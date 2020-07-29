Bezos, Cook, Zuckerberg, and Pichai set to testify in House antitrust hearing

The bosses at Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google are about to face a (virtual) congressional grilling.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday will testify before Congress, speaking to a House subcommittee that has been investigating the companies' business practices as part of a 13-month antitrust probe, The New York Times reports.

The main question they'll face essentially boils down to, as CBS News puts it, "Are you guys too powerful?" The result will likely be, the Times writes, a "bizarre spectacle" in which four of the most prominent tech leaders in the world are "primed to argue that their businesses are not really that powerful after all."

It may be Bezos who ends up drawing much of the attention, CNN notes, as he's the only one of the four who has never testified before Congress before. Cook and Pichai both have in the past, and Zuckerberg has done so multiple times. Wednesday's hearing will see the four CEOs joining Congress remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.