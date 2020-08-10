See More Speed Reads
2020 Campaign
Trump says he'll give his convention speech from 1 of 2 spots — but both might be illegal

3:12 p.m.

President Trump said Monday he has narrowed his options for the site of his presidential nomination acceptance speech, which would normally be given at the site of the Republican convention, but will be relocated because of the coronavirus pandemic. The two finalists — the White House and the Gettysburg Battlefield — will surely spark controversy for various reasons, including the possibility they may be illegal.

Trump had touted the White House as a possible site for the speech last week, noting that it would save the government on travel expenses. Even some Republicans were wary of the idea, citing the Hatch Act, which limits political work while on the job in an official federal capacity. Trump, as president, is exempt from the law, but White House staffers who would theoretically work the event aren't, The Associated Press reports. Giving the speech at Gettysburg is seemingly less blatant, but it is federal property, as well.

Per AP, few federal workers face any penalties for violating the Hatch Act, but if Trump does give his speech at one of the two sites, it will likely raise questions. Tim O'Donnell

terrifying
Gas explosion in Baltimore could be felt from several miles away

3:46 p.m.

A gas explosion outside of Baltimore on Monday morning left one resident dead and at least five injured, and the damage was shockingly widespread.

CBS News Baltimore reports a gas explosion caused three homes to collapse entirely, and even residents miles away from the blast reported feeling something like a "bomb" going off. Debris scattered across the neighborhood, shattering windows and damaging at least 16 other homes. Neighboring houses had their doors blasted off their hinges and windows blown out, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Five people were taken to a nearby hospital, some with critical injuries. A search team is surveying rubble after reports that some people, including children, were trapped within the collapsed structures. Baltimore Gas & Electric shut off gas in the immediate area. It's still unclear what caused the explosion. Summer Meza

2020 Campaign
Athletes and celebrities join 100 Black male leaders calling on Biden to pick a Black woman running mate

1:58 p.m.

A group of prominent Black male leaders, including several athletes and celebrities, signed a Monday open letter calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to select a Black woman as his running mate. The list includes names like Sean "Diddy Combs," Chris Paul, Kam Chancellor, Van Jones, Nick Cannon, and Bakari Sellers.

The letter is quite clear in its intent, stating that choosing one of the several Black women the Biden campaign is considering as vice president is no longer something that "should" happen, but an imperative. Otherwise, the statement warns Biden, "you will lose the election" to President Trump in November. The signees said they "don't want to vote for the lesser of two evils" or the "devil we know versus the devil we don't."

Additionally, the letter takes issue with the scrutiny some of the women on Biden's shortlist, like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), have faced throughout the process, stating it "disgusts" the signatories that the candidates are the subject of unfair criticism. Tim O'Donnell

beirut blast
Why analysts say the Lebanese government's mass resignation may not change much

12:51 p.m.

While the resignation of Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his Cabinet amid protests following a blast in Beirut that killed at least 160 people last week may seem monumental, analysts are skeptical it will have a lasting effect on a country where people have been calling for fundamental change since long before the explosion.

For starters, not everyone considers the resignations as all-encompassing as the appear, since numerous high-ranking authorities including President Michel Auon remain in power.

And just because the politicians who did resign are out of the picture for now, that doesn't mean they will be for long.

Ultimately, analysts say, the change desired by protesters is systemic, and not simply tied to the current government. Indeed, three prime ministers and two presidents have been in power since the explosives that caused the blast were stored in a Beirut port warehouse and neglected for seven years. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and sports
As college football players push to play, 'Power 5' conferences reportedly discuss postponing season

11:33 a.m.

It appears college football players and conference commissioners are increasingly growing apart in their desire to play games this fall season.

Several players from all so-called Power 5 conferences — the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and PAC-12 — joined up for a video call Sunday to create a statement expressing their desire to get on the field, albeit with universal health and safety protocols in place, as well as the ability to opt-out and the guarantee of an extra year of eligibility regardless of whether they play. Mainly, the players said, they just want their voices heard.

But the commissioners of those conferences had their own meeting Sunday evening, and reports indicate they aren't so optimistic about a fall season, with the Big Ten seemingly leading the charge. "It doesn't look good," one Power 5 athletic director told ESPN, although it appears the conferences may try to move games to the spring, like the Mid-American Conference is planning to do.

Long-time sports personality Dan Patrick reported Sunday that multiple sources told him the Big Ten and PAC-12 are prepared to postpone their seasons Tuesday, while the Big 12 and ACC remain on the fence. If the reports are accurate, that leaves the SEC as the lone league trying to salvage something. Tim O'Donnell

covid 'round the world
Mexico's coronavirus outbreak is now the third worst in the world

11:31 a.m.
mexico hospital
ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S., by a wide margin, leads the globe in COVID-19 cases. But its neighbor to the south has its own alarming spike, making it the third worst outbreak in the world.

Mexico has had 52,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, The New York Times reported Monday. A widespread distrust of hospitals has made the pandemic even deadlier, as Mexicans are reportedly frequently refusing to seek treatment until their COVID-19 symptoms have worsened past the point of possible recovery, or not at all. Additionally, the tendency to avoid hospitals has made it difficult to confirm the true number of coronavirus deaths — those who die at home often aren't tested, so their deaths aren't counted as part of the official death toll. Mexico's government says there were 71,000 excess deaths this spring, deaths that aren't officially COVID-19-related but likely point to an even deadlier outbreak.

Last month, nearly 70 percent of Mexicans said they would feel unsafe taking their loved ones to a hospital for coronavirus treatment, writes the Times. The fear, of course, isn't unfounded. Almost 40 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 end up dying, data shows, compared to less than 25 percent in New York City at the peak of the outbreak. Deaths in hospitals also happen quicker in Mexico, though doctors say that's partly because patients wait so long before arriving for treatment.

The vicious cycle has many fearing that medical workers are even deliberately infecting patients or allowing them to die, though no evidence suggests that's the case. Read more at The New York Times. Summer Meza

winter is coming
Next coronavirus peaks will 'by far' exceed the current one, expert warns

10:11 a.m.
People watch a concert at the Full Throttle Saloon during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 9, 2020.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Infectious disease experts are warning Americans to rethink their priorities with winter approaching more swiftly than people would like to think, bringing with it the possibility of an even worse coronavirus crisis.

The problem is many people aren't taking advantage of the breathing room summer provides to curb the virus' spread, opting instead to return to pre-pandemic routines, Stat News reports. "We just continue to squander every bit of opportunity we get with this epidemic to get it under control," said epidemiologist Michael Mina, an assistant professor in Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and associate medical director of clinical microbiology at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital. "The best time to squash a pandemic is when the environmental characteristics slow transmission. It's your one opportunity in the year, really, to leverage that extra assistance and get transmission under control."

There's still time do that, per Stat, but if Americans don't act quickly, they can expect bleaker-than-usual winter months. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, predicted that, without a new lockdown or barring an effective vaccine before the end of the year, winter will force people indoors and exacerbate the pandemic, which he said will see peaks "by far" exceeding the one the U.S. just experienced in recent weeks. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

chicago unrest
Chicago raises bridges, blocks access to downtown after overnight looting

9:25 a.m.

Widespread looting and vandalism were reported in Chicago overnight following an officer-involved shooting in the South Side neighborhood of Englewood on Sunday afternoon. By Monday morning rush hour, city officials had raised the bridges across the Chicago River in an apparent effort to stop people from going downtown, while Illinois state police blocked off ramps and CTA suspended train and bus service.

"The looting began shortly after midnight as people darted through broken store windows and doors along Michigan Avenue carrying shopping bags full of merchandise," the Chicago Tribune reported. "Cars dropped off more people as the crowd grew. At least one U-Haul van was seen pulling up." The looting continued into the daylight hours, prompting the city's blockades.

"Videos that were circulating on social media captured the early morning scenes of hundreds of people in the streets, dozens of police officers, looting, and confrontations with the police," The New York Times reported. Police spokesman Tom Ahren claimed shots were fired at police at one point during the overnight unrest; while a squad car was apparently hit, no officers were injured in the incident.

The unrest was apparently linked to an event that took place on Sunday afternoon, when police responded to reports of a person with a gun. According to the police department, the suspect was confronted and fired at the officers, who responded by "[discharging] their firearms, striking the offender." The suspect was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown. Jeva Lange

