most schools already struggle from a lack of resources; how could they possibly afford the mountain of safety measures that will need to be in place?"

The Foo Fighters founder also says that teachers "deserve" a proper plan, calling out the "indecisive and conflicting sectors of failed leadership" in the United States and especially DeVos, asking how she can tell teachers "how to teach, without her ever having sat at the head of a class." Grohl concludes that "teachers want to teach, not die, and we should support and protect them like the national treasures that they are."

Check out Grohl's impassioned defense of teachers here. Brendan Morrow

Republicans still divided over unemployment boost extension

3:48 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Extending a pandemic unemployment boost is seemingly in consideration for Senate Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated his party wouldn't back extending the $600/week bonus by leaving it out of his preview of the next COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday. But after some discussions, senators say a boost is back on the table — albeit one much, much smaller than the boost set to expire at the end of July.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 ranking GOP senator, told NBC News on Wednesday that Republicans are considering a short-term extension of the unemployment benefits going to millions of Americans out of work. "Discussions come down to both the duration and at what price point," he said. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) similarly indicated "we can't allow there to be a cliff in unemployment insurance," even if the Senate fails to arrange the next relief bill by the time the current CARES Act expires.

Republicans are discussing an additional $400/month on top of regular unemployment benefits, to be extended through December, sources tell CNBC. Democrats meanwhile want to extend the $600/week benefit through the end of the year, and included it in their $3.5 trillion version of the stimulus bill. Economists agree the the $600 sum should either continue through the year or even increase, according to a FiveThirtyEight survey. Kathryn Krawczyk

D.C. makes masks mandatory even when going outside alone

2:35 p.m.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) are taking big steps to combat coronavirus surges in their municipalities.

Bowser announced Wednesday that everyone in D.C. would have to wear masks when going outside. "You don't know if you're going to be able to maintain social distance," Bowser said, explaining why the order applies even to those who aren't around other people. D.C. police will able to fine people who aren't following the order, though Bowser said she doesn't expect them to actually issue many fines. The city has, like much of the rest of the country, seen case counts surge, from around 30 per day a few weeks ago to over 100 on Tuesday.

DeWine made a similar order Wednesday afternoon, though while Bowser's order applies to everyone over the age of 3, DeWine's applies to those 10 and up. People with medical exemptions, a disability, or who are communicating with someone with a disability are also exempt from wearing masks. The state's daily case counts have been growing over the past few weeks, from around 400 per day in early June to more than 1,000 each day this week.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) made a more national plea for face masking on Wednesday with an op-ed in The Washington Post. While Whitmer hasn't ordered a blanket mask mandate, she did order businesses to deny entry to anyone not wearing a face covering. Whitmer noted Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) did something similar, as did several of the country's largest store chains, and said "the president should follow their lead and issue a federal mandate that requires masks in businesses across the country." Kathryn Krawczyk

Hulu is developing a Hillary Clinton alternate history show

2:10 p.m.
Hillary Clinton
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Hulu

More Hillary Clinton content may be headed to Hulu.

A new scripted series based on Curtis Sittenfeld's novel Rodham, which depicts an alternate history in which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton never married former President Bill Clinton, is in development at Hulu, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Wednesday.

Sarah Treem, who co-created Showtime's The Affair, is reportedly on board to write and produce the adaptation, and The Handmaid's Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield will produce as well, writes Variety. For those keeping track at home, this would be the streamer's second time releasing a project about Clinton after Hillary, the four-part documentary series that premiered earlier this year and has apparently now kickstarted a full-blown Hillary Cinematic Universe at Hulu.

Still, the Reporter notes that Rodham is for now only in the development stage and hasn't actually received a full series order quite yet, leaving open the possibility that viewers will end up having to imagine their own alternate history where the show actually happens at all. Brendan Morrow

