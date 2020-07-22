Civil rights leader Charles Evers dies at 97

President Trump on Wednesday said if he is one of the first people to receive a coronavirus vaccine, he will either be looked at as being "so selfish" or "very brave."

Speaking to Fox News medical contributor Marc Siegel, Trump said if he isn't at the front of the line to get the vaccine, people will take that as a sign that he "doesn't believe in the program." If he is vaccinated early, though, it could also be a problem. "If I'm the first one, they'll say, 'He's so selfish, he wanted to get the vaccine first,'" Trump said. "Then other people would say, 'Hey, that's a very brave thing to do.'"