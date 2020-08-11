Belarus cuts off internet as EU says it's considering action in response to disputed election

-
Belarus cuts off internet as EU says it's considering action in response to disputed election2:48 p.m.
Alyssa Milano reveals hair loss from COVID-191:21 p.m.
The U.S. 'may have missed a window' to produce 'an important bridge' to a coronavirus vaccine1:06 p.m.
Andrew Yang is feeling snubbed from the DNC speakers lineup1:02 p.m.
Trump: If Biden wins, Americans will have to learn Chinese12:05 p.m.
Cardi B wants her music to 'make a woman feel like a bad b--ch'11:57 a.m.
The murder rate has jumped dramatically in several major U.S. cities11:56 a.m.
Mark Meadows is reportedly the bad cop of coronavirus relief negotiations11:27 a.m.
