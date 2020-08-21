Trump says he'll send law enforcement, sheriffs to polling places on Election Day

Other than the Democratic National Convention wrapping up, "here's the big story today: Another one of President Trump's close associates got indicted," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Yep, Steve Bannon was arrested and placed in the 'Trump's well-wishes' section of the prison. ... At this point, the White House softball team and the prison softball team have the exact same lineup."

"After the Aryan Brotherhood and Latin Kings, the largest prison gang in America might be the former Trump campaign officials," Trevor Noah joked at The Daily Show. "Everything about this story's insane," starting with Bannon being "arrested on a 150-foot yacht," by "investigators from the post office."

"But the best part of the story is why Bannon was arrested," Noah said. "He's accused of stealing money from people who thought they were donating to build Donald Trump's wall — because, you know, you wouldn't want any criminals sneaking into the country. And I'm honestly curious to see how this plays out. Because the people who got ripped off now hate Steve Bannon, right? But they obviously really love Donald Trump. But Trump loves Steve Bannon. So I feel like this whole thing's going to end with Trump getting those people to donate for Bannon's defense fund, but then Trump steals the money and moves to Mexico — which he can get to easily, because there's no wall."

"It's a Russian nesting doll of fraud — I can't wait until Bannon raises money for his legal defense fund and we find out he lost it all at the racetrack," Seth Meyers agreed at Late Night. "From the beginning, the wall was a nonstop scam. Trump scammed his supporters by telling them Mexico would pay for it, then we ended up paying for it," and now this.