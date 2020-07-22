Mookie Betts signs 12-year, $365 million extension with Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The team locked up its newly-acquired star outfielder Mookie Betts for more than a decade Wednesday, inking a 12-year, $365 million dollar extension on top of the $27 million he's owed under his current deal. Only the contract Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels last year tops Betts' deal in overall value historically, but Betts' extension is the largest in history.

Mookie Betts’ deal with the Dodgers adds $365 million in new money, topping the previous extension record of $360 million signed by Mike Trout, and will run through the 2032 season, sources tell ESPN. It also includes a record $65 million signing bonus. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2020

It's a lot of money, but Betts is considered one of the best players in the game — many analysts would argue only Trout is superior — and the Dodgers gave up some good young players to pry him from the Boston Red Sox this offseason.

At the time, the risk seemed worth it, even if Betts left as a free agent this winter. The Dodgers were already one of the best teams in the league and Betts, barring injury, seemed as good a bet as anyone to help them get over the hump and win their first World Series since 1988. After the coronavirus pandemic postponed the start of what will ultimately be just a 60-game season, there was perhaps a greater sense of urgency to keep Betts in Los Angeles long-term, although there's little doubt the team wanted to keep him either way.

The 27-year-old Betts will now get a chance to play alongside other young stars like Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler during his prime years, and the Dodgers seemingly have a strong chance to remain competitive for quite some time.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout. Tim O'Donnell