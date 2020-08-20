Kansas City Chiefs to ban fans from wearing headdresses to home games

The Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday said that after speaking with "a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences," the team has decided to prohibit fans from donning headdresses or Native American-themed face paint at Arrowhead Stadium home games.

The organization is also reviewing the "Arrowhead Chop" action that is performed by fans. "We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders," the Chiefs said in a statement. "It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

In July, the Washington Redskins retired its name, after years of complaints that it was offensive to Native Americans. They are now going by the Washington Football Team until a new name is selected. Catherine Garcia