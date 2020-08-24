GOP Trump critics are bracing for Donald Trump Jr. to step into his father's shoes

Sorry, Eric — it looks like Donald Trump Jr. is the son Republicans believe will follow in their father's political footsteps.

HuffPost reports that while many senators are thought to be eyeing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, including Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Trump Jr. appears to be the favorite, despite having zero experience in the political realm prior to his dad's presidency or even saying that he wants to run.

Trump Jr. gets the loudest cheers at events, like at a February rally where the crowd chanted "46!" when he took the stage. "I'd vote for him in a second," Lou Woodward, a New Hampshire resident and supporter of President Trump, told HuffPost. "If he's anything like his father, he'll be fantastic." Trump Jr. has also managed to bring in a lot of money for the Republican Party amid the pandemic, headlining several virtual fundraisers.

The idea of a President Donald Trump Jr. is "bad," John Ryder, a former high-level Republican National Committee member, told HuffPost. "The American public is not attracted to dynasties. I think that would be very, very difficult to make that case to the American people." Rick Wilson, a GOP consultant and Trump critic, told HuffPost that is wishful thinking. "This is the dawn of the age of the imperial Trumps," Wilson said. "He is going to say, 'Donald J. Trump Jr., my son and heir, is the only one who can continue in my footsteps.' They are a dynastic political force now. It's douchebag dynasty of the Trump family."

If Trump is re-elected in November, the GOP will truly become the party of Trump, Republican consultant Stuart Stevens told HuffPost, and he believes that in 2024 "Don Jr. would be the favorite for the nomination." Wilson agreed, and said even Republicans who have fallen lockstep behind Trump won't be able to compete against his eldest child. "It's a hideous landscape of wannabes who will be posting up against the son of God," he said. "Just see what happens. It's a family-centric cult." Catherine Garcia