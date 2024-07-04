Andy Murray: Britain's greatest sportsperson?
Injury denies Scot a final singles appearance at Wimbledon but his place in history is assured
Andy Murray will not have the chance to end his singles career at the scene of his greatest triumphs, with injury forcing him out of an individual farewell appearance at Wimbledon.
The Scot will instead take to Centre Court today alongside his brother Jamie in the men's doubles, his last competition at the All England Club.
His battle with injury has been the "tortured psychodrama" of his career, said Oliver Brown in The Telegraph, and his latest surgery was one "not even this indomitable athlete could surmount".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Murray's exit leaves a feeling of "profound sadness", but also a sense there is now a "crater" to fill in British tennis, as the country's greatest tennis player, and one of its greatest sportsmen, prepares to wave goodbye to Wimbledon.
'Grind and graft'
Murray's mission to make the Wimbledon singles event was dealt a blow two weeks ago when he was forced to pull out of Queen's with a back injury. Despite making "massive strides", he was unable to recover in time to be "competitive across the best of five sets", said Tumaini Carayol in The Guardian.
While the Paris Olympics in July and August will be Murray's final career appearance, his absence from Wimbledon ends the Grand Slam career of one of the "finest male tennis players the sport has ever seen".
Three Grand Slam titles, including two at Wimbledon, and a stint as world number one came as part of a generation of "all-time greats". Murray "usually" had to beat two of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to win a title, "absorbing many defeats in the process".
But that is why Murray "deserves every accolade and more", said Brown. While Federer "made tennis look blissfully easy", Murray "reminded everyone that it was hard" and showed "grind" and "graft" in overcoming the odds to win.
The 37-year-old has remained "ever the competitor" in his long battle against injury, having been "struck down in his prime". His physical struggles have "robbed Murray, and British tennis" of the "chance of a proper send-off" and brought an "outstanding era in British sport to a sad end", said Andy Sims at The Independent.
'There will never be another'
Murray will undoubtedly be "lauded for his achievements", and remembered for how he "rose to the top" in "an era that was tougher than any in the history of tennis", said Kevin Palmer at Tennis365.
But Murray's career will also mean he features prominently in the "skewed" debate over the "greatest British sportsperson of all time", having achieved so much in a "truly global" sport.
Ending Britain's "77-year wait for a homegrown male champion" at Wimbledon in 2013 is enough to put Murray "top of that list", said the Irish Independent, finally saving Britain from what had "long since become a national embarrassment".
More than his victories, it is the "perseverance" and "determination" he has shown throughout his career that make Murray Britain's greatest sportsperson, said Martin Samuel in The Times.
He "never was the best player" in his era, and approached his career as a "madman" to overcome the challenges set out in front of him. While "no doubt, his achievements will be matched, even overtaken" one day, there "will never be another" like Andy Murray.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.
-
Zombie mortgages are on the rise again. Here's what to know about them.
The Explainer Second mortgages homeowners thought were settled can cause some serious problems
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Should you try a 'no-spend' month?
The Explainer Set yourself up for success with spending less
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: July 4, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
The heated battle over air conditioning at the Paris Olympics
In the Spotlight Athletes want AC in the Olympic Village but Paris officials are crying foul
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Biles wins 9th national title ahead of Olympics
Speed Read She swept every individual event at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Breakdancing to make its Olympics debut in Paris this summer
In The Spotlight B-Boys and B-Girls will battle for the gold for the first time in the games' history
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Should Olympic athletes get paid?
Today's Big Question For the first time in history, an international sporting body will pay some Olympians for their achievements in Paris this summer.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Paris 2024 Olympics: a guide to the Games
In Depth Everything you need to know about the biggest event in sport
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The cost-benefit analysis of hosting the Olympics
In Depth Hosting an Olympic Games may not be as economically beneficial as you would think
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Olympics 2024: is Paris ready to party?
Talking Point Build-up to this summer's Games 'marred' by rows over national identity, security and pollution
By The Week UK Published
-
Grand National: will safety changes work?
Talking Point UK's most famous horse race brings in new welfare measures amid increased scrutiny
By The Week Staff Published