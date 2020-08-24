Justin Townes Earle, singer-songwriter son of Steve Earle, has died at 38

Justin Townes Earle, the critically acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter, has died, his family announced late Sunday on Earle's social media pages. A representative for Earle's label, New West Records, confirmed the news to Rolling Stone. No cause of death was disclosed. "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father, and friend Justin," the family said in its statement. "So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys."

Earle, the song of singer-songwriter Steve Earle and Carol Ann Hunter, was born and raised in Nashville. He made his recording debut with the 2007 EP Yuma, and his 2010 single Harlem River Blues was named Song of the Year at the 2011 Americana Music Awards. He had been on tour supporting his latest album, 2019's The Saint of Lost Causes, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Earle and his father were estranged when he was young, but they reconciled in later years years. His middle name is an homage to Townes Van Zandt, and Townes would have been his first name if his father had gotten his way, he told Rolling Stone in 2019. "My mother hated Townes Van Zandt. My first name was supposed to be Townes, but my mother would not have it. ... She hated him because of the trouble that Dad and him got into, but she still played his music." Peter Weber