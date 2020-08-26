See More Speed Reads
Opinion
The NBA strike is the most effective RNC counterprogramming possible

6:57 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

The Milwaukee Bucks' boycott of an NBA playoff game — to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin — is a historic moment in American culture, instantly taking its place alongside such acts of conscience as Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their fists in a "Black Power" salute at the 1968 Olympics, or Muhammad Ali's refusal to be inducted into the armed forces during the Vietnam War.

But the boycott also takes place on the third night of the Republican National Convention — which is expected to feature "law and order" themes in support of America's police officers in the midst of Black Lives Matter protests.

Michael McHale, president of the National Association of Police Organizations, is one of the featured speakers. His group endorsed President Trump last month, citing Trump's support "during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many." Another speaker: Vice President Mike Pence, who once attended an NFL game for the express purpose of leaving when players kneeled during the national anthem to protest police violence.

Those speeches might look very different in light of the Bucks boycott, which was quickly joined by the other five NBA teams scheduled to play Wednesday and looks likely to spread even further. (The Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin's MLB team, also decided not to play, a decision that was supported by their opponents, the Cincinnati Reds.)

Kneeling, wearing "Black Lives Matter" shirts on the benches, and other visual tributes have all been standard practice in the NBA since "bubble" games started this summer after the death of George Floyd ignited a new round of BLM protests. Those gestures are no longer shocking. So there was a sense among players, after the shooting of Blake, that it was time for more dramatic action.

"At the end of the day, if we're gonna sit here and talk about making change, then at some point we're gonna have to put our nuts on the line and actually put something up to lose, rather than just money or visibility," Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said Tuesday. "We've gotta take responsibility as well. Like, what are we willing to give up?"

By acting now, the NBA's players offer a counterpoint to the GOP's police-oriented themes tonight. They could also momentarily steal the spotlight away from Donald Trump. For this president, that might be the bigger offense. Joel Mathis

RNC 2020
Immigrants in Trump's naturalization ceremony didn't know it was for the Republican convention

7:36 p.m.
Naturalization ceremony.
Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

At least two of the immigrants who appeared in the naturalization ceremony that aired during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night didn't know until "a few minutes before" that President Trump would be involved, nor did they have any idea the footage was going to be part of the convention, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Sudha Narayanan, an Indian immigrant, and Neimat Awadelseid, a Sudanese immigrant, told the Journal they "didn't mind" being a part of the convention, only that they hadn't been told prior to the ceremony how it was being used. But critics, including Tim Miller, the political director for Republican Voters Against Trump, slammed the Trump campaign for using the ceremony for a political purpose, without the consent of the attendees. "He's exploiting these people at a ceremony that is sacred and fundamental to what makes this country great," Miller said.

Others echoed the complaints even before The Wall Street Journal's story came out. "[H]ow sad, how wrong it was, that their first moments as citizens were spent in a White House full of people almost certainly engaged in breaking the law while their new chief executive treated them as nothing more than props in a political spectacle," wrote USA Today. The New York Times notes that "[e]ven though he praised the new citizens, Mr. Trump has long sought to reduce legal immigration into the United States and has recently moved to shrink or eliminate visa programs that allow companies to hire foreigners to work in the United States."

Added MSNBC's Joy Reid, "My mother was a naturalized citizen. Donald Trump using the ceremony that meant so much to her (in large part because she was excited to be able to vote) IN the White House, is really hard to watch. It's an abomination, in that this ceremony is NOT about worshiping a president." Jeva Lange

police brutality protests
NBA analyst Kenny Smith walks off TNT set in solidarity with players

7:23 p.m.

Kenny Smith, a former NBA player who now works as an analyst for TNT's Inside the NBA, took of his mic and left the show's desk live on air Wednesday in solidarity with NBA players who are boycotting their playoff games in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Smith was in the TNT studio Wednesday, along with show host Ernie Johnson and fellow former NBA stars Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, to discuss the boycotts when he said he hadn't talked to any of the players, but came to the realization that "for me, as a Black man, as a former player, I think it's best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight." He then stood up and walked off set. Tim O'Donnell

RNC 2020
Trump's D.C. hotel hosting at least 15 events for donors amid RNC, including bourbon tasting with Rand Paul

6:57 p.m.
Trump International Hotel.
Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images

Before he delivers his speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention, President Trump is expected to meet with top donors at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, where supporters will also have the opportunity to attend a bourbon tasting with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and listen to Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani present a panel titled "Law and Order President."

Officials involved in the planning of Trump's visit told The Washington Post he will head to the hotel a few hours before he gives his address from the South Lawn of the White House.

The Trump International Hotel has been buzzing with activity this week, with at least 15 events scheduled for prominent donors and supporters. The Post obtained a copy of an agenda for the week, and the offerings include a panel on "Defeating the Deep State," presented by Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, and ex-Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka; an "Art of the Deal" reception with trade adviser Peter Navarro; and remarks from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, and White House aide Andrew Giuliani. Catherine Garcia

Kenosha
Kenosha shooting suspect 'idolized' police, sat in the front row of Trump rally

6:41 p.m.

The 17-year-old charged with homicide over the killing of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night was in the front row of a Donald Trump rally in January, BuzzFeed News has learned.

The suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, has been described as an "aspiring cop" and Insider reports that he "idolized the police, guns, and the Blue Lives Matter movement." The teenager, who lived over the border in Illinois, was apparently in Kenosha as part of a self-described militia opposing protesters who were demonstrating against the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

President Trump has dismissed Black Lives Matter protesters in the past, calling them "THUGS" and threatening "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter subsequently added a note to that tweet, clarifying that it violated the website's rules about "glorifying violence."

BuzzFeed News writes that "[f]ootage from [Trump's] Des Moines, Iowa, rally on Jan. 30 shows Rittenhouse feet away from the president, in the front row, to the left of the podium. He posted a TikTok video from the event. Seven months later, Rittenhouse went with his rifle to the third night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha [...]." Read more at BuzzFeed News. Jeva Lange

police brutality protests
The NBA boycotts feel like a 'huge cultural inflection point,' analysts say

6:20 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott their NBA playoff game Wednesday in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake is already reverberating.

For starters, the other two NBA games scheduled for Wednesday between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers have been postponed, and it seems possible Thursday's slate of games will be canceled in protest, as well.

The action has also reached Major League Baseball. The Milwaukee Brewers, who, like the Bucks, represent Blake's home state, held a team meeting Wednesday, which resulted in the call to follow the Bucks' lead and boycott their Wednesday evening game against the Cincinnati Reds. Other MLB teams are reportedly considering the same.

Analysts don't believe the movement will be confined to the sports universe, however, and instead could prove to be a "huge cultural inflection point."

Athletes have been at the center of political and social justice movements in the United States (and elsewhere) for decades — Jesse Owens running at the 1936 Olympics held in Nazi Germany, Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier, Muhammad Ali's draft defiance, John Carlos and Tommie Smith's Black Power Salute at the 1968 Olympics, and, more recently, Colin Kaepernick kneeling before the flag are all examples — and the current boycotts seem primed to join that list, particularly because of their scale. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Karen Pence is the RNC's most fascinating person

5:47 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

If you want to understand how evangelical Christians have so thoroughly embraced President Trump — one of the most libertine men ever to occupy the White House — you might examine the path of Karen Pence, who will speak tonight at the Republican National Convention.

Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence — who refers to her as "Mother" — nearly threw a giant monkey wrench into Trump's election in 2016. The Pences are evangelicals, notoriously strict about sexual ethics, and they were reportedly quite offended when the Access Hollywood tape came out, featuring Trump making crude comments about women.

"She was apoplectic," Politico's Tim Alberta wrote last year, "warning her husband that she would no longer appear in public if he carried on as Trump's running mate. He, in turn, hinted to his advisers that his time on the trail might be up." Mike Pence stayed on the ticket. But when Trump won, Karen Pence reportedly refused to kiss her husband. "You got what you wanted, Mike," she reportedly said. "Leave me alone."

Tonight, Karen Pence will ask Americans to vote for Trump. "I see a president who cares about this country," she told USA Today last November. So what changed?

One likely answer: Power. Before Trump came calling, Mike Pence's political career was at a dead end. Now he's a contender for the GOP nomination in 2024. Similarly, evangelicals were used to hearing socially conservative promises from Republican politicians who then prioritized getting stuff done for their wealthy donors. Trump didn't just seek their support — he actually kept his promise to appoint conservative judges more likely to narrow abortion rights and prioritize Christian "religious freedom" over LGBT civil liberties. (There have been mixed results on that front, so far.)

"Is he a man of integrity? Absolutely not," one Trump supporter recently told The New York Times. "Does he stand up for some of our moral Christian values? Yes."

Power has a funny way of making morals pliable. Evangelical Christians have mostly gotten what they want from Trump. So have Karen and Mike Pence. Will it be worth it? Joel Mathis

let's all fly to the movies?
Christopher Nolan fans plan to fly across the country to see Tenet

5:47 p.m.
Tenet
Warner Bros. Pictures

Have you ever been so excited to watch a movie you feel like you'd do just about anything to see it as soon as possible? Well, some Christopher Nolan fans are taking that to the extreme.

Nolan's new film Tenet is set to be the first major blockbuster film to be released in the United States since movie theaters closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's scheduled to make its debut without playing in states like New York and California, where theaters have not yet been permitted to reopen. For some Nolan fans interviewed by Variety this week, missing the film's opening was evidently just not acceptable, so they're dropping hundreds of dollars flying out of state to see it, pandemic be damned.

Tyler Tompkins of California explained to Variety he's traveling from Los Angeles to Austin with three others on a $220 flight to watch the film not once but twice, saying, "That's the whole purpose of this trip. My friends think I'm crazy, going all the way across the country to watch it, but we want to show support for this film and we'll do anything to see it." You can say that again.

Another Nolan fan said they're flying from Los Angeles to Utah for a Tenet screening, while acknowledging to Variety that traveling during the pandemic "does give me pause." Overseas, moviegoers are evidently going to similar extremes for 70MM IMAX screenings, with the article quoting one person who hopes to travel from Paris to London to see the movie, though this may require quarantining for two weeks.

Given that some early reviews for Tenet have described it as a "disappointment," it remains to be seen whether these Nolan fans will feel the risk during the pandemic, not to mention the financial investment, was worth it. If not, hey, at least there's always the chance they'll run into Tom Cruise. Brendan Morrow

