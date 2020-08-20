Cincinnati Reds 'devastated' by announcer's use of 'horrific' homophobic slur on the air

Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman has been suspended after using a homophobic slur live on the air, and the team is offering its apologies to the LGBTQ+ community.

During a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, Brennaman was heard using a homophobic slur, referencing "one of the f-g capitals of the world." He was pulled off the broadcast after apologizing and saying he's "deeply ashamed" of the comment. Brennaman, according to The New York Times, has been calling Major League Baseball games for more than three decades.

The Reds released a statement saying it's "devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening," going on to say that "in no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans" and extending its "sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community." Reliever Amir Garrett also told the LGBTQ+ community in a tweet, "just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me."

His on-air apology certainly made for one of the most unusual in recent memory, seeing as in the middle of it, Brennaman paused to call a home run — only to immediately return to the subject and admit he might not "be putting on this headset again." In a Thursday statement, Brennaman said he made a "terrible mistake" and asked for "grace and forgiveness." The Reds has said it will be "addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days." Brendan Morrow