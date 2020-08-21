See More Speed Reads
Opinion
Biden is selling something that has disappeared from American politics: Optimism

12:37 a.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

In accepting the Democratic Partys presidential nomination on Thursday night, former Vice President Joe Biden offered the country something that has been missing from our politics lately: optimism.

Yes, Biden referred to the present era as a "season of darkness," and made a pointed, even angry critique of how President Donald Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. But he also made the case that — in this deeply polarized moment — Americans can and will work together for the common good, and that great possibilities are still attainable.

"The defining feature of America, everything is possible," he said, later adding: "This is our moment to make hope and history rhyme."

Now, optimistic talk about America's possibilities has often been a staple of American political talk. Barack Obama famously rode to the White House on a wave of "hope and change." But even Obama seems to have lost some of his hope — on Wednesday night, he warned the nation of President Trump's threat to American democracy, and concluded his speech with a plaintive "Stay safe." Obama's dark mood seemed to match that of the electorate: Three quarters of Americans think the country is on the wrong track, including 63 percent of Republicans.

Much of that negativity has surely been earned. But the dark outlook has probably been helped along by President Trump's divide-and-conquer approach to politics. To the extent that Trump offers optimism to America, it almost always centers on himself: "I alone can fix it." And that optimism, such as it is, is often misplaced. Think of all the times Trump has suggested the coronavirus will simply "disappear."

Biden, meanwhile, seemed more realistic about the challenges facing the country. And he centered his optimism on Americans and their ability — even now — to unite with each other. "America isn't just a collection of clashing interests of Red States or Blue States," he said. "We're so much bigger than that. We're so much better than that."

Optimism, once a familiar force in our politics, now feels strange. We're about to find out if Americans still buy a hopeful message. Joel Mathis

It wasn't all bad
This family spent quarantine building a backyard rollercoaster

2:05 a.m.

With his 11-year-old nephew's sketches as a guide, Leigh Downing built a 230-foot-long rollercoaster, including every "twist, turn, and bunny hop" he dreamed up.

Downing's nephew, Calden Ashley, became enamored with thrill rides a few years ago after his uncle gave him a small marble and wooden rollercoaster. He started designing rollercoasters on his computer, and Downing's 20-year-old son, Charlie, even built Ashley a small wooden coaster he could ride. Downing felt bad that Ashley was stuck at his home in Llandyrnog, Wales, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and decided to surprise him by making a bigger and better rollercoaster for his backyard.

"We built it with a wooden frame for the structure, PVC pipe for the rails, and 462 wooden bearers that we mounted the rails on, all of which Charlie cut and filed a 40mm profile in," Downing told SWNS. "We did it all in eight days." Some modifications were done for safety reasons, and several adults tested the coaster before Ashley was able to go for a ride. Downing said it was "good fun" working on this ambitious project with his son and nephew, and they are already planning their next coaster, made entirely of steel with "a corkscrew and a loop." Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
It turns out Mitch McConnell will appear at the RNC after all

1:16 a.m.
Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After some back and forth, it's been confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will make an appearance at next week's Republican National Convention.

McConnell is up for re-election in November, and his campaign spokeswoman, Katharine Cooksey, said in a statement on Thursday that he would not be part of the convention. Instead, he planned on "traveling across all corners of Kentucky next week to speak with families, workers, and job creators about their needs." A few hours later, Cooksey changed course, saying there was a "miscommunication" and McConnell will be recording a message for the convention, The Hill reports.

Like the Democratic National Convention this week, the RNC will be mostly virtual. President Trump will give his address from the White House, and told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night that he wants to have more live parts than the DNC did, because otherwise the event will be "boring." Catherine Garcia

DNC 2020
Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders share a joke about Booker's famous girlfriend at the DNC

12:51 a.m.

Sen. Cory Booker held a live group video-chat with some of Joe Biden's vanquished rivals during the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Why? "You could think of this sort of like Survivor, on the out interviews of all the people that got voted off the island," Booker explained. His fellow Democrats laughed.

"Bernie, Bernie, don't you laugh, because I got questions for you, like: Why does my girlfriend like you more than she likes me?" Booker asked, referring to actress Rosario Dawson's political leanings. It was meant to be a rhetorical question, but Sanders answered anyway: "Because she's smarter than you, and that's the obvious answer, right?" Booker laughed the hardest, and that exchange set a light tone for what could have been a really awkward Zoom call between colleagues. The other former candidates went on to share nice stories about Biden.

This isn't the first time the two men have ribbed each other about Dawson.

But it may be a good sign for the party that these formal rivals can bridge their ideological differences with good-natured jokes. Peter Weber

DNC 2020
Maybe Trump shouldn't have set the bar so low for Joe Biden's DNC speech

12:20 a.m.

One of the biggest bits of drama in the otherwise tightly scripted Democratic National Convention was whether the new nominee, Joe Biden, would fumble his big acceptance speech with an embarrassing gaffe or a "senior moment." And why would people think that? Well, President Trump and his campaign have been predicting as much for weeks. They even spent a lot of money on an online ad this week claiming Biden is in "cognitive decline."

The DNC appeared unsure, too, prefacing his speech with repeated mentions of Biden's history of stuttering — including a story about his mother threatening to assault a teacher-nun who mocked her son's stutter in class and this moving video from a young Brayden Harrington.

But Biden rose to the occasion. And his speech looked even better, it was widely noted, because Trump and his allies had set such a low bar for him to clear.

Some people were still not impressed that Biden could read a speech without stumping, but that isn't all he did, of course.

Maybe the Trump team will learn the art of expectations-setting before the debates. But for now, Biden can finally say: Thanks, Trump. Peter Weber

Opinion
If Joe Biden is right about 1 thing, it's Trump's handling of the pandemic

12:19 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

On the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden presented the most obvious and convincing case against President Trump — the undeniable fact that if Trump wins re-election, America will remain in the coronavirus sandpit. "Just judge this president on the facts. Five million Americans infected by COVID-19. More than 170,000 Americans have died," said Biden. "This president, if he's re-elected, you know what will happen: cases and deaths will remain far too high. More mom-and-pop businesses will close their doors, and this time for good." Yup.

For the first time at the DNC, Biden emphasized that there will be no economic recovery until the pandemic is controlled, and America is an international laughingstock. "We will never get our economy back on track, we will never get our kids safely back in schools, we will never have our lives back, until we deal with this virus," he said, correctly. "The tragedy of where we are today is that it didn't have to be this bad. Just look around — it's not this bad in Canada, or Europe, or Japan, or almost anywhere else in the world." Biden then outlined a sketch of a plan to contain the virus: a rapid build-out of containment systems, putting scientists back at the forefront of federal messaging, a national mandate for mask-wearing in public, and so forth.

It remains to be seen whether a President Biden would effectively follow through on these promises. But it is simply inarguable that he is correct about Trump. Our current president is a miserable failure, and if he wins re-election Americans are going to continue to suffer horribly. Ryan Cooper

DNC 2020
Trump initially responds to Biden's acceptance speech with brevity and correct grammar

12:03 a.m.

President Trump responded to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech with a surprisingly subdued and succinct tweet.

"In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks," Trump wrote. "He will never change, just words!" This is a sharp contrast to the flurry of all-caps tweets he unleashed as former President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, spoke on Wednesday night. Repeating a false conspiracy theory, Trump tweeted about Obama, "HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!" He also falsely accused Harris of calling Biden "A RACIST" and "INCOMPETENT."

It's possible that Trump ran out of steam after going off on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who spoke before Biden. Trump said that Bloomberg, a former Democratic presidential candidate, gave "the worst debate performance in the history of politics," is "commonly known as Mini Mike," and was treated "like a dog" by Democrats. Perhaps after a few Diet Cokes Trump will be back with a "Sleepy Joe" or two. Catherine Garcia

DNC 2020
Fox News raves Joe Biden's speech was 'enormously effective,' 'a home run'

August 20, 2020

Joe Biden's presidential nomination acceptance speech is being hailed as a career best, even by his critics. And perhaps no praise was more surprising on Thursday night than that being directed at him on Fox News.

Anchor Chris Wallace, who previously panned Kamala Harris' vice presidential nomination speech, called Biden's big moment "enormously effective." "Remember, Donald Trump has been talking for months about Joe Biden as mentally shot," Wallace went on. He added, "I thought that he blew a hole — a big hole — in that characterization. … Trump is gonna have to run against a candidate, not a caricature."

Commentator Brit Hume also praised Biden's speech, calling it "very good" and "delivered with force and clarity." His colleague, Dana Perino shared the view, saying Biden "just hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth … He had pace, rhythm, energy, emotion, and delivery. I think if he looks back, he's got to say that was probably the best speech of his life."

Karl Rove added that Biden's speech was an "excellent end" to the convention, calling the former VP's remarks "very good." Watch more of Fox News' surprisingly favorable coverage below. Jeva Lange

