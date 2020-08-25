See More Speed Reads
super spreader
20,000 coronavirus cases in Boston stemmed from a single conference in February, researchers say

2:46 p.m.
The Marriott hotel that hosted the Boston Biogen conference.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Researchers have connected a "viral forest fire" in Boston to a single biotechnology conference back in February, The Boston Globe reports.

Scientists originally attributed 99 coronavirus cases in the Boston area to meeting of international biotech leaders at Biogen's annual conference. But in new research released Tuesday that has yet to be peer reviewed, three scientists revised their estimates to suggest 20,000 cases in the Boston area actually came from the event at a Marriott hotel.

Three scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, along with more than 50 other researchers, isolated coronavirus cases from 772 local patients to track where they came from. Of those patients, 289, or more than a third, had a strain of virus traceable to the conference. From there, the scientists extrapolated that "tens of thousands" of people were likely infected after people from around the world mixed at the late February conference. And as of July 1, the conference would've been responsible for 40 percent of coronavirus cases in the Boston area, WBUR notes.

The study doesn't mention Biogen by name, but Biogen still responded to the study with a statement and did not dispute its findings. "We never would have knowingly put anyone at risk," Biogen said, noting that the conference happened before much was known about the coronavirus, and saying it "took steps to limit the spread" even before knowing if workers who got sick had COVID-19. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs in October

2:26 p.m.
A new American Airlines 737-800 aircraft featuring a new paint job with the company’s new logo sits at a gate at O'Hare Airport on January 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

American Airlines says it will cut nearly 20,000 jobs as air travel demand fails to return to its normal levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline on Tuesday said that 19,000 employees will be "involuntarily furloughed or separated from the company" on Oct. 1, assuming federal aid is not extended, CNN reports. The cuts include 17,500 union workers, as well as 1,500 administration and management jobs, CNBC reports.

Airlines received federal aid under Congress' CARES Act in March, which stated that they couldn't lay off employees until the beginning of October. But American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said the "problem" with this legislation is that at the time it was passed, "it was assumed that by September 30, the virus would be under control and demand for air travel would have returned." That, however, is "obviously not the case," as American Airlines will fly "less than 50 percent of our airline in the fourth quarter," the company said.

These cuts will come after more than 12,000 American Airlines employees agreed to early retirements or buyout packages and 11,000 agreed to voluntary furloughs, CNN reports. Ultimately, the airline's workforce by October will shrink by 40,000, about a 30 percent decline from the 140,000 employees it had prior to the pandemic, Reuters reports. Previously, United Airlines warned it could furlough nearly 40 percent of its employees, and American Airlines said it could potentially have to cut 25,000 jobs. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Usain Bolt reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 following 'mask-free' party

12:45 p.m.
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Men's 200m Final on Day 13 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 18, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt's COVID-19 test has reportedly come back positive.

The fastest man in the world on Monday announced that he was isolating in Jamaica after taking a coronavirus test on Saturday, and Jamaica's health ministry has confirmed to Reuters that Bolt tested positive.

This development comes after Bolt reportedly celebrated his 34th birthday at a surprise party last week, and videos showed him "dancing with dozens of other people, most of whom were not wearing masks or social distancing," The Guardian reports. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told reporters that police are investigating the party, per CBS News. Soccer stars Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey reportedly attended.

Bolt in his Instagram post on Monday said he did not have COVID-19 symptoms but would be "quarantining by myself" at home "just to be safe" while waiting for his test results. He added, "Be safe out there." Brendan Morrow

police reform
Courts are increasingly granting police immunity in excessive force cases

12:13 p.m.
Police in riot gear.
SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

Qualified immunity has become a big concern as conversations grow surrounding police reform. And as Reuters reports, use of the controversial court doctrine has only grown as well.

The Supreme Court created qualified immunity in 1967 to protect police officers who acted in "good faith" but violated the Constitution while working in an official capacity. It lets courts stop victims of police brutality from suing officers, even over an unconstitutional act, unless their actions were "clearly established" to be unconstitutional beforehand.

To decide whether to grant a police officer's request for immunity, courts first ask whether a jury could find an officer violated the Fourth amendment and used excessive force. Courts said yes to that question in more than half of appellate cases from 2015-2019 that Reuters analyzed. But as of 2009, courts can also skip the first question altogether, and have been doing so more and more often.

Next up, courts ask whether an officer should've known the violation was unconstitutional because it was established by a previous case. If that's a yes, the case goes to trial. But if not, the office receives immunity and the case doesn't even go to a jury. That's what has happened in more than half of cases from 2015-2019, Reuters reports.

Reuters goes on to note that granting immunity is actually a growing trend. From 2005-2007, courts actually favored plaintiffs 56 percent of the time in excessive force cases. But from 2017-2019, that trend has reversed, and courts favor police 57 percent of the time. This growing reality has lawyers, civil rights advocates, politicians, and even Supreme Court justices worried the doctrine has "become a nearly failsafe tool to let police brutality go unpunished and deny victims their constitutional rights," Reuters writes. Read more at Reuters. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
Black Monday for the religious right

11:48 a.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

The (eventual) resignation of former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. was not the only blow sustained by the sagging structure of the religious right in the 24 hours from Sunday evening through Monday night. The other was the movement's total omission from President Trump's second term priorities.

Right around the time Falwell gave a lurid tale of infidelity and blackmail to The Washington Examiner in an apparent attempt to set the narrative before an even more sordid Reuters report was published, the Trump campaign released its 50-point list of agenda items. As conservative commentators quickly noticed, there were some key exclusions.

Like abortion. And religious liberty. And the Supreme Court. And the Constitution itself. Words that don't appear in Trump's list include "faith," "prayer," "limited," "judges" or "judiciary," "life," "liberty," "freedom" — in short, everything that was supposed to justify evangelical support for Trump has been dumped.

The Dispatch calls this "a fascinating glimpse into the evolution of the Republican Party in the last four years." The American Conservative's Rod Dreher more bluntly charges that the GOP only "exists now as a personality cult" for a personality who just made clear his utter apathy about abortion and religious liberty. I'd call it Black Monday for the religious right, a day that won't dissolve what remains of the movement from its late-1990s peak but may well be remembered for its symbolism in years to come.

Trump's list is a betrayal of the transactional political relationship — exemplified by court evangelicals like Falwell — which traded conservative Christian votes for presidential protection. Falwell's disgrace, meanwhile, is a betrayal from inside the house.

Though emphatic he shouldn't be seen as a spiritual leader, Falwell was the literal heir of the Moral Majority and head of a large, vocally Christian institution that takes as its purpose the training of "champions for Christ." His public identity is inextricably entwined with his father's movement, on which he capitalized while publicly refusing its spiritual responsibility (and, it seems, privately rejecting its moral standards).

It's thus fitting, perhaps, that Falwell's downfall came in the same 24 hours in which Trump let slip that he's the winner of this transaction, that whatever he says about giving conservative Christians "power," the only power he cares about is his own. Bonnie Kristian

Solving COVID
NIH to conduct studies on compound similar to remdesivir

11:27 a.m.
A sign is posted in front of the Gilead Sciences headquarters on April 29, 2020 in Foster City, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health is set to study a compound similar to remdesivir to see if it could be effective in treating COVID-19, Stat News reports.

Scientists at the NIH's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences have determined that Gilead Sciences' GS-441524 compound "merits further exploration" and plan to "independently test the therapeutic hypothesis for GS-441524 in treating" the coronavirus, they reportedly said in a recent letter.

This compound, which has been "deemphasized" by Gilead, apparently "works in the same way as remdesivir to inhibit viruses," Stat News writes, but it has not been tested yet in humans. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers had been pushing for such tests, and NIH says it plans to conduct preclinical studies "quickly and make the results available to the research community for further consideration."

Researcher Victoria Yan from the Anderson Cancer Center told Stat News she's "really excited" by this decision on the part of NIH. Read more at Stat News. Brendan Morrow

Let Bartlet Be Bartlet
The West Wing is getting a reunion special to support Michelle Obama's voter participation organization

10:44 a.m.
The West Wing
James Sorensen/NBC/Newsmakers

What's next for The West Wing? A reunion special on HBO Max.

HBO Max on Tuesday announced that the original cast of The West Wing and creator Aaron Sorkin will take part in a pre-election reunion special this fall. The special will be a stage presentation of the season three episode "Hartsfield's Landing," and it's intended to "raise awareness for and support the vital mission" of When We All Vote, the non-profit organization founded by former first lady Michelle Obama to increase voter participation. Obama herself will deliver a "special message" in the special, and WarnerMedia will donate to the organization.

"Combined with WarnerMedia's donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said.

Sorkin, who left The West Wing after the show's fourth season, will be writing "original exclusive material" for the special, and he said on Tuesday he's "incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together."

Original cast members Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen are all on board, and the announcement also teased appearances by other "cast members and special guests." This comes 14 years after the original show, which follows the White House staff of a Democratic president played by Sheen, aired its series finale on NBC.

The special is also coming to HBO Max as the streamer's planned Friends reunion special, which was originally intended to premiere earlier this year and serve as a major draw to the new service, has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is set to be filmed in early October. Brendan Morrow

this keeps happening
Jacob Blake's father says police who 'shot my son like a dog' are 'responsible' for protests that followed

10:13 a.m.
Protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down after police officers shot him in the back eight times on Sunday night, his father tells the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, on a street in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he was getting into his SUV, where his children were sitting inside. Video of the shooting quickly started circulating, and turned Kenosha into the latest center of protests against police brutality and racism.

Blake's father, also named Jacob Blake, told the Sun-Times that when he talked to the younger Blake on Sunday morning, he was preparing to celebrate his son's eighth birthday. But now, there are "eight holes" in his Blake's body, and his lower body is paralyzed with no word on if his injury is permanent, the elder Blake said. Witnesses say Blake was trying to break up a verbal fight when two police officers arrived at the scene.

Protests broke out Sunday night at the scene of the shooting and at the Kenosha County Public Safety Building and have continued since. The city instituted a curfew and Gov. Tony Evers (D) called in 125 members of the National Guard on Monday, but people stayed out anyway and set some buildings on fire later that night. Peaceful protests have continued throughout the day as well.

To Blake's father, the police were "the flint as well as the gasoline" sparking those fires and protest, he told the Sun-Times. "Those police officers that shot my son like a dog in the street are responsible for everything that has happened in the city of Kenosha," he continued. Read more of what Jacob Blake's father had to say at the Chicago Sun-Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

