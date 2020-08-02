Pelosi: 'I don't have confidence' in Dr. Birx

-
Pelosi: 'I don't have confidence' in Dr. Birx12:51 p.m.
Former FDA commissioner hopeful U.S. can avoid singificant flu season amid pandemic1:50 p.m.
Phillies, Marlins provide some cautious optimism for MLB after reporting no new coronavirus cases11:36 a.m.
Public transportation may not be a major source of coronavirus transmission11:05 a.m.
GOP may close convention to press, but decision reportedly not final8:27 a.m.
Democratic congressman calls out maskless GOP colleagues after positive coronavirus testAugust 1, 2020
TikTok's Chinese parent company reportedly agrees to divest app's U.S. operationsAugust 1, 2020
Schumer calls latest round of coronavirus relief talks most productive yet, but sides still 'not close'August 1, 2020
