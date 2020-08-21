'Golden State Killer' sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to series of rapes and murders

-
'Golden State Killer' sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to series of rapes and murders2:30 p.m.
Kanye West keeps failing to get on states' presidential ballots1:30 p.m.
Unearthed clip shows Stephen Bannon joking about 'Build the Wall' fraud in 201912:36 p.m.
Forecast suggests 2 hurricanes could be in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time next week12:24 p.m.
The NRA's first ad of the election season is a false claim about Joe Biden12:02 p.m.
U.S. senator accidentally repeatedly yells the F-word during a congressional hearing10:39 a.m.
Trump says he'll send law enforcement, sheriffs to polling places on Election Day9:45 a.m.
Russian hospital claims Putin critic Navalny wasn't poisoned, bars his medevac to Germany8:46 a.m.
