See More Speed Reads
unprecedented
Edit

CNN's Wolf Blitzer: Obama's DNC speech was perhaps the 'most powerful address he ever gave'

7:39 a.m.

Former President Barack Obama just delivered an all-timer at the Democratic National Convention, according to CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Blitzer on Wednesday night discussed the "truly unprecedented moment" that was Obama tearing into President Trump in his searing DNC speech as someone who "hasn't grown into the job because he can't," while warning voters not to "let them take away your democracy."

"This may have been the most powerful address he ever gave," Blitzer said, taking note of how unique it was to see a former president go after his successor in such a scathing way.

"You don't see that very often," Blitzer said. "I've studied American history a long time. I don't remember a time when the immediate, past president was going after the sitting president the way he did."

Blitzer's CNN colleagues agreed Obama's speech was a remarkable moment, with Jake Tapper also calling it "unprecedented," as "I don't know that this has happened anytime in the last half century." CNN's Dana Bash added that the "stunning" speech could be seen as a "break glass in case of an emergency moment, and he was breaking the glass." Brendan Morrow

Late Night Tackles the DNC
Edit

Late night hosts were perplexed at Biden's low-rent nomination party, Trump's Goodyear boycott, calamari

7:52 a.m.

"Yesterday was Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention," and some things really are better in this all-online format, like Rhode Island's calamari-centric roll call vote, Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. The night also had "speeches from Jill Biden, Bill Clinton, Colin Powell, and a quick appearance from AOC" that "a bunch of media outlets who should know better" ingenuously tried to paint as a Biden snub.

"The night's big moment was when Joe Biden officially became the Democratic nominee — and for reasons I don't understand, the DNC also made it the weirdest moment," Noah said. "What the hell was that? The music, the basement library, the cheap party decorations — I thought the Democrats had millions of dollars for this. Why did it feel like the grand opening of a used Kia dealership? Like, did they blow all their money on the calamari?"

"It looked like they swung by the party supply store an hour before and were, like, 'What can we get for $6?" James Corden agreed at The Late Late Show. He was curious why Rhode Island had "a character from Mortal Kombat holding" it's roll-call calamari, but he did find young Joe Biden quite "strapping" in the photo montages.

"There have been some memorable moments," including "the guy from Rhode Island apparently holding a plate of calamari hostage?" Seth Meyers said on Late Night. The DNC also featured "some of the party's most talented rising stars, so Fox News was desperate to counter-program it," as is Trump.

"While the Democrats have been laying out a case that Trump is grossly unfit for office, Trump has been focused on his top priority: Proving that he is grossly unfit for office," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. Trump embraced the adulation from the "insane right-wing conspiracy group called QAnon," and "also got mad at Goodyear, the tire people," calling for a boycott over its MAGA hat policy. "Goodyear is headquartered in Ohio, which is a 2020 swing state, and they employ roughly 63,000 people," he noted, so "go ahead, boycott one of the biggest employers in a swing state, and don't forget to boycott Iowa corn, Wisconsin cheese, and Florida meth gators."

The Goodyear blimp took the fight to Trump at The Late Show.

"Trump supporters were, like, 'That's it, I'm getting rid of my blimp! Cancel the Blimpers for Trump rally!'" Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. And "I actually feel bad for Biden — the guy's been in public office for 50 years, he finally wins the Democratic nomination, and then has to celebrate in the back of an abandoned library." He also really leaned into the calamari. Watch below. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles the DNC
Edit

Stephen Colbert recaps Night 3 of the DNC, from 'Trash-Talk Barak' to Kamala's big speech

5:40 a.m.

Wednesday night was Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention, and its theme was "'A More Perfect Union' — or as Trump calls it, 'Fourth Time's the Charm,'" Stephen Colbert joked on the live post-convention Late Show. There was "a powerhouse lineup" of Democratic women: Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris. "It is gonna be tough for the Republicans to match that," he said. "All they've got are Ivanka, Betsy DeVos, and a disturbing sculpture Eric calls 'Lady Dad.'"

The evening was hosted by Kerry Washington, "dressed in a string pin-stripe suit that you usually only wear if you're planning on killing the Batman," and included segments on "the overwhelming evidence of global warming," immigration, and gun violence. Hillary Clinton "took the opportunity to reflect on everything that has happened since she won the popular vote," he said, and Pelosi ... well, he was mostly excited about his own cameo in her introductory reel. "Warren left a secret message in her set: The blocks behind her said BLM," Colbert noted. "That's really nice. Somewhere, a very confused worker at the Bureau of Land Management is feeling pretty good right now."

"Then suddenly, he appeared: Former President Barack Obama!" Colbert said. "It's everything I miss: Obama, the Constitution, a president, haircuts — he looks so fresh." He found Obama's early optimism that President Trump would work seriously at being president misplaced — "Sir, I know you're the guy who coined the 'Hope' slogan, but even your poster doesn't buy that" — but the niceties ended quickly: "Remember No-Drama Obama? Well, now he's Trash-Talk Barack." Obama called Joe Biden his "brother" and ended with "a strong warning for voters" about saving democracy.

After we "sponged off our tears," it was "time for the main event, the acceptance speech for the vice presidential nomination by California Sen. Kamala Harris," Colbert said. "Harris gave a riveting speech in front of a long line of, I'm gonna guess flags that Trump had groped?" She explained what she had learned from her late mother, commiserated with America's wounded psyche, and "ended her speech by calling on all of us to think of future generations." She, like Washington, brought up the idea of accounting for where you were when America was at his crossroads, and as with Washington's comments, Colbert had an answer: "Again, the couch — but honestly, after tonight, on the edge of it." Watch below. Peter Weber

In Russia tea poisons you
Edit

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny rushed to hospital after apparently drinking poisoned tea

4:10 a.m.

Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was rushed to the hospital Thursday after he became suddenly ill on an flight back to Moscow from Siberia. "The plane made an urgent landing in Omsk," tweeted Kira Yarmysh, the press secretary Navalny's anti-corruption organization. "We suspect that Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into [his] tea. It was the only thing he drank since morning. ... Doctors are saying that the toxic agent absorbed faster through the hot liquid. Right now Alexei is unconscious" and on a ventilator in intensive care.

Videos shared on social media, including by news organizations tied to Russian security services, record Navalny howling with pain on the airplane and being wheeled to the hospital on a stretcher once the plane landed.

Navalny, 44, has frequently been jailed by Russian state prosecutors, but he's also had run-ins with poisoning, including a mysterious allergic reaction to food in a Russian jail last year and a green astringent substance thrown at his eyes and face in 2017. "One year ago, Alexei was poisoned when he was in jail," Yarmysh wrote. "Clearly the same thing has happened again."

Critics of Putin have been poisoned in recent years, fallen to their deaths from balconies, and been assassinated in European cities. Opposition leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov was shot dead within sight of the Kremlin in 2015, and former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko died in 2006 after drinking tea laced with polonium-210 in Britain, where he had defected. "One of the men accused in his poisoning is now an MP in Russia's parliament," The Guardian notes.

Navalny had been in Siberia campaigning for opposition candidates in upcoming local elections, and possibly gathering information for an investigation of local lawmakers from Putin's United Russia party. Peter Weber

Trump really wanted Greenland
Edit

Biden-voting former Trump DHS official says Trump was serious about swapping Puerto Rico for Greenland

2:52 a.m.

Miles Taylor, Homeland Security Department chief of staff under Kirstjen Nielsen — President Trump's last Senate-confirmed DHS secretary — announced Monday that he is voting for Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden, explaining he had seen Trump do "terrifying" things in his two and a half years working in his administration. And his feelings about Trump's unfitness for office weren't unique, Taylor told MSNBC's Hallie Jackson on Wednesday. "In fact, I would be willing to go as far as to say I can think of very few people that I served with in the Trump administration that don't feel the same way about the president as I do."

When Jackson brought up Trump's family separation policy, Taylor said he had always been against it, and though it "was appropriately halted, I think what's more alarming is that every single month after we halted that policy, the president would tell us he wanted to restart it, and not only restart it, he wanted to expand it and actually go further, and deliberately rip children from their parents as a means to deter people from coming to the border. That's inhumane and it's un-American."

Jackson asked Taylor to name the most "disturbing" thing he recalls Trump advocating. "We could probably go on for days about that," he said. "The president's talked before about wanting to purchase Greenland, but one time before we went down [to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria], he told us not only did he want to purchase Greenland, he actually said he wanted to see if we could sell Puerto Rico. Could we swap Puerto Rico for Greenland? Because in his words, Puerto Rico was dirty and the people were poor. These are Americans, Hallie, and we don't talk about our fellow Americans that way."

The New York Times, which first reported this story, said Trump was joking when he suggested swapping Puerto Rico for Greenland. "I did not take it as a joke," Taylor said, adding that Trump displayed "deep animus toward the Puerto Rican people behind the scenes," even as they "were recovering from the worst disaster of their lifetimes."

Trying to trade away Puerto Rico was "beyond galling, but this was a real thing," Taylor said. "This is the president, this is the man who sits behind the Resolute Desk, and these are the thoughts he has when Americans are in danger and recovering." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Australia could soon have roads surfaced with recycled waste from coffee cups

1:43 a.m.
A paved road.
iStock

An Australian asphalt company is hoping it will soon be able to use discarded coffee cups to pave the country's roads.

To make this happen, State Asphalt Services in western Sydney has teamed up with Simply Cups, a recycling program that helps turn paper and plastic cups into new products. The two entities were brought together by an organization called Closed Loop, which matches companies selling waste to companies that can turn that waste into fresh material.

State Asphalt Services has taken the different elements of used coffee cups — paper, plastic, lids, and liners — and turned them into cellulose, which binds a road surface together. A test strip held together with this substance has proven to be strong and able to withstand heavy trucks driving back and forth on it. "It's a better performance product than what we were producing before," State Asphalt Services director John Kypreos told The Guardian.

His company is getting closer to being able to use the product on actual roads in Australia, and Kypreos said the goal is to one day have a road made entirely of recycled material. He also hopes his collaboration inspires similar partnerships that can cut down on waste. Catherine Garcia

Save the Mail
Edit

Dead chicks, newly dismantled mail sorting machines fuel distrust in DeJoy's USPS overhaul freeze

1:27 a.m.

New Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will get to explain the controversial changes he has made at the U.S. Postal Service before the Senate on Friday and the House on Saturday, but so far his promise Tuesday to suspend the changes is being met with skepticism. For one thing, his suspension is temporary, and it evidently does not involve replacing decommissioned mail sorry machines or blue postal drop boxes, or restoring overtime pay so the diminished postal workforce can deliver the mail in a timely fashion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, for example, WOOD-TV 8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, reported that three mail sorting machines had been dismantled in the central post office on Tuesday and Wednesday, though work taking apart the third machine was halted — but not reversed — after DeJoy's order came through.

"The machine, there's no electrical to it anymore, it's just sitting there," Amy Puhalski, president of American Postal Workers Union Local 281 in western Michigan, told The Holland Sentinel. "But they're not continuing on with pulling apart the actual piece of equipment." The dismantled machines will slow mail processing and delivery, she said. WOOD-TV also found several scrapped package sorting machines at another Grand Rapids. facility.

Some companies that track USPS metrics or send bulk mail say the slowdowns in delivery haven't been that severe this summer, despite many anecdotes of late-arriving medicines, bills, and packages. But The Portland Press Herald in Maine highlighted one gruesome example of mail fail, reporting that in a shipment of live chicks delivered to Pauline Henderson's poultry farm last week, all 800 chicks were dead. "We've never had a problem like this before," Henderson said. "Usually they arrive every three weeks like clockwork. ... And out of 100 birds you may have one or two that die in shipping."

Henderson isn't alone. At least 4,800 chicks mailed to Maine farmers through the USPS had arrived dead in recent weeks, since DeJoy instituted his cost-cutting measures, Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) said in a letter to the postmaster general and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Newly hatched chicks can live without food or water for up to two days, and the USPS has been shipping them to farmers since 1918, the Postal Service says. "It's one more of the consequences of this disorganization, this sort of chaos they've created at the post office and nobody thought through when they were thinking of slowing down the mail," Pingree said. Peter Weber

flint water crisis
Edit

Michigan will reportedly pay $600 million to Flint water crisis victims

12:38 a.m.
Demonstrators in Flint, Michigan.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

This week, the state of Michigan is expected to announce that it will pay $600 million to victims of the Flint water crisis, two people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.

In 2014, the city of Flint switched its water supply from Lake Huron to the polluted Flint River, and for nearly two years, residents were exposed to lead-contaminated water. Tens of thousands of residents are expected to be eligible to receive funds, the Times reports, with most of the settlement money going to children. The settlement is still subject to approval by a federal judge.

Flint residents complained to state and local officials about the murky water that was coming out of their taps, which had a metallic taste. Many came forward and reported feeling sick after drinking the water, and said they were developing rashes and losing their hair. They were ignored for months, with officials even dismissing warnings from doctors, scientists, and researchers until they could no longer avoid admitting the water was tainted.

Today, Flint's water is coming from Lake Huron again, and treated in Detroit. The city is finishing a project to replace lead service lines, and Mayor Sheldon Neeley said last week that there are fewer than 2,500 homes that still need to have their lines done. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.