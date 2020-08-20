Barack Obama is finally ready to jail rich people for their crimes

Barack Obama gave a highly-anticipated speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday. In it he attacked Donald Trump for attempting to rig the election, committing tons of crimes, and using his power to line his own pockets. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris understand, he said, that "no one — including the president — is above the law, and that no public official — including the president — should use their office to enrich themselves or their supporters."
Obama also refused to prosecute Bush-era CIA officials who violated the laws against torture. Both he and Holder admitted in their own words that it was torture, yet filed no charges, because as Obama said, the culprits were "patriots" who had "tough jobs," and people shouldn't "feel too sanctimonious" about all the crimes. Instead, Obama ran interference for the agency when it was illegally spying on Senate investigators who were looking into the program. One of the people neck-deep in the illegal torture program is now in charge of the CIA.
All this was a great example of the elite impunity Obama excoriated in his speech. Hopefully Joe Biden will not follow the previous Democratic trend of fiercely condemning Republican criminality only to quickly look the other way after actually taking office. Ryan Cooper
An Australian asphalt company is hoping that soon, it will be able to use discarded coffee cups to pave the country's roads.
To make this happen, State Asphalt Services in western Sydney has teamed up with Simply Cups, a recycling program that helps turn paper and plastic cups into new products. The two entities were brought together by an organization called Closed Loop, which matches companies selling waste to companies that can turn that waste into fresh material.
State Asphalt Services has taken the different elements of used coffee cups — paper, plastic, lids and liners — and turned them into cellulose, which binds a road surface together. A test strip held together with this substance has proven to be strong and able to withstand heavy trucks driving back and forth on it. "It's a better performance product than what we were producing before," State Asphalt Services director John Kypreos told The Guardian.
His company is getting closer to being able to use the product on actual roads in Australia, and Kypreos said the goal is to one day have a road made entirely of recycled material. He also hopes his collaboration inspires similar partnerships that can cut down on waste. Catherine Garcia
New Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will get to explain the controversial changes he has made at the U.S. Postal Service before the Senate on Friday and the House on Saturday, but so far his promise Tuesday to suspend the changes is being met with skepticism. For one thing, his suspension is temporary, and it evidently does not involve replacing decommissioned mail sorry machines or blue postal drop boxes, or restoring overtime pay so the diminished postal workforce can deliver the mail in a timely fashion during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, for example, WOOD-TV 8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, reported that three mail sorting machines had been dismantled in the central post office on Tuesday and Wednesday, though work taking apart the third machine was halted — but not reversed — after DeJoy's order came through.
"The machine, there's no electrical to it anymore, it's just sitting there," Amy Puhalski, president of American Postal Workers Union Local 281 in western Michigan, told The Holland Sentinel. "But they're not continuing on with pulling apart the actual piece of equipment." The dismantled machines will slow mail processing and delivery, she said. WOOD-TV also found several scrapped package sorting machines at another Grand Rapids. facility.
Some companies that track USPS metrics or send bulk mail say the slowdowns in delivery haven't been that severe this summer, despite many anecdotes of late-arriving medicines, bills, and packages. But The Portland Press Herald in Maine highlighted one gruesome example of mail fail, reporting that in a shipment of live chicks delivered to Pauline Henderson's poultry farm last week, all 800 chicks were dead. "We've never had a problem like this before," Henderson said. "Usually they arrive every three weeks like clockwork. ... And out of 100 birds you may have one or two that die in shipping."
Henderson isn't alone. At least 4,800 chicks mailed to Maine farmers through the USPS had arrived dead in recent weeks, since DeJoy instituted his cost-cutting measures, Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) said in a letter to the postmaster general and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.
Newly hatched chicks can live without food or water for up to two days, and the USPS has been shipping them to farmers since 1918, the Postal Service says. "It's one more of the consequences of this disorganization, this sort of chaos they've created at the post office and nobody thought through when they were thinking of slowing down the mail," Pingree said. Peter Weber
This week, the state of Michigan is expected to announce that it will pay $600 million to victims of the Flint water crisis, two people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.
In 2014, the city of Flint switched its water supply from Lake Huron to the polluted Flint River, and for nearly two years, residents were exposed to lead-contaminated water. Tens of thousands of residents are expected to be eligible to receive funds, the Times reports, with most of the settlement money going to children. The settlement is still subject to approval by a federal judge.
Flint residents complained to state and local officials about the murky water that was coming out of their taps, which had a metallic taste. Many came forward and reported feeling sick after drinking the water, and said they were developing rashes and losing their hair. They were ignored for months, with officials even dismissing warnings from doctors, scientists, and researchers until they could no longer avoid admitting the water was tainted.
Today, Flint's water is coming from Lake Huron again, and treated in Detroit. The city is finishing a project to replace lead service lines, and Mayor Sheldon Neeley said last week that there are fewer than 2,500 homes that still need to have their lines done. Catherine Garcia
The best that can be said of Kamala Harris' speech at the DNC on Wednesday night is that it was the second best of the evening. But putting it that way doesn't quite capture the reality of what happened. Barack Obama delivered an incredible speech — a rhetorically accomplished, complexly argued case for defeating Donald Trump, and he delivered it impeccably, staring straight into the camera, drilling right to the souls of the American people.
In that respect, Harris was in an impossible position. Originally Obama's remarks were supposed to follow the speech of the vice-presidential nominee, but the former president reportedly suggested flipping the order once Harris' name was announced. That inadvertently set Harris up for failure. But if she had gone first, her pedestrian, disjointed speech, delivered in a tone of phony overacting, would have been largely forgotten by the morning. Obama really was that good, and Harris really was that bad.
Rather than making an argument, Harris set out to do what she was expected to — introduce herself to the country. But she did it in a cloying, cliché-ridden way. And she wove the story of her family and career into the political history of the country by way of the identity-politics categories so beloved of left-wing activists and the Democratic Party's consultant class. She started by talking about women. Then transitioned to Black women. Then added in her Indian heritage, and Latinos. Later she name-checked Indigenous people, denounced structural racism, and then, in a tone of high earnestness, made the most cringe-inducing declaration of the entire convention so far: "There is no vaccine for racism."
Unlike Obama, who used the camera so expertly, Harris delivered her remarks on a large stage ringed with American flags before an auditorium empty of all but a handful of journalists, photographers, and producers. The vibe started at awkward and sank lower from there.
The cardinal rule for running-mates is to do no harm to the ticket. I doubt this single speech hurt the Democrats' prospects in November. But there is no way it helped. Damon Linker
Democratic nomineeJoe Biden was waiting in the wings to congratulate Harris after her speech, although due to their strict observance of COVID-19 measures, the candidates were unable to actually embrace. Instead they stood so far apart they barely fit in the screen together — all the while continuing to wave to the gapingly empty room:
"I hope they don’t hold Joe Biden's speech tomorrow on that awful, cavernous, empty set where Kamala Harris spoke tonight," tweeted journalist Walt Mossberg. "The optics were terrible whenever they panned out from her calm speech [and] warm smile to what looked like a giant mausoleum. Worst mistake of the convention." Jeva Lange
I cannot be the only viewer who spent most of the first hour or so of the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention wondering whether CNN was taking an extended commercial break to allow, say, BP to tell you about their commitment to green energy. The extended clip-show format was jarring the first night, tired on the second, and on the third almost indescribably boring.
Thank goodness we have had a succession of celebrity hosts to guide us like Virgil through perdition. Where would the American electorate be without Isabella from The Young and the Restless to remind them of the horrors of income inequality?
Seriously, though: the cameos from allegedly famous persons were even more bizarre than the brief spots on climate change and gun control they interrupted. In common with, one suspects, a sizeable number of ostensibly undecided voters in Midwestern swing states, I had never heard of Billie Eilish until Wednesday. Something tells me that the demographic interested in a YouTube star dressed like it is about to eat spider guts in a Tim Burton movie does not overlap a great deal with the Obama-to-Trump swing voters the DNC is desperate to reach.
Hollywood is not doing the Democratic Party any favors by turning what should be a straightforward election fought on unemployment, health care, education, and other kitchen-sink issues into a festival of groan-inducing wokeness. This is why the transition to Barack Obama’s sober remarks was so striking. Unlike the goofball the party hired to butcher Ben E. King’s immoral “Stand By Me” with a backing track that sounded like an old Sega game, the former president understands the American electorate.
It has been astonishing to watch the last few nights of this convention under the (admittedly ludicrous) assumption that is meant to speak to the feelings or aspirations of actual voters. For Joe Biden's sake, let's hope his campaign entertains no such illusions. Matthew Walther
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) made history in many ways as she accepted the Democratic party's vice presidential nomination Wednesday. But in her Democratic National Convention speech, she was sure to thank all the women who'd helped her get there.
"That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me; women and men who believed so fiercely in promise of equality, liberty, and justice for all," Harris said to start his speech as the first Black and South Asian woman on a major party's presidential ticket. She then acknowledged how this week marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, and how hard Black women had to work after its ratification to ensure their own voting rights as well.
"Women like Mary Church Terrell, Mary McCleod Bethune, Fannie Lou Hamer, and Diane Nash, Constance Baker Motley, and the great Shirley Chisholm," Harris recounted. "We're not always told their stories, but we all stand on their shoulders." And then Harris pivoted to "another woman whose name isn't known:" her mother, Shamala Gopalan Harris. Harris then described how her mother immigrated to the U.S. and met her father at the University of California, Berkeley, and weaved her mother's story through the rest of her speech, knowing "she's looking down on me from above." Kathryn Krawczyk
