Pelosi: 'I don't have confidence' in Dr. Birx

The start to Major League Baseball's 2020 season has not gone smoothly, to say the least. A coronavirus outbreak among Miami Marlins players has put their play on hold, while the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies have also had multiple games postponed because of positive tests in their clubhouse. Serious questions about whether the league and teams are equipped to deal with subsequent outbreaks remain, and the possibility of calling off the young season is hovering over everyone's heads. But Sunday's reports do provide some cautious optimism that games can continue for the time being.

The Phillies, who shut down for precautionary reasons after they played Miami last week, have reported no new positive tests among players or staff for the third consecutive day, and it's now believed the team's two positive tests were actually false positives. Inaccurate testing is a problem in its own right, of course, but Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he'd rather have false positives than false negatives. The good news is that it does not seem that the Marlins' outbreak spread to the Phillies.

More good news for the Phillies, who continued to get no positives tests for players. So far spread seems to be within teams, not team to team. https://t.co/WZPMWgAHWd — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2020

The Marlins are also getting closer to returning to the field. The team reported no new coronavirus infections for the second straight day and is gearing up for a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles next week. The team will have a very different look, however, if they are indeed able to play. Of the players on their Opening Day roster, 18 have tested positive for the virus, meaning they'll rely on some minor leaguers and a bevy of new acquisitions to fill out their depleted squad. Read more about the Marlins' situation at The Miami Herald. Tim O'Donnell