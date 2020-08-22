See More Speed Reads
Kushner reportedly plans Middle East trip to build on Israel-UAE deal

2:24 p.m.
Jared Kushner.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is apparently heading to the Middle East next month in an attempt to keep momentum going after the U.S. helped broker a deal that normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Axios reports.

Kushner, along with White House envoy Avi Berkowitz, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, and the State Department's Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook, is expected to make stops in Israel and several Gulf states, per Axios. The goal of the trip is to scope out the early days of the Israel-UAE deal and congratulate the countries' leaders, but he will also reportedly attempt to encourage other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, to strike similar agreements with Israel. U.S. officials have targeted those three countries as possibly being open to establishing diplomatic ties with Israel.

President Trump has specifically said he expects Saudi Arabia to follow the UAE, but Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that won't be possible until Israel achieves peace with Palestine. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Pelosi says Trump's 'deep state' FDA tweet was 'beyond the pale'

1:32 p.m.

President Trump on Saturday morning accused "the deep state, or whoever, over at" the Food and Drug Administration of slowing coronavirus vaccine and therapy development until after the November election to keep him from securing a second term.

There is no evidence to back up the claim. The FDA, drug companies, and researchers, on the contrary, are moving at an unprecedented pace to produce vaccines and other groundbreaking treatments in the hopes of curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Plus, as Politico notes, Trump's accusation doesn't completely make sense in the first place, since the FDA doesn't have the authority to prevent people from enrolling in a company's drug trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) weighed in on the tweet, which she said was "scary" and "beyond the pale," even for Trump. Per Politico, there's already concern the FDA will approve a drug or vaccine that isn't ready to be green-lit in the hopes of satisfying the president. Tim O'Donnell

Biden's polling remains steady after DNC, but favorability gets a boost

12:54 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, didn't see his general election polling numbers rise in the immediate aftermath of this week's Democratic National Convention, a new Morning Consult poll shows.

The poll, which was conducted Friday (one day after Biden gave his acceptance speech completing the four-day DNC) and released Saturday, has Biden up nine points on President Trump, compared to the eight point advantage he enjoyed Monday. But the small improvement is statistically insignificant because of the polls' margins of error.

The lack of convention bump so far doesn't appear to be too concerning for the Biden campaign, however. Hillary Clinton did receive a boost in 2016, but Biden was in a stronger position going into the event, and the poll does suggest voters were at least somewhat influenced by the whole thing, since Biden's favorability rating rose three points — and unfavorable views fell by the same amount — since Monday to 51 percent, a single-day high in that category in Morning Consult polling.

Analysts still think some sort of post-convention bounce should appear in the coming days, though, or else Democrats may start to grow concerned.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted was conducted Friday among 4,377 likely voters. The margin of error was 1 percentage point. Read more at Morning Consult. Tim O'Donnell

Why 1988 does and doesn't work as a comparison for the 2020 election

11:37 a.m.
Michael Dukakis.
AP Photo

President Trump can cite 1988 as proof that summer polling doesn't always hold up when presidential election ballots are tallied in November. That year, the Republican nominee, George H.W. Bush, who was serving as former President Ronald Regan's vice president, was trailing his Democratic opponent, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, by as many as 17 points in a July Gallup poll. Ultimately, Bush went on to win handily.

But there are several reasons why following the Bush campaign's attack heavy strategy won't necessarily work for the Trump re-election campaign. Per The New York Times, Dukakis' record wasn't very well-known at the time, so the Bush camp took advantage of his support of prison furloughs and death penalty opposition, which became the focus of many attack ads.

This year, though, the country is much more familiar with the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden. "This is going to be tricky for them: Biden is a pretty well-known quantity," said Susan Estrich, Dukakis' campaign manager. "The way you usually burst balloons is paint the the other guy as a risk."

Biden has also been much more aggressive at pushing back against the Trump campaign's attacks, whereas Dukakis chose not to fight back, a decision he said he's come to regret.

Still, while 1988 may not be a perfect comparison, there are some similarities, including the fact that Biden has been leaning into more progressive ideas in an attempt to unify the fracturing Democratic Party, said Charlie Black, who worked as a senior adviser to Bush. That could provide the Trump campaign an opening as the two sides race to snatch up late-deciding voters.

The most reassuring thing for the Trump campaign, though, is the fact that the polling gap is already smaller than the one between Dukakis and Bush. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

CDC's hopes for reopening schools safely boosted by 'encouraging' child-care center study

11:02 a.m.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes Rhode Island has provided cause for optimism that schools and child-care programs can reopen safely during the coronavirus, The Washington Post reports.

A federal study published Friday on 666 Rhode Island child-care centers that reopened this summer found that new coronavirus cases and secondary transmission linked to the centers were limited. During a 2-month period between June 1 and July 31, there were 52 confirmed and probable cases reported across 29 programs, and 20 of the programs reported only one case, while only four centers had cases that involved possible spread of the virus, the study found. CDC Director Robert Redfield said the "inspiring" article showed "there is a path" to reopening child-care programs and possibly schools safely.

The reasons behind the initial success don't appear too complicated — enrollment was restricted to 12 (then raised to 20), staff members and students were confined to specific groups, masking was required for adults, and adults and children were screened daily for symptoms. Basically, people had to buy in, which is simple at first glance, but has been a struggle throughout the pandemic. Rhode Island also allowed for the centers to reopen at a time of low community spread.

Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Study, called the data "encouraging," though she doesn't think the study alone is enough to extend the findings to schools since "we think transmission risk may increase with age." But, she added, "the finding that safety measures, such as mask-wearing, can potentially prevent secondary transmission, should increase our confidence that these measures will be important in school settings." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Russian opposition leader Navalny still comatose but stable after transfer to Berlin hospital

8:20 a.m.
Alexei Navalny arrives at a Berlin hospital.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has made it to Berlin after all.

Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been comatose since falling ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on Thursday. Medical staff at the Omsk, Russia, hospital where he was previously treated had initially refused to allow his transfer to the German capital, claiming he was too unstable to move, but they appeared to relent after international scrutiny, The Washington Post reports.

Upon arrival in Berlin, Navalny was taken to a hospital where he underwent a comprehensive medical examination. Doctors reportedly would not comment on his illness or treatment until those were completed, although his supporters believe he was poisoned at the behest of the Kremlin. The hospital in Omsk denied the claims, but toxicology experts have expressed doubts poison could have been ruled out so quickly, The Associated Press reports. Moscow has similarly been accused of delaying the Berlin transfer.

Jaka Bizilj of the German organization Cinema for Peace, which organized the flight, said Navalny is in stable condition. Read more at The Washington Post and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison for role in college admissions scandal

August 21, 2020
Lori Loughlin exits the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse after appearing in Federal Court to answer charges stemming from college admissions scandal on April 3, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Lori Loughlin is officially going to the big house for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The Full House star on Friday was sentenced to two months in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges stemming from what officials said was the largest college admissions scam the Department of Justice has prosecuted. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five months in prison on Friday.

Loughlin and Giannulli were charged last year as prosecutors said they paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into college by having them falsely designated as recruits to the University of Southern California's crew team. They initially pleaded not guilty, only to change course in May, when Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud as part of a plea deal under which she would serve two months with two years of supervised release, as well as perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine, The Associated Press reports. Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, and his plea deal called for him to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Actress Felicity Huffman was one of the other high-profile names caught up in the college admissions scandal, pleading guilty after prosecutors said she paid $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT answers corrected. She served 11 days in prison last year. Brendan Morrow

'Golden State Killer' sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to series of rapes and murders

August 21, 2020
Joseph James DeAngelo looks on during the second day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse on August 19, 2020, in Sacramento, California.
SANTIAGO MEJIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The "Golden State Killer" is headed to prison for the rest of his life.

Joseph James DeAngelo, the former police officer known as the Golden State Killer, on Friday was sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty to a series of murders and rapes in California during the 1970s and 1980s, the Los Angeles Times reports. He was finally arrested in 2018 thanks to the use of "innovative DNA technology."

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton described DeAngelo as a "man whose horrific unspeakable crimes devastated the lives of so many people, lives that will never be the same, lives forever changed, moments, hours of terror that can never be erased or forgotten," reports the Times. He spoke in the courtroom on Friday and said he is "truly sorry to everyone I've hurt."

Prosecutors say DeAngelo's crimes encompass "87 victims at 53 crime scenes spanning 11 California counties," The Associated Press reports, and he pleaded guilty to 13 murders and more than 50 rapes, according to CNN.

Prior to the sentencing, some of DeAngelo's victims had emotionally confronted him in court this week, with one rape survivor saying, "You destroyed the life that I had." Brendan Morrow

