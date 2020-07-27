Black gun-rights groups have started open-carry marches at anti-racism protests

More than 300 heavily armed Black protesters marched in formation through Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, demanding progress on the slow investigation of the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The same group, the Not F---ing Around Coalition (NFAC), had recently marched in Stone Mountain, Georgia, wearing black and carrying their semi-automatic rifles, protesting the Atlanta suburb's namesake monument depicting Confederate generals, and a separate armed Black group marched in Oklahoma City in June to mark President Trump's Tulsa rally.
They have gotten mixed reactions from Black Lives Matter protesters, who do not carry firearms to demonstrations.
In Louisville, about 50 heavy armed white members of the far-right Three Percenter militia watched the NFAC march, purportedly there to support local police. Three Percenters came in from Indiana, Tennessee, and other states for the rally, according to leader Tara Brandau. Fellow militia member Nick Alsager told the Louisville Courier Journal the NFAC marchers had a constitutional right to speak up, but they've "got no business being here. It ain't your state." Three people were wounded when someone's gun accidentally discharged, but otherwise the rally was tense but peaceful.
Black Americans, like white Americans, have been buying firearms in unusually large numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and Black gun ownership picked up more after the police killing of George Floyd, Politico reports, citing a sharp uptick in new memberships in Black gun owner organizations.
The general chaos of the pandemic was one factor in the surge in memberships, but the Floyd killing and subsequent protests were a "line in the sand" for many many new members, Phillip Smith, president of the National African American Gun Owners' Association, told Politico. "The days are over of African Americans sitting around singing 'Kumbaya' and hoping and praying that somebody will come and save them. We're gonna save ourselves." Armed Black Panther demonstrations convinced the NRA and California Gov. Ronald Reagan, the future president, to support gun control in the late 1960s.
When Shamika Anderson's bus broke down earlier this month in 92 degree weather, 10-year-old D.J. Fromme wasn't going to let her wait all alone.
D.J. told WISN he could see Anderson, a bus driver with the Milwaukee County Transit System, was sitting with her head down and "was disappointed," so he walked up to her and said, 'Hey, how are you doing?'" They started to chat, and D.J. opened up to Anderson, sharing that his guardian, Beate Fromme, was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, and that he hadn't been able to get the flat tires on his bike fixed.
Anderson said she was "intrigued" by how "humble" D.J. is, and how he is "still extremely positive. He didn't seem sad about anything. He just made the best out of everything, so I decided to purchase him a bike." Two days after their chance meeting, Anderson dropped the new bicycle off at D.J.'s house, to his shock and delight. "My heart just started racing and I ... couldn't speak at all," he told Fox 6.
The new friends now keep in touch through regular phone calls, and Beate Fromme is still stunned by how much kindness Anderson continues to show D.J. "It's amazing, amazing that there are people like that," she said. Catherine Garcia
After more than 80 people were killed in Darfur on Friday and Saturday, Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday more troops will be sent to the region to protect citizens amid farming season.
On Friday, 20 people were killed in Darfur by unidentified gunmen, and 60 more were killed on Saturday; the village of Masteri was also set on fire. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement this "escalation of violence in different parts of Darfur region is leading to increased displacement, compromising the agricultural season, causing loss of lives and livelihoods, and driving growing humanitarian needs."
Over the last 19 years, Darfur has been the site of intense fighting between rebel groups and people loyal to former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown last year. The conflict has killed an estimated 300,000 people and displaced two million, the U.N. said. Catherine Garcia
Veterans across the United States are spending their days painting, making wallets, and finishing needlepoint projects, thanks to a nonprofit organization that sends free arts and crafts kits to vets.
Help Heal Veterans was started in 1971, and distributes the therapeutic kits to veterans so they can have something to focus on during challenging times, like recovering from an injury. In a typical year, the organization distributes 350,000 to 400,000 kits, but due to demand because of the pandemic, nearly 150,000 have been shipped out over the last two months.
Marine Corps veteran Mark Kaleimamahu has multiple sclerosis, and told ABC News the kits have helped take his mind off of the fact he can't have visitors during the pandemic. He has made a wall clock, a wallet, and a messenger bag, and those projects "helped pass the time," he said. "It relieved a bunch of stress, anxiety, and they were fun to do — along with helping us mentally, spiritually, and physically." Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, the Chinese government ordered the consulate shuttered in retaliation for the United States telling China earlier in the week that it had to close its consulate in Houston. U.S. officials accused China of using the consulate to engage in economic espionage, a charge Beijing denied.
The Chengdu consulate "stood at the center of our relations with the people in western China, including Tibet, for 35 years," the State Department said in a statement. It was one of five U.S. consulates in mainland China, and the State Department said it plans to use its other missions to continue outreach in the region. Catherine Garcia
Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that California, the country's most populous state, has the most cases, with 450,242. New York was the epicenter of the pandemic during the spring, and has recorded 411,736 cases.
Florida is the country's third-most populous state, and while its daily new case average has been going down slightly, its hospitalization and death rates have been increasing, CNBC reports. On Friday, Florida's seven-day average of daily deaths hit 121, up 21 percent compared to a week earlier, and the number of people in the hospital because of COVID-19 is up by 14 percent on average.
Florida began to reopen in May, and despite the number of cases going up since then, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has said he will not impose a statewide mask mandate and wants public schools reopened to their full capacity. DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran are now being sued by the Florida Education Association, the state's largest teachers' union, which alleges they are violating a Florida law that says schools must be kept "safe and secure." Catherine Garcia
Several top members of the Trump administration hit the morning shows on Sunday to discuss a new stimulus bill being finalized by White House officials and Senate Republicans, due to be unveiled on Monday.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on CNN's State of the Union that the bill would provide for a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, retention bonuses, and tax credits for small businesses and restaurants. He also said it will extend the federal eviction moratorium that expired on Friday.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government has been supplementing state unemployment benefits by giving workers $600 per week. This is set to expire next week, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on ABC's This Week the new bill will not include this benefit, as President Trump and Senate Republicans saw it as people getting "paid to stay home." Under the proposed bill, he said, unemployment insurance will cover 70 percent of a laid-off worker's pre-pandemic wages.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on CBS's Face the Nation that calculating this percentage will be difficult for unemployment administrators, which is why a flat rate of $600 was introduced in the earlier coronavirus relief package. "Let me just say, the reason we had $600 was its simplicity," Pelosi said. "Why don't we just keep it simple? Unemployment benefits and the enhancement ... is so essential right now."
In May, House Democrats passed a $3 trillion relief package that called for additional direct $1,200 payments to taxpayers, rental assistance, and mortgage relief, and extended the $600 unemployment benefit. Catherine Garcia
Hurricane Douglas, now about 140 miles east of Honolulu, may make landfall in one or more of the Hawaiian islands by Monday, forecasters said Sunday.
"We remain uncomfortably close to a dangerous hurricane here in the state of Hawaii," Robert Ballard of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said. Douglas is a Category 1 storm, with sustained winds of 80 to 85 mph, and is a "pretty nasty hurricane," Ballard said.
Maui is being pelted by heavy rain with strong wind gusts, and forecasters expect Kauai to see the worst of the storm Sunday night, The Associated Press reports. If Douglas makes landfall in Hawaii, it would be just the third hurricane to do so in modern history. Catherine Garcia