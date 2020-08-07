Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative for coronavirus, hours after positive result

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced on Thursday night that after testing positive for COVID-19 in the morning, he took a second test in the afternoon, and those results came back negative.

DeWine was supposed to meet President Trump when he flew into Cleveland in the morning, but that appearance was scrapped after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He said this was "a big surprise to me and certainly a big surprise to our family," and planned on going into isolation for 14 days at his farm in southwestern Ohio. DeWine also shared that he felt "fine. I have a headache, but I get a lot of headaches."

Later, DeWine, his wife Fran, and all of his staff members were tested for COVID-19, with PCR tests administered; these tests are very sensitive in detecting the virus, WLWT reports. The tests were all run twice, and came back negative each time. DeWine's office said it is confident these results are accurate, and "out of an abundance of caution," both DeWine and his wife will be tested again on Saturday. Catherine Garcia