Cindy McCain makes the jump her husband flirted with in 2001

11:40 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Before his rivalry with President Trump — and even before his loss to Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election — there was a time when Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) was seen as such a "maverick" that it seemed conceivable he might jump to the Democrats. He met secretly with Senator Tom Daschle (D-South Dakota) in 2001 to plot the move. "He was furious over the way the party establishment had treated him in the 2000 race for the Republican presidential nomination against the eventually victorious George W. Bush," Philip Shenon reported in 2017. "We came very close," Daschle said.

McCain probably never would've been a good fit with Democrats — his "Bomb, bomb Iran" hawkishness would've been anathema to a party base that had turned decidedly anti-war by 2004. But he nearly chose Sen. Joe Lieberman (D-Connecticut) as his running mate when he won the Republican nomination in 2008. (Whatever you think of Lieberman, the choice would've spared America from the proto-Trumpism of Sarah Palin.) And his final great act on the public stage was to cast the deciding vote to save ObamaCare from a Republican repeal bill in 2017.

Given that legacy — and given the clear disdain President Trump and Sen. McCain had for each other — it was no surprise Tuesday when Cindy McCain honored her late husband's legacy by participating in a Democratic National Convention video about the two men's friendship.

"They would just sit and joke," she said of the relationship between the two men. "It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them."

It wasn't an endorsement. But it wasn't not an endorsement, either. Instead, Cindy McCain's video offered more reassurance to any wavering Republican voters out there that it is OK to vote for Biden. It has been two years since John McCain died. Thanks to his wife, he remains a thorn in President Trump's side. Joel Mathis

Joe Biden embraces 'love of my life' Jill Biden after speech, probably doesn't say he's 'Joe Biden's husband'

11:37 p.m.

Newly minted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shared a sweet moment with his wife, Jill Biden, after she closed out Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention with her keynote speech about herself, her husband, and their life together. "Hi everyone, I'm Jill Biden's husband," the former vice president said after giving his wife a hug. Or maybe he said "I'm Joe Biden's husband"?

If you listen closely, Biden said "Jill," maybe with the same slight regional accent Jill Biden sometimes showcased in her speech. "You can see why she's the love of my life and the rock of our family," he clearly added. "She never gives herself much credit, but the truth is she's the strongest person I know." Peter Weber

John Kerry, Marie Yovanovitch, and Colin Powell assail Trump's foreign policy choices at DNC

11:35 p.m.

Former diplomats from both sides of the aisle presented a unified case against President Trump on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.

The DNC's second night featured a whole section focused on presidential nominee Joe Biden's foreign policy experience and Trump's apparent lack of it. Former Secretary of State John Kerry kicked off the diplomatic smackdown, a selection of former foreign service officials came next, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell — a lifelong Republican — finished the segment with a dose of bipartisanship.

In his address, Kerry, a former presidential nominee himself, delivered an excoriating rebuke of Trump's diplomatic record — or his "blooper reel," as Kerry called it. "Donald Trump pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections. And now, he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops," Kerry said, declaring "the only person he's interested in defending is himself."

A video montage followed featuring a number of career foreign service officials, including Marie Yovanovitch, whom Trump removed as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Yovanovitch, who testified against Trump in his impeachment trial, went more positive on Biden than negative on Trump, saying Biden would "do the right thing, no matter the cost."

Then came Powell, who served under former President George W. Bush. He praised Biden's "values," and then declared "we are a country divided, and we have a president doing everything in his power to make it that way and keep us that way." Kathryn Krawczyk

Where's Tulsi?

11:12 p.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Few things could have actually enlivened the funereal proceedings that were the second night of this year’s virtual Democratic National Convention. But one thing that might have gone a long way in that direction was hearing from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, the one 2020 primary candidate who was awarded delegates but not given a speaking role.

It is strange to think that only four years ago Gabbard was still considered a rising star in the Democratc Party. At the DNC in 2016, it was Gabbard who was chosen to nominate Sen. Bernie Sanders as the official second-place finisher in the delegate tally, the role taken on Tuesday night by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

These days Gabbard is a pariah in her party. There are some fairly obvious reasons for this. Not only did she tear apart Kamala Harris' record as a prosecutor during last year's debates; she also voted against one of the articles of impeachment against President Trump back in February. Like most principled critics of America's foreign policy, her lack of interest in knee-jerk partisanship has done her no favors.

Foreign policy is a topic about which we've heard little so far at this year’s convention. If nothing else, Tuesday night's endorsements from John Kerry, Cindy McCain, and Colin Powell served as a reminder that a Biden administration would be committed to the same interventionism that left us with an unwinnable war in Afghanistan and perhaps the most geographically expansive refugee crisis in human history in North Africa and the Middle East.

Tulsi is not the only former Democratic presidential candidate who would have made Tuesday night better television. I would have paid $50 for a pay-per-view convention in order to hear Marianne Williamson talk about the power of love. Matthew Walther

Democrats officially nominate Joe Biden for president, and then have an awkward Zoom party

10:55 p.m.

From business meetings to interviews to presidential nominations, Zoom makes everything awkward.

After a virtual roll call vote on Tuesday night, former Vice President Joe Biden officially became the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee. The roll call was fun, with calamari making a surprise appearance from Rhode Island, but when it was over, the screen was overtaken by random people clapping and cheering and dancing, before cutting to Biden, looking off camera inside a school library, waiting for a signal so he could start speaking.

It took a few beats, but Biden then launched into a brief thank you speech, as his grandchildren threw streamers up in the background. He shared his gratitude with voters and delegates, and said the nomination "means the world to me and my family." Biden will formally accept the nomination on Thursday during the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Catherine Garcia

Bill Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez illustrate the core tension of the Democratic Party

10:36 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Does America and its economy need a restoration or a revolution?

At the Democratic National Convention, the question is still unsettled — and the resulting tension from that debate was on clear display Tuesday night in the not-quite dueling speeches of former President Bill Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Clinton's message was clear: Biden had helped rescue the economy once before — in 2009, as the Great Recession raged, and Biden was ready to do it again. After all, the Obama-Biden recovery produced six straight years of job growth. What's not to like? Vice President Joe Biden's "work created a lot of new jobs and started many new companies in communities across our country," Clinton said. "Now Joe is committed to building America back again."

If Clinton was jaunty — a "We got this!" twinkle in his eye — Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be in a darker mood. No restoration for her: Cortez is ready to build a new economy on the ashes of the old. America, she said, needs "a movement that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many."

Clinton's generation — now mostly retired — may look at the economy of their prime working years with some nostalgia. But Ocasio-Cortez's generation of young workers, now on their second once-in-a-lifetime recession, probably sees things differently. Studies show that even before the COVID-19 recession, millennials had put off marriage, parenthood, and homebuying — all the things that "adult" Americans supposedly do — because they didn't think they could afford them. The situation, of course, has only gotten worse. They are the "unluckiest generation." The Obama-Biden economy may not represent a triumph to them.

Democratic voters selected Biden as the party's nominee over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), suggesting the "restoration" narrative carried the day for now. But millennials — who are more amenable to socialism than the generations before them — will soon be the elders, both in America and the Democratic Party.

The revolution may be coming sooner than you think. Joel Mathis

Rhode Island answers the DNC's roll call with a platter of calamari

10:36 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden got the Democratic party's nomination — and a plate of squid to celebrate.

During the Democratic National Convention's second night, America's states and territories each got a turn to cast their delegate votes for their presidential nominee. Each state tried to add its own flair to their few seconds in the spotlight, but Rhode Island took the cake — er, calamari — with an incredibly self-unaware presentation of its official state appetizer.

On Tuesday, Rhode Island state Rep. Joseph McNamara appeared before the entire country with a nameless, wordless man holding a plate of calamari by his side. "Rhode Island, the ocean state, where our restaurant and fishing industry have been decimated by this pandemic," McNamara boldly declared before thanking Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for letting fisheries sell their catches directly to the public. Now, "our state appetizer, calamari, is available in all 50 states," McNamara said, before affirming the "calamari comeback state" had declared most of its delegate votes for Biden. Kathryn Krawczyk

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes no mention of Biden in DNC nomination of Bernie Sanders

10:01 p.m.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) didn't feel the pressure of the presumptive nominee during her moment in the Democratic National Convention spotlight.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez gave a nominating speech for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at the DNC. But while most speakers so far have been clear in their support for former Vice President Joe Biden, Ocasio-Cortez made no concessions in the short time she had on the virtual stage.

Ocasio-Cortez started by thanking the "mass people's movement" supporting Sanders and "working to establish 21st-century social, economic, and human rights, including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people." That movement realizes America's economy "rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many," she continued, and acknowledged that people are "looking for deep, systemic solutions" to all of this. And at the end, she credited Sanders for building this coalition, while not mentioning Biden's name at all.

Watch Ocasio-Cortez's whole speech below. Kathryn Krawczyk

